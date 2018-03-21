Nike: North America, Management Departures In Focus

Nike (NKE) reports quarterly earnings after-hours Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $8.85 billion and eps of $0.53. The revenue estimate implies 4% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items:

North America Remains Worrisome

Nike is the leader in high-performance sports and training apparel. The Nike Swoosh is one of the most recognizable logos in the world, but certain regions show signs of cracking.

For the quarter ended November 2017 total revenue of $8.6 billion was up 5% Y/Y. Revenue for North America was down 5%, while Europe, Middle East, Africa (up 19%) and Greater China (up 16%) were stalwarts. North America was 44% of total revenue in the year earlier period, but now represents 41%. The declines in the region were broad-based. North America footwear and equipment were down 7% and 14%, respectively; apparel sales were flat.

Technology and investment in R&D has always been a part of Nike's culture. Its perception as being a "cool" brand and innovative has separated it from the competition, and allowed the company to charge premium prices. In my opinion, customers will always pay up for performance apparel and Nike remains a leader in technology and innovation. However, customers have been flocking to other brands like Under Armour (UA), (UAA) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF).

Adidas, in particular, has been growing like a bad weed. It grew total revenue by 19% Y/Y in its most recent quarter. Its revenue from North America was up 36% - that growth has to come from someone else's hide and Nike and Under Armour appear worse for wear over it. Nike has compartmentalized the major problems to its North America wholesale channel. It is working with wholesalers to help improve the customer experience. It is also transforming and consolidating its wholesale channel which could reduce wholesalers, yet improve quality.

Margins Are Declining

Nike's gross margin declined from 44% in the year earlier period to 43% this quarter. Average sales price was offset by an increase in product costs. Secondly, Nike is rapidly growing its digital platform. I previously assumed the Nike brand would pull customers through the sales channel, regardless of whether it had a major digital presence. Now Nike wants to sell product wherever customers want to buy. Its new Consumer Direct Offense offers customers a direct connection Nike. Its emphasis is on the company's top 12 city and 10 key countries. As more product is sold through the direct channel, Nike's gross margins will likely become even more compressed.

SG&A was up 10% Y/Y, outstripping revenue growth. The increase was primarily driven higher sports marketing, a new NBA partnership to launch digital and retail experiences in key cities, an greater investment in Nike Direct businesses. The company's EBITDA margin slipped to 15% from 18% in the year earlier period. As more investment is made to promote the direct channel I expect EBITDA margins to continue to decline.

Conclusion

Nike made some headlines last week after rumored CEO-in-waiting, Trevor Edwards, exited the company amid complaints about workplace behavior. There could be some questions on the earnings call about who will replace Edwards as head of worldwide sales across multiple distribution channels. NKE is up 20% Y/Y and has a 29x p/e ratio. The contraction in revenue and earnings could eventually weigh. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.