Alibaba Poised For Success

Combining Lazada's superior influence in the region, with Alibaba's resources, the investment is more than worthwhile.

Alibaba Group (BABA) recently announced an increase in their Lazada investment, which was first formed in 2016. The shrewd move has opened doors for the e-commerce giant in the South Asia region, and now places them in a better position to handle the increased competition.

Given the sheer influence Lazada has in the region, the investment alone seems worth it. However, when taking into account the resources Alibaba can bring to the table, the potential skyrockets.

Positioning Alibaba For Success

Lazada is a leading e-commerce company in the South Asia region, operating in the following countries: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company sells customers inventory from their own warehouses, also allowing third party vendors to sell products through the Lazada website. Due to the fact that many customers don't possess credit cards, Lazada developed a system where the customer pays for their order with cash upon delivery.

Alibaba first invested in Lazada in 2016, with an initial amount of $1 billion. Approximately one year later, BABA increased the investment by another $1 billion - totaling $2 billion in 2017. They also disclosed the equity stake in the business at 83%.

The rationale behind the large investment revolves around the expansion of the middle class. Alibaba expects the middle-class income population in the region to increase, roughly doubling by 2020 (190 million to 400 million).

(Pictured below: Homepage of Lazada's Philippines website)



Just this Monday, they announced yet another increase in the investment from $2 billion, to $4 billion. The equity stake was not disclosed. The investment is a vital part of Alibaba's global growth strategy, as they increase their presence in South Asia.

Lucy Peng highlighted the potential of the investment, noting that:

With a young population, high mobile penetration and just 3% of the region’s retail sales currently conducted online, we feel very confident to double down on South Asia. Lazada is well-positioned for the next phase of development of Internet-enabled commerce in this region, and we are excited about the incredible opportunities for supercharged growth. Source: Press Release

The continuing success of Lazada stands to boost Alibaba's top line into the future; the opportunity lies in the sheer size, and untapped potential within the South Asia region. The aforementioned countries have a total population well in the range of 500 million, much more than America's population which is over 300 million. Additionally, upside remains given that only 3% (up from 1% in 2015) of retail sales are online (versus ~9% in the US).

Should online retail sales reach levels similar to that of the US, there is little doubt that Lazada will be taking a good-sized chunk home. Competitors are in for an uphill battle should they wish to steal some of Lazada's share, as the company is backed by deep pockets. The increased investment continues to reinforce Alibaba's vision, and reassures us that their plan is being executed without any major issues.

Comparable Company Analysis



Source: Bloomberg, S&P Capital IQ

When comparing Alibaba to its peers, it appears to be cheaper on a forward-looking basis. BABA's forward P/E of ~37.6x earnings is below the industry average of 41.8x earnings. Factoring out capital structure, Alibaba still remains on the low end of the industry range: 37.2x LTM EBITDA, vs. industry median of 34.3x EBITDA.

What's enticing is Alibaba's strong margins and growth performance. BABA's LTM net margin is more than triple the industry average/median, and it boasts a 5-year revenue CAGR nearly double that of its peers.

Conclusion

Alibaba's recent increase in their Lazada investment is a positive sign, showing just how confident Alibaba is in the South Asia region. As the percentage of online retail sales increases in the region, room for growth still exists. The resources that Alibaba has at its disposal compliments the Lazada investment, and positions Alibaba for success against the growing competition in the region. Winning over the region would provide a foothold for Alibaba to expand into new markets, and continue pumping up their top line.

Furthermore, when looking at Alibaba's valuation relative to its peers, it seems attractive. Alibaba trades below its peers, yet generates performance metrics significantly higher.

Alibaba will continue to impress investors for years to come, and we are confident that today's growth efforts will pay dividends in the future.

