Apple: A Future Dividend Aristocrat By 2037?

Recapping Apple's latest earnings and an expected path to Dividend Aristocrat status several scenarios illustrate how investors can benefit from that dividend growth.

While there is a long list of stocks within the Dividend Aristocrat circle, real dividend growth is likely to come from companies seeking to become Dividend Aristocrats.

As an income and dividend growth investor, I do love dividends, and so do many other investors. Not only do dividends provide a substantial part of overall total return, but they also provide passive income that you can either use to replace existing expenses or, even better, reinvest into your portfolio to nurture an (in the beginning slowly) exponentially growing dividend snowball on your quest to financial independence.

Moreover, as investors duly learn during crises, stable and proven businesses very regularly still continue to distribute dividends, with the most financially stable businesses even increasing those. This provides a real downward cushion and is just the icing on the cake.

Although there is a very long list of current Dividend Aristocrats, the dividend growth for several of these companies has notably slowed down from what it was before. This is no surprise, as over a 25+ year period, these business have been growing strongly and their markets have been changing, sometimes drastically.

In this series, starting with Apple (AAPL), the world's most profitable company measured by net income, a cash flow machine and the world's largest company in terms of market capitalization, I will introduce expected future dividend aristocrats and outline what dividend investors stand to gain from an investment in these stocks.

We'll briefly review core messages from the latest earnings releases and other relevant news and then model different scenarios as the stocks embark on their dividend aristocrat journey.

What metrics help in uncovering future Dividend Aristocrats?

The companies we should seek are those that currently sport low payout ratios and high dividend growth. Moreover, they should operate in markets that are set to grow, either due to demographic, macroeconomic or other reasons. Finally, these companies should produce and/or sell products that a large amount of people use or need daily.

Usually, a lower payout ratio and higher dividend growth comes with a lower initial yield, but as the following picture illustrates, over a long-term horizon (and projecting deep into the 2030's is a long horizon), this early disadvantage is gradually made up for over the years until the compounding effect really kicks in and exponential growth comes into play. (You can make your own calculations by using this free Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.)

The power of dividend growth

In this chart, we plot the annual net dividends from a one-off $10,000 investment in (1) AT&T (NYSE:T), a current Dividend Aristocrat yielding 5.5% with 2% dividend growth, (2) an aspiring future Dividend Aristocrat P1 with 10% dividend growth and 2% starting yield and (3) another stock P2 sitting in between those two both in terms of initial yield and dividend growth.

Factoring in a 15% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment of dividends, a flat 8% p.a. stock appreciation, it takes substantially more than a decade for P1 with 5x stronger stronger dividend growth to even catch up with AT&T on a net dividend income basis. Stock number 3 does not even catch up with AT&T after more than two decades as rather lumpy dividend growth paired with a substantially lower yield requires more time to compound.

However, once that magical cutting point has been reached, there is no looking back, as higher dividend growth vastly outperforms the initial higher yield advantage. By 2037 the annual net dividend income from P1 is already 31% higher than that of AT&T and with stable conditions that differential will continue to exponentially widen in the future.

The key to fully realize the power of dividend growth is to invest in companies that are able to grow their dividends at that pace over decades. As such they need to have a wide moat and great long-term growth prospects.

The overall investment case for Apple

Apple's stock has been initially declining following stellar fiscal Q1 2018 results as those coincided with the quick and sharp February stock market correction. Ever since the stock has already hit new highs and is currently trading around 4% from its all-time high.

AAPL data by YCharts

In that report Apple beat EPS by $0.04 and revenue by $670M. Although those figures are impressive, they are not really meaningful in order to understand why Apple is a great business to invest in. Better suited for that purpose are 4 key things I took from the earnings call and press release demonstrating Apple's enormous profitability, cash flow generation and growth machine.

Profits, profits, profits: Adjusting for comparable weeks, Apple's most recent quarter showed 21% revenue growth which is more than just staggering for a company the size of Apple. It also comfortably beat its own guidance set in its fiscal 2017 Q4 report. Guiding for revenue between $84B to $87B sales came in above the upper boundary of that range at $88.3B. At that time consensus estimates called for sales of $84.9B which means that Apple actually beat estimates by a monstrous $3.4B compared to the reported $670M. Highest profit per iPhone ever: At $796 average selling price per iPhone the company crushed projections calling for an ASP of $755 with ASP up by $97 on a Y/Y basis and up by $178 on a sequential basis. This ability to sell its products at an elevated average selling price means that Apple is able to post record sales despite selling fewer units. For instance, compared to Q1/2016 Apple only sold 3% more iPhones but still generated 19% higher sales. Its strong brand and unrivaled market position allow the company to call for premium prices. Massive liquidity: Apple is holding record levels of liquidity. Its latest filing showed a cash position of $285B and a net cash position of $163B at the end of the December quarter. This makes Apple the world's richest company in terms of liquidity. Most of that cash was held overseas but following the corporate tax reform Apple is said to repatriate at least around $180B back to the U.S. How that giant amount of money is going to be spend has not yet been communicated. This will happen in April when Apple discusses its March quarter. As the company outlined that it intends to reduce its net cash position to zero this leaves at least $163B on the table up for distribution to shareholders. This will be factored in when modeling Apple's path to dividend aristocrat status subsequently. Growth: Apple is growing! Despite all the negative news about the iPhoneX iPhone sales grew 13% and other core product categories also showed remarkable growth: iPad (+6% in revenue), Services (+18%) and Other Products (+36%). The service segment here is particularly interesting as Apple plans to double its fiscal 2016 Service revenue of $24.4B to $48.8B by 2020 thus further reducing reliance on the company's flagship iPhone product line. Beyond that, while Apple is not known for making big one-off investments it is acquiring companies on a regular basis: in December 2017 it bought music app Shazam for $400M and only a few days ago it purchased digital magazine subscription app Texture for an undisclosed amount. These are rather tiny investments but with great strategic fit further enhancing Apple's core value proposition to customers.

Apple is a company which is growing at double digits, innovating across its product line-up and a brand everybody is aware of. It is the richest company in terms of cash and about to launch its biggest ever capital return program thanks to the tax reform.

Modeling the path to Dividend Aristocrat Status

Apple is currently boasting a mediocre dividend yield of 1.4%, 3-year dividend growth of 10%, a dividend streak of 5 years and a low 26% EPS-based payout ratio (calculated on a rolling 12M basis).

With these core parameters we will derive projections for future dividend growth and comment on the sustainability and likelihood of these scenarios.

For the sake of simplicity, we will make three important, and admittedly bold, assumptions:

Two scenarios for future dividend growth: 10% as base case and 7% as alternative case. Potential special dividends are not factored in here. Transaction costs are not factored in here.

The purpose of this is not to accurately predict future returns but to illustrate how investors can participate in the respective company's journey towards Dividend Aristocrat status.

Firstly, we'll show the difference between 10% dividend growth and 7% dividend growth over the next 20 years.

Over the first 5 years the lower dividend growth rate does not have any significant impact on annual net income being only 11% lower. After another 5 years that gap has widened to 23% and after 20 years it has ballooned to 44%. In both cases we have exponential growth in net income but just 3% higher annual dividend growth makes a huge difference over the long-term. In that case we are factoring in quarterly dividend reinvestment. Without that the message remains the same but overall net income is substantially lower.

After 19 years just reinvesting the dividends on a quarterly basis whenever the accumulated dividend income balance is higher than the modeled future stock price results in 20% to 27% higher annual net income.

If we now add regular quarterly investments into the stock funded by fresh capital into the equation future net dividend income would develop as follows:

In that scenario the overall relative gap between the two paths is identical to the first graph but the absolute amounts of net dividend income are substantially higher. Over these 20 years this would imply that on top of the initial $10,000 investment an additional $132,000 is invested into the stock. Factoring in 8% stock price appreciation this results in a total investment value of $560,000 by year-end 2037 including all dividends received and being reinvested. Naturally, as we are factoring in dividend growth of 10% vs. stock price appreciation of 8% this means that after 20 years with regular quarterly investments our net yield on cost will only be around 2.3%. In the case of the single one-off stock investment of $10,000 and reinvested dividends it will looks as follows:

This shows the true power of dividend growth. The initial $10,000 investment is now yielding dividends of $925 in the year 2037 or almost 10% of the initial investment. As it is hugely unlikely that Apple stock will just march up by 8% every year without any correction this is just a hypothetical scenario demonstrating how compound dividend growth can result in substantial income. Repeat that process with 9 other companies and you are already looking at a five-digit after tax net income figure within 20 years.

Can Apple achieve 10% Dividend Growth over such a long period?

Apple's rolling EPS-based payout ratio currently stands at 26%. If it were to grow its dividend of currently $0.63 per share by 10% every year over the next 20 years this would result in an annual dividend of around $15.40. Assuming Apple's dividend payout ratio will reach 50% by 2037 which is almost double its current ratio and roughly in line with that of iconic dividend aristocrats such as Pepsi (PEP) which sports a payout ratio of 56% with 45 years of consecutive dividend growth.

In that case Apple's earnings would need to be at around $31 per share or grow at an annual clip of around 6.3%. I consider this to be a very achievable scenario and in fact am quite confident that Apple will be able to comfortably surpass that driven by major stock buyback programs and ongoing growth in its product lines. However, to be on the conservative side let's assume that this scenario is too optimistic to be solely funded by earnings growth. In that case we can turn to Apple's giant liquidity position.

Assuming Apple were to distribute half of its net cash position, roughly $80B, to shareholders in the form of increased dividends over time, this alone would be enough for Apple to finance 10% annual dividend growth over the next 5 years. And during that time Apple's cash pile will continue to grow as it is generating average free cash flow by quarter of around $13B right now whereas its dividends currently make up for only $3.4B.

A lot would have to happen for Apple not to be able to sustain that 10% dividend growth rate over the projected time frame. For an investor believing in the thesis that Apple will be able to grow earnings by at least 6.3% annually over that time period, the answer to the question is a clear YES.

Before wrapping things up, let's put all these metrics and the stocks' current valuations in a simple table.

Initial investment $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 Quarterly investment - - - - $1,000 $1,000 Stock appreciation p.a. 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% Current yield 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% 1.4% Current Dividend Streak 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years 5 years Current Payout Ratio 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% 26% Expected dividend growth 10% 7% 10% 7% 10% 7% Expected Dividend Aristocrat 2037 2037 2037 2037 2037 2037 Quarterly dividend reinvestment Yes Yes No No No No Annual net dividend income (5 years) $181 $161 $174 $156 $465 $417 Annual net dividend income (10 years) $310 $238 $281 $219 $1,261 $973 Annual net dividend income (20 years) $925 $515 $728 $430 $5,812 $3,281

Takeaway

While the projections include lots of assumptions, their fundamental core message is unaffected by them: Investing in companies substantially growing their dividend over almost decades returns exponentially growing dividend income. Apple is a very likely candidate to achieve that type of growth.

In the past, Dividend Aristocrats have vastly outperformed the broad market, and investing today into companies on their venture towards that illustrious status should return equally market-beating returns.

The key challenge for investors remains to identify those future Aristocrats, and with Apple I am very confident that by the year 2037 we can welcome the Cupertino based company to the illustrious Dividend Aristocrat Circle. Yes, Apple will have become a Dividend Aristocrat by 2037.

Do you agree with that thesis or do you think that Apple will not be achieve that status? Let me know in the comments section and I am happy to discuss everything.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, PEP, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.