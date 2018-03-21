DAX Bears Vs. Bulls 1:0 But The Game Is Not Over

The DAX 50-day moving average dropped below its 200-day moving average in Monday's trading session. This is known as a death cross, and it is often interpreted as a sign that the asset in question will weaken further.

Chart 1: DAX 50 days moving average versus 200 days moving average

Source: Reuters

DAX is dominated by equities whose revenues are largely derived from exports, and it is therefore highly weighed down by concerns over US tariffs. Besides this, the recent DAX correction owes to the roughly 15% yoy depreciation of the US dollar against the euro, fears over rising inflation expectations and more hawkish central banks.

However, DAX bears should think twice before celebrating, as fundamentals suggest that the DAX nine-year bull market is still not over.

There are four main reasons I expect positive DAX performance in the rest of the year:

1. In the U.S. we have recently witnessed equity selloff, which is not surprising, given the fact that US 10Y yield is currently above those of the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite. In the aftermath of a correction driven by global trade fears, the DAX forward P/E has improved from 14x to 12x. Furthermore, the DAX dividend yield has risen from 2.8% to 3.4%, which is more than 200bp above the yield of BBB euro corporate bonds and significantly above 0.57% offered by 10Y bund.

2. While the ECB recently removed their ‘easing bias’, the overall rhetoric remains dovish, and this was reflected in the market reaction. In detail, the euro weakened slightly against the dollar in the aftermath of the ECB's latest press conference while EONIA forward curve stayed rather unchanged. This implies that the market is still pricing around 10bps of hikes over the next 12 months, around 20bps by mid-2019 and 40bps by the end of 2019. All in all, the ECB monetary policy remains DAX supportive in the near term.

3. Looking backward, M1 money growth was a good indicator of DAX trends with a lag of couple of quarters. Annual M1 money growth has remained strong in the past months at around 9% in the eurozone.

4. Finally, M&A activity in Germany has increased substantially in the past two years, which has supported DAX growth. The environment still remains favorable for such transactions due to high cash positions of DAX companies and low corporate yields that allow cheap takeover financing.

With that being said, I do not believe that the 13,559 DAX level on 23 January will mark the high in this cycle and would use the current levels for buying index on more favorable terms. DAX should be able to successfully build a bottom around current levels in the coming days as investors shrug off trade war fears. The nine year bull market is therefore set to run further through the course of this year on the back of a still-supportive ECB monetary policy, strong money supply growth, attractive dividend yield and a supportive M&A environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.