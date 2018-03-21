Ulta Is A Strong Buy Here

Image credit

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has been one of my favorite retailers for some time. I was neutral to bearish on the name for years as the forward PE was always exorbitant, but the company’s fall from grace – at least in investors’ eyes – has created a situation where a class leader is exceedingly cheap. The company’s Q4 report wasn’t quite up to snuff, and guidance was a bit weaker than expected as well, but shares are well off their lows and investors seem to be giving Ulta a bit of slack. None of the company’s growth potential has left but the stock is a lot cheaper than it was even a year ago, so Ulta looks like a terrific buy right here.

The first test is the 200DMA

The only quick note I’ll make on the chart is the 200DMA, which is still very negatively sloped. We can see the early-2018 rally that took the stock to $249 saw an abrupt end to the move higher twice in fairly rapid succession right at the 200DMA. The bears made it pretty clear that’s the line in the sand until further notice so if the bulls are to take over for good, that’s the first hurdle. It is about $15 higher than the stock right now but it is sure to be a showdown once again. Keep in mind that the bulls not only need to clear the line but also to get it to turn higher, which is no small task.

Enormous growth numbers continue

Ulta has put together years of growth that have been so good that even strong numbers seem not to be good enough for insatiable investors. Q4 saw total sales growth of 22.6% as comparable sales were up 8.8%. Part of the gain in sales was due to an extra week on the calendar but even excluding that, total sales were up 15.7%. Ulta has a rare mix of very high comp sales numbers and strong store growth, something which continues to make the stock attractive for those seeking growth. Indeed, for the entire fiscal year, comps were up 11%, putting Ulta in a class by itself.

The comp sales number warrants a bit of extra attention for Q4 because it is so closely watched for Ulta in particular. The headline 8.8% number was due to 6.2% transaction growth and 2.6% in average ticket growth, both of which are very strong. I always look at transaction growth as the truest measure of demand for a retailer because it tells you unequivocally whether or not people are visiting the stores. Ulta certainly has no problem with transactions and that was the case for the entire year once again. However, the stores seem to be losing a bit of their luster as a lot of transactions are ending up on the company’s digital platform instead.

E-commerce sales were up 60% in Q4 on a comparable sales gain of more than 50%. These numbers are hard to believe but Ulta just keeps delivering. That means the e-commerce platform was good for 4.6% of the company’s total comp sales growth with the stores making up the balance of 4.2%. This is all great except that – as we all know – building out a digital platform that essentially competes with your own stores is very expensive and in Q4, we saw that play out for Ulta. The e-commerce platform is still a relatively small piece of overall revenue but it is rapidly increasing its mix.

Margins are my only concern

Gross margins fell 50bps in Q4, although 20bps of the decline was due to a one-time bonus payment related to tax reform. Excluding that, gross margins fell 30bps on a base of 34.5%, a decline of roughly 1%. Ulta’s margins have always been a bit of a struggle and that’s something I used to quote when I was more bearish on the stock; it is a bit odd that Ulta can produce otherworldly comp sales numbers without seeing any margin benefit at all. These days the loss of margin is due to higher promotional activity that is slowly chipping away at merchandise margins.

Another negative impact to margins is coming from SG&A costs as well as Ulta continues to grow its e-commerce platform. Corporate overhead saw leverage of 30bps in Q4 but store labor deleveraged 50bps and another 40bps was lost due to the one-time bonus payment program. If we again exclude that, we’re still talking about a 20bps loss in operating margins from higher labor costs. The slowing comp sales numbers of the physical stores are a direct result of the success of the e-commerce platform and that means they become more expensive to operate by definition. This is easily the number one risk to Ulta right now; the only real competitor it has is itself.

A shiny new buyback will help spur EPS growth

Ulta approved a new $625M share repurchase program, good for a bit less than 5% of the float at today’s prices. That should be a nice tailwind for EPS but Ulta’s business is so good, the buyback is just a nice thing to have, not a principal source of EPS growth.

Guidance represents a slowdown in growth

Ulta guided for some big numbers for this fiscal year, continuing its tradition of high levels of growth. Total sales should be up in the low teens on comps of 6% to 8% while it also plans to open 100 new stores. As a part of that total, e-commerce sales should be up in the 40% area, once again driving significant top line growth.

Operating margin is expected to fall 50bps to 70bps this year and to be honest, that’s a lot. I’m not concerned that sales growth may be slowing a bit as Ulta gets closer to its mature state but this sort of loss in operating margin is meaningful. Luckily, Ulta is being bailed out this year by a lower tax rate but it has to figure out a way to stem the tide of these declines. The merchandise margin decline has been slowly eating away at margins for some time now and it seems the promotions Ulta is having to run are taking their toll. Hot comp sales are great but margins are critical as well and I’d like to see them at least stabilize. Ulta is embarking upon a cost savings initiative and that should help from the expense side, but merchandise margin is something to watch very closely this year.

Too cheap to ignore

That said, the stock is really cheap here. EPS is expected to be just under $11 this year, putting the current forward PE at just under 20. I don’t recall a time Ulta’s PE has been that low going back a few years so clearly, investors have re-rated the stock unfavorably. The thing is that with projected EPS growth still in the 20% range per company guidance, the stock’s PEG is right around 1. That’s way too cheap for a class leader with a track record anything like Ulta’s. For reference, growth stocks like Ulta - particularly ones with track records this good - typically trade closer to a PEG of 2. The combination of the low PE relative to recent history and low PEG means that multiple expansion is a real possibility, although that isn't necessary for the bull case; it is simply a potential bonus.

Based upon all of this, and given that the stock is still relatively close to its lows, I simply cannot pass up on Ulta here. This stock is way too cheap for how much growth potential it still possesses. Granted, it is not without its risks, and chief among them is merchandise margins. I don’t think the problem is big enough to derail earnings growth but it is clearly taking some points off of its EPS growth rate and investors aren’t pleased. That presents the opportunity for those of us that still believe in the growth story, and I certainly do.

