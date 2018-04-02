Snapshots Of TDF Performance Miss The Big Picture

Written by Kevin Megargel, CFA, CFP®

If you came to my house, you’d see lots of freshly-framed wedding photos. The pictures are very meaningful to my wife and me, reminding us of everything that happened on our wedding day just a couple of months ago. But they depict what happened on one day, during a special occasion. There’s much more to our life together than they can show, even if each one is worth a thousand words.

Plan sponsors and consultants who analyze target-date funds (TDFs) by focusing on short time frames face the same limitation of snapshots. Drawing conclusions about a TDF’s overall performance based on point-in-time analysis is a little like trying to understand the entirety of my life by looking at a single wedding photo. It’s impossible. When plan sponsors tell us they have isolated and analyzed a TDF’s asset allocation or performance during a defined time period and are now making decisions for participants based on that time period, we become concerned that they don’t have the whole picture.

Judge A TDF Holistically

TDFs are long-term investments, intended to grow over (usually) decades and ultimately to provide retirement income. To create an effective TDF, we leverage everything we know about investments, plan design, and investor behavior. We integrate years of knowledge to help ensure a participant’s savings work hard on their behalf, building a nest egg for the long term. To judge how well a TDF delivers upon its promise, it’s essential to review its results over its entire life span. Point-in-time analysis is interesting and we do it ourselves, but we also think it’s essential to stand back and take a wider angle, holistic view of the TDF in its entirety.

Keep Short-term Comparisons In Perspective

Analyzing a TDF in short time frames may not fully capture the participant experience. For example, if you zoom in on the early stage of a Vanguard TDF’s glide path, you’ll see the Vanguard TDF maintains a 90% equity stake during the investor’s initial accumulation phase. We selected this allocation for many reasons. One is because, from our experience, we’ve seen that that the 90% allocation to equities captures a large portion of the equity market risk premium, while the 10% bond allocation offers a modest degree of diversification, an attribute we believe is desirable for early career investors.

Now compare this early stage of our glide path with a hypothetical TDF that starts with a 100% investment in equities. If you were comparing the performance of a Vanguard TDF to a competitor’s TDF at this early stage, you might see lower returns in the Vanguard product. But that wouldn’t be the whole picture.

Over time the Vanguard allocation - our glide path - gradually reduces equity exposure. By the time a Vanguard investor reaches retirement (age 65), they will own a 50% stock/50% bond mix. In contrast, some funds take a more aggressive step-down approach, abruptly reducing equity from 100% to 40%, which leaves investors with a 60% bond/40% stock mix at retirement - a more conservative asset allocation than Vanguard’s.

At that point, Vanguard might appear to be the better performing fund, depending on what’s happening in the markets. But it is important to remember that differences analyzed at specific points in time can appear meaningful and still make no appreciable difference in long-term outcomes for participants. So when evaluating TDFs, plan sponsors and consultants would do well to look beyond a single point in time and analyze a TDF in its entirety. Now that’s the whole picture.

Vanguard glide path and hypothetical glide path adjust asset allocations over the TDF life cycle

Source: Vanguard, 2018.

About the author: Kevin Megargel, CFA, CFP®, is a senior defined contribution investment strategist and senior manager in Vanguard Institutional Investor Group. In this role, he is responsible for assisting plan sponsors with plan lineup investment analysis and custom portfolio construction.

Notes:

For more information about Vanguard funds, visit institutional.vanguard.com to obtain a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus. Investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other important information about a fund are contained in the prospectus; read and consider it carefully before investing.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. There is no guarantee that any particular asset allocation or mix of funds will meet your investment objectives or provide you with a given level of income.

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss.

Investments in bonds are subject to interest rate, credit, and inflation risk.

Investments in Target Retirement Funds are subject to the risks of their underlying funds. The year in the fund name refers to the approximate year (the target date) when an investor in the fund would retire and leave the workforce. The fund will gradually shift its emphasis from more aggressive investments to more conservative ones based on its target date. An investment in a Target Retirement Fund is not guaranteed at any time, including on or after the target date.

© 2018 The Vanguard Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Vanguard Marketing Corporation, Distributor.