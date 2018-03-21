Warning To Non-Gullible Investors: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Several years ago, I played back a message on my answering machine that went something like this:

Hello. This is Manuel Gonzales of the IRS, calling to inform you that we have decided to initiate legal proceedings against you. If you don’t call in the next 24 hours, we will be placing a lien on your assets and your bank accounts due to your inability to settle your past debts with the IRS.”

He called another several times thereafter, each time upping the level of threat, advising me strongly to obtain legal counsel and begging me, for my own good, to return his call for some kind of respite he had to offer me.

What struck me most about these calls was the thick Vietnamese accent “Manuel” was sporting. This was not a Filipino, whose names are usually Spanish in origin, talking. I cracked to my wife at the time that the fraudsters had to do a better job of coming up with aliases. But I was wrong, as Adam Hoffman’s article on investment fraud makes clear. He helpfully links to an academic paper on why Nigerian scammers say they are from Nigeria: the viability of their scam operations depend on reaching the most gullible people of all. Unless you really have a rich uncle in Lagos, there’s clearly something a little off with anyone in America who suspects his wealth will be emanating from Nigeria.

Adam’s article notes the key elements of an investment fraud, and the characteristics of those most prone to fall for them. The article is a valuable public service and worthy of your attention if anybody in your circle might be vulnerable to this sort of appeal. Here is a brief excerpt: