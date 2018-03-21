Warning To Non-Gullible Investors: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Several years ago, I played back a message on my answering machine that went something like this:
Hello. This is Manuel Gonzales of the IRS, calling to inform you that we have decided to initiate legal proceedings against you. If you don’t call in the next 24 hours, we will be placing a lien on your assets and your bank accounts due to your inability to settle your past debts with the IRS.”
He called another several times thereafter, each time upping the level of threat, advising me strongly to obtain legal counsel and begging me, for my own good, to return his call for some kind of respite he had to offer me.
What struck me most about these calls was the thick Vietnamese accent “Manuel” was sporting. This was not a Filipino, whose names are usually Spanish in origin, talking. I cracked to my wife at the time that the fraudsters had to do a better job of coming up with aliases. But I was wrong, as Adam Hoffman’s article on investment fraud makes clear. He helpfully links to an academic paper on why Nigerian scammers say they are from Nigeria: the viability of their scam operations depend on reaching the most gullible people of all. Unless you really have a rich uncle in Lagos, there’s clearly something a little off with anyone in America who suspects his wealth will be emanating from Nigeria.
Adam’s article notes the key elements of an investment fraud, and the characteristics of those most prone to fall for them. The article is a valuable public service and worthy of your attention if anybody in your circle might be vulnerable to this sort of appeal. Here is a brief excerpt:
The underlying DNA of investment schemes has remained fundamentally unchanged from the Stone Age to the Internet Age:
- Phenomenal riches/return
- Short-time frame
- No or substantially little risk
- Emotional Pressure
- Everyone is doing it
- Hurry or you will miss out
- Hard or difficult to verify information
In reflecting on this article, it occurred to me to add my own warning for non-gullible investors, that is, for the ordinary investors who are most apt to fall for an unworthy investment through the slick marketing of financial product purveyors or via the bad offices of a less than savory financial advisor. Looking at the above list, I think there is one element that has universal relevance. Can you guess which it is?
It’s not the phenomenal-riches promise. Most people with life experience intuitively grasp that money does not fall from the sky, so this pitch is generally targeted to the especially gullible. The next few items on Adam’s list could have some level of impact on people whose intelligence is intact but who are emotionally weak, and thus can fall for “you’ll-miss-out” type appeals. But even still, most people of ordinary sophistication would not fall for them. It’s the last item – “hard or difficult to verify information” – that I think is the most threatening to investors of every sort, including highly intelligent people.
The reason why I believe this to be the case is that it is human nature to want a sweet deal. We find secret plans and unique access highly attractive. And when a seemingly intelligent person is presenting such a unique plan, you might not let your own inability to completely understand how the plan works keep you from accepting a gracious offer to participate. Many a Madoff victim fell into this category. But my point is not limited to the spectacular scam – my concern is the day-to-day sub-optimal investing carried out by people enticed by an investment service or product offering presented by someone they don’t fully understand. This is deliberate on the part of the purveyor who tries to go over your head by using technical language.
Adam cites Warren Buffett’s dictum not to invest in something you don’t fully understand, and rightly so. The truth is investing is easy to understand, intellectually, but it is not easy in practice to achieve consistently good results. For that reason, a really good financial advisor or financial service purveyor should not worry about revealing the outlines of his, her or its strategy. Because making money always requires hard work and discipline, their transparency will not compromise their ability to deliver results for their clients nor does the information they reveal assure others can repeat it on their own. I know of several confident advisors who tell investors in great detail and with extraordinary clarity how they go about their business: Their business carries on, and imitators generally fail to replicate their approach on their own.
The bottom line is that any business, but most especially one involving people’s life savings, requires trust to succeed. And there is no trust in the financial sphere without transparency. That means that if someone is speaking, or writing, above your head – give him no further consideration.
