BP - One Of The Best Energy Stocks To Buy?

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in London, UK, British Petroleum (NYSE:BP) is a private integrated oil and gas company that has operations in more than 80 countries. Being an integral part of the 'Big Oil' group, British Petroleum provides its customers with lubricants, fuel and petrochemical products. BP's stock was trading at $39.04 at the time of writing this article, with a change of 0.75 % over its last trading day. When compared to other energy giants like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), this stock is relatively cheaper. This stock holds an average trading capacity of 4.39 M shares for last 10 days and an average trading capacity of 5.84 M shares for last 3 months. The stock has a P/E ratio of 30.32, a market capitalization of $ 129.98 billion and a 52-weekly change rate of 14%. Normally, investors prefer a stock which has a lower P/E ratio. However, let us analyze British Petroleum's 2017 quarter 4 results that were published in February, 2018 and gain more insights on the stock.

British Petroleum's upstream business did exceedingly well, as its seven major projects came online in 2017, following the ramp up of six start-ups in 2016. All these projects helped the company increase its year-on- year production by 10% in 2017. British Petroleum further plans to start up 6 major upstream projects in 2018 and expects to break-even at an oil price of $50 per barrel (in 2018). As per the quarterly report, this break-even cost will further reduce to $35-$40 per barrel by year 2021. In my opinion, this is a critical factor that investors must consider while buying this stock for long term. With oil prices looking to remain above $50 per barrel in 2018, BP's upstream business seems to be headed in the right direction.

Looking at its Alternate Energy Portfolio, the company moved back to solar power in addition to its bio-fuels and wind business. This is a positive step, as alternative energy is currently the fastest growing energy sector. BP's Alternative Energy Portfolio is divided into three platforms: Renewable Fuels, Renewable Power and Renewable Products. Under its Renewable Fuels platforms, the company operates three ethanol plants in Brazil that produce around 750 million liters of ethanol per year. Renewable Power consists of Bio-power business, Wind Energy business and Solar Energy business (which is run under Lightsource BP). Lightsource BP is also planning to develop a solar asset of 6GW focusing on Middle East, Europe and energy hungry countries like India and U.S., which I believe is a very smart business move. In coming few years, British Petroleum is also looking to invest opportunities available in energy storage, low carbon power and digital platforms that include quantum computing, block chain and cognitive computing. This shows that the company is ready to embrace new challenges and adapt itself to complex market conditions.

The operating cash flow for 2017 stood at $24.3 billion which did not include pre-tax Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments worth $5.3 billion for the same period. One of the reasons for improvement in cash flow was partial increase in oil prices. In 2017, British Petroleum paid $7.9 billion worth of dividends to its shareholders. Another major factor that investors must consider is the company's share in Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF). This partnership with Russia is largely beneficial to BP, as this makes it a beneficiary to a broad range of opportunities in Russia - a country which has massive hydrocarbon resources. Even Russia is keen to nurture this partnership - mostly for accessing technology to maximize its oil and gas productivity. Moreover, in my opinion, the ongoing tension between Russia and UK should not affect BP's stock in a significant way. When I look the BP's improving fundamentals, expanding business portfolio and current oil price market, I can say that this stock is one the best energy stocks (besides RDS.A) to buy and investors who already have it must accumulate it.

