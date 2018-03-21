Lloyds Could Double If U.K. Gilts Catch Up With U.S. Treasuries

In this article, we also perform a regression analysis showing that Lloyds’ share price could double if the yields on the 10-year UK sovereign note catch up with the current level of UST yields.

Sentiment is gradually improving

Several bulge-bracket investment banks have recently raised their earnings estimates on Lloyds (LYG). On March 8th, JPMorgan (JPM) resumed research coverage on Lloyds saying that the stock is its top pick in the UK.

We upgrade our already above consensus forecasts by 3%/6%/9% for 18-20 driven by higher NII from a resilient NIM and 1.5% annual balance sheet growth, lower costs with a 44.4% Cost/Income ratio in 2020 (compared to low 40s target) and Cost of risk of 32/38/45bps. We forecast Lloyds' CT1 to improve further from the current 13.9% to 14.1%/14.8%/15.2% despite DPS increasing from 3p to 4p by 2020 and buybacks of £4.1bn. In total, we forecast cumulative cash return of c17p by 2020, 25% of market cap. Target price is GBp85.

Source: JPMorgan Investment Research

UBS (UBS) has reiterated that Lloyds is among its top-picks in the European banking space, raising its target on the stock to GBp87.

Finally, Barclays (BCS) initiated coverage on UK banks with a strong preference for Lloyds. Barclays’ analysts also said that Lloyds had become their new European banks sector Top pick.

We initiate on Lloyds with an overweight rating and our new European Banks Top pick, Price Target GBp90 implying c.35% upside. Lloyds is trading at a depressed P/E multiples of 8x 2019E as investors worry about the runoff of the overearning mortgage book weighing on margins and tail risk around Brexit. Our key call is that we expect Lloyds to beat on net interest margins, meaning our 2019E EPS us 10% ahead of consensus. We then expect the market to start to pay up for the capital distributions as we see better delivery (we model c25% of market cap returned in 18/19/20).

Source: Barclays Research

As such, sell-side sentiment towards Lloyds is gradually improving. We know that many SA readers are highly skeptical on sell-side research and, to be fair, rightfully so. We also take sell-side recommendations with a grain of salt. In fact, as our regular readers know, we often disagree with the sell-side and make contrarian calls.

With that being said, such a notable turnaround in sentiment is a catalyst for Lloyds, given that the stock had been hated by the sell-side for many years. For instance, last year, sell-side analysts had expected Lloyds’ NIM (net interest margin) to decline due to pressure on the bank’s asset yields. However, contrary to these expectations, the bank’s margin has been rising over the past several quarters. The sell-side concerns regarding potential asset quality issues also turned out to be overblown.

Based on anecdotal evidence, we know that Lloyds had disappeared off buy-side radars due to those bearish comments from the sell-side. As such, the fact that sentiment is improving is likely to attract new investors to the stock.

Lloyds could double if UK yields catch up with US Treasuries

Bond yields have always been a major driver of a bank’s revenues. Moreover, their importance has even increased, given that the global banking sector has been pressured by a low interest rate environment for many years. US banks are a perfect example here. For instance, Bank of America (BAC) has almost doubled since Donald Trump won the presidential elections as his victory triggered an impressive rally in UST (US Treasuries) yields.

Source: Bloomberg

The chart below shows that, similar to Bank of America and US Treasuries, there also has been a strong positive correlation between Lloyds’ share price and the yield on the 10-year UK sovereign notes, which are often called gilts.

Source: Bloomberg

As a reminder, the yield on the 10-year gilt is currently 1.5%, while the 10-year US Treasury note is trading at a 2.89% yield.

Below we perform a regression analysis between Lloyds’ share price and yields on 10-year gilts. The analysis is based on daily data since January 1st 2000. To be fair, a simple linear regression has several drawbacks and limitations. For simplicity sake, we did not include other variables that affect Lloyds’ fair value. Professional statisticians would also accuse us of not adjusting the model for heteroscedasticity and multicollinearity. With that being said, our regression model does have significant variables and a high R-squared value. As such, the table below, which is based on this simple regression analysis, shows that Lloyds could more than double if the yield on the 10-year gilt hits 2.75%. For instance, the regression implies that with a 2.75% 10-year gilt yield, LYG would trade at $8.81 per ADR.

Source: Renaissance Research estimates

For sure, it is highly unlikely that UK yields will rise by 125bps over the next twelve months. As a reminder, the Bank of England is expected to deliver just two 25-bps rate hikes this year. What's more, higher policy rates have been already partially priced in.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition, there are other factors that will affect LYG’s share price. For instance, higher interest rates will most likely lead to an increase in loan loss provisions. With that being said, while the targets implied by the regression analysis do look aggressive in the short-term, we believe it is reasonable to expect that LYG could double over the next 3-5 years. Importantly, our view is supported by the bank’s fundamentals. As a reminder, Lloyds has recently presented a strategy update for the next three years. The bank has guided for a resilient net interest margin, lower-than-expected operating costs, strong credit quality, a 14-15% RoTE on a higher CET1 and organic capital generation of 170–200bps.

Valuation: UK banks are fairly valued, while Lloyds is still cheap

Lloyds have been trading at a sizeable discount to its peer group for quite a while now. A couple of months ago, the discount was attributed to the Brexit uncertainty. However, we note that other large-cap UK banks, such as Barclays and RBS (RBS), are now fairly valued, trading close to the sector’s regression line.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research estimates

Bottom line



Bears may suggest that Lloyds is not immune to the Brexit challenges, which are largely outside of the bank’s control. However, we note that the overall situation in the British economy and the banking sector is not as bad as many had feared and Lloyds’ results and recent strategy update have confirmed that. LYG remains one of the most attractive global banking stocks, while sizeable capital returns give a strong support to the share price. Our 12-month target price implies around 30% from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LYG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.