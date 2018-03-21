Micron: The Case Of The Missing Shorts

News flow relating to Micron Technology (MU) has been quite interesting over the past few weeks, to say the least. While some reports have predicted its growth would slow down as DRAM and NAND average selling prices (ASPs) soften, other reports claim that Micron’s YoY growth momentum would be more or less intact in FY18. Suffice to say, there’s plenty of fear, uncertainty and doubt surrounding the name. But looking at the company’s short interest data reveals a much clearer picture, one that’s particularly encouraging for long investors.

The Data

Let me start by saying that short interest is essentially the aggregate amount of short positions that are yet to be covered. A sharp rise in the metric is usually bearish in nature, indicating that market participants are lining up short positions against a particular company’s stock. Conversely, a dramatic drop in the metric would indicate that market participants are rapidly closing their short positions as perhaps they no longer predict the stock to further drop significantly. So, the short interest data pretty much provides us with insights into how market participants are reacting to a concerned company’s evolving prospects.

In the case of Micron Technology, short interest in the name stood at almost 62.5 million at the end of the most recent reporting cycle. While this doesn’t represent much of an increase on a sequential basis, it marks an approximate 35% increase on a year-on-year basis. But don’t let these big numbers overwhelm you - these figures don’t mean much when seen only in isolation.

While the 62.5 million short interest number may seem huge at the first glance, it doesn’t look as sizable when compared to the chipmaker’s 1.15 billion-plus shares outstanding. This means that only 5.4% of Micron’s overall outstanding shares stood shorted at the end of the most recent reporting cycle. The figure is insignificant and ordinary when compared to other names in the semiconductor sector - the chart attached below should put things in perspective.

Granted that there has been some marginal increase in Micron’s short interest over the past few months. But the rise isn’t large enough to be termed as a market-wide bet against the memory giant. For all we know, the minuscule increase in its short interest could merely be the result of hedging related activities. But what’s clear is that market participants aren’t feeling comfortable in initiating short positions against Micron in large numbers, even though shares of the chipmaker are hovering near their 10-year highs.

Traders usually initiate short positions when shares of a company have rallied quite a bit, but that scenario doesn’t seem to have played out in Micron. Short interest in Micron hasn’t picked up even though its shares are up by almost 75% over the past six months alone.

The Growth Catalyst

One of the most commonly used bearish arguments against Micron till a few months ago was that ASPs of its products – DRAM and NAND modules – would tend to stay flat or at best grow at sub-10% rates over the course of FY18 as supply catches up with demand. But that doesn’t seem to have happened yet.

In fact, IC insights published a press release only last week noting that they’re expecting DRAM ASPs to increase by as much as 36% this year. They also raised their DRAM and NAND-related market forecasts for 2018. This is particularly relevant for Micron as sales of DRAM modules accounted for 67% of its overall turnover in the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. I've attached an excerpt from the note below:

“The DRAM and NAND flash memory market growth forecasts for 2018 have been adjusted upward to 37% for DRAM (13% shown in MR18) and 17% for NAND flash (10% shown in MR18)...The big increase in the DRAM market forecast for 2018 is primarily due to a much stronger ASP expected for this year than was originally forecast. IC Insights now forecasts that the DRAM ASP will register a 36% jump in 2018 as compared to 2017, when the DRAM ASP surged by an amazing 81%. Moreover, the NAND flash ASP is forecast to increase 10% this year, after jumping by 45% in 2017. In contrast to strong DRAM and NAND flash ASP increases, 2018-unit volume growth for these product segments is expected to be up only 1% and 6%, respectively.” -- IC Insights.

Clearly, the respective ASP growth figures for this year aren’t forecasted to be as spectacular as last year’s figures, but the bottom line is that Micron is now poised to rake in greater revenue and profits than it was previously forecasted. Naturally so, analysts covering the sector are likely to raise their projections and eventually hike their price targets for all the impacted chipmakers – including Micron.

To put things in perspective, according to Micron’s current product sales mix, I estimate that a modest 5% increase in DRAM ASPs across its entire line-up of modules singlehandedly leads to a 3.3% increase in its overall revenue and a 3.7% increase in its non-GAAP gross profits.

As a result of favorable pricing forecasts, some of the analysts covering Micron Technology have already hiked their price targets for the name over the past two weeks. I’m guessing more analysts will follow?

Firm Old Target New Target Baird $60 $100 Mizuho $55 $66 Credit Suisse $60 $70 Evercore ISI $60 $80 Keybanc $53 $65 Nomura Instinet $55 $100

Investors Takeaway

If the market really thought that any of the (unfounded?) bear arguments had merit - be it the discontinuation of Micron’s partnership with Intel, intensifying competition, softening ASPs or a mishap in its Q2 results - then we would have seen a material build-up in Micron’s short interest. But clearly that hasn't happened yet, even though these bearish arguments have been floating around in various investment forums for many months now. Shares of Micron are hovering near their 10-year highs and yet short interest in the name has barely picked up. This at least goes to show that market participants – retail and institutional alike - firmly believe that Micron’s rally can continue further. I believe this is a good time to be bullish on Micron.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.