The Market Still Isn't Giving Itochu Full Credit For Its Self-Improvement

Japanese trading company Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCY) has a tough act to follow - its own meaningful improvement over the past five years. The company was more willing than most of its Japanese trading peers to deemphasize commodity/resource businesses, and it moved fairly quickly here, building up non-resource businesses like its food, “machinery”, and finance operations. Those moves have led to better ROE and cash flow margin performance versus its peers, and Itochu shares have done well relative to peers like Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY), Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY), and Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMY) over that time.

Itochu’s execution has not been flawless, though, and investors are right to worry about the risk of another sizable poor investment (like CITIC (OTCPK:CTPCY)), not to mention the risk of lower long-term returns as Itochu has de-risked its business. I believe its underlying business mix, and the investment priorities that have been demonstrated over the last couple of years, argue for a higher price today, but the upcoming announcement of the company’s next three-year plan could be a significant share mover.

Fewer Commodities, More Stability

While all of the Japanese trading companies have their own specific priorities and businesses mixes, they are all complicated, sprawling businesses with hundreds of subsidiaries and affiliates around the world. What tends to distinguish them most is their commitment to commodity-type resources and their ability to generate good returns on investment from their operating segments. While the commodity businesses can generate very strong returns in periods of rising (or steady-at-a-high-level) commodity prices, the reverse is also true.

Itochu began shifting away from commodities around five years ago. While the plan was positioned as a way to generate more predictable cash flows and returns, it was also (I believe) a recognition that management’s skill set didn’t suit a large ongoing commitment to commodity businesses; prior to 2013/2014, company management had an uncanny ability to be wrong about the direction of prices for oil, coal, iron ore, and other commodities.

Itochu now generates around 20% of its adjusted profits from metals, minerals, and energy, versus closer to 50% a decade ago, with segments like “machinery”, food, and finance filling in the gap. By comparison, Mitsui, Mitsubishi, and Sumitomo are likely to generate from one-third to half (or more) of their FY’18 profits from their commodity-driven businesses. While that heavier exposure to commodities should allow those companies to leverage the price recoveries across multiple commodity types, the reality is that their long-term performance compared to dedicated mining and resource companies is not very good, and the profits generated in the good years don’t really compensate for the substandard returns in the weak years. To that end, I’d note Itochu’s superior ROE performance over the past five and 10 years.

A Big, And Growing, Commitment To China

As Itochu turned away from additional investments in commodities, it has been turning toward a bigger commitment to businesses that leverage the ongoing growth in China, particularly the growing buying power of Chinese consumers. Food, apparel, and retail have been the cornerstones of this approach, including its Edwin jeans business, its nearly 2,200 FamilyMart convenience stores in China (part of a 24K-store global footprint), and a variety of ingredient, manufacturing, and food distribution businesses.

Not all of Itochu’s commitments to China have gone so well, though. The company made a large (10%) investment in CITIC back in 2016, and the market value of those shares is down about 20% since. What’s worse, the cash returns to Itochu have been in the neighborhood of 2-3%, as the company barely earns a worthwhile return on the dividends CITIC pays.

It doesn’t appear, though, that Itochu management is overly concerned yet about this underperformance. CITIC is anchored by its CITIC Bank business, but has been trying to diversify, including investments in property development, restaurants (buying McDonalds franchises in China), Brazilian agriculture, and heavy machinery. Itochu is also trying to leverage CITIC’s connections within China to pursue co-investment opportunities in hospital management, wind farms, oil/gas, and Chinese e-commerce. While CITIC does have turnaround potential of its own, I expect that Itochu investors will want to hear about management’s plans for this investment when it updates its three-year plan - my expectation is that Itochu will acknowledge that it has underperformed so far, but will emphasize that the investment was made with a long-term horizon and that there are still benefits to be gained from holding this stake in Asia’s largest conglomerate (particularly as it starts its own turnaround initiatives in earnest).

Ongoing Reinvestment In Non-Resource Businesses

With returns on equity back in the mid-teens and a significant improvement in free cash flow margins over the past decade - from volatile, often low-single digit results to steady mid-single digits - I expect Itochu’s basic plan will be “more of the same, only better”. Recent investments from the company have included increasing its stake in Yanase, a large car dealership with exclusive rights with Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, and Jeep (among others), investing in Indonesian fin-tech, acquiring a small stake in an LPG import terminal, and increasing its stake in Fuji Oil (a food ingredients company).

I don’t expect Itochu to abandon the resource sector entirely, but instead of taking on significantly operating risk and price risk by co-owning/operating actual mines and wells, I expect it to focus more on “toll-taking” operations like terminals. Operating more as a middleman won’t give Itochu the same upside when prices spike, but I believe it plays more to the company’s actual strengths in distribution and logistics and should earn attractive cash returns.

I also expect ongoing investments in consumer-facing businesses. Food operations produce solid, but not spectacular, dependable cash flows and returns, making them a good “anchor” business that can generate reinvestable cash flows over the long term. When it comes to areas like China, though, I believe Itochu is looking for more growth-oriented opportunities, including looking for ways to build upon its manufacturing, retailing, and distribution expertise to leverage the considerable growth in e-commerce in China.

On a more speculative front, I believe the company’s next three-year plan will also include a bigger commitment toward tech-driven investments. Management has been talking more lately about the growing importance of e-commerce, IoT, and artificial intelligence, but Itochu’s historical investments/commitments in technology have been very modest. A sudden shift toward large-scale investment in technology would carry a lot of risks (particularly relating to management’s ability to identify the right investments and run them properly), but minority investments alongside more seasoned investors like Rakuten, Softbank, or Alibaba could be well worth pursuing.

The Opportunity

Given the size of Itochu and management’s desire for more sustainable, predictable earnings and cash flows, I believe the company’s growth rate will continue to slow. I’m looking for revenue growth in low-to-mid single digits as a result, though Itochu could elect to commit more investment funds towards faster-growing areas like technology and Chinese/Asian consumer businesses. Even so, it still generates around two-thirds of its revenue from/in Japan, and that country’s slow-growing economy is a limiting factor.

I also expect management’s preference for more stable businesses to lead to lower returns on equity in the coming years. I believe long-term ROE can stay in the double digits, but more likely in the neighborhood of 12% than the recent mid-teens. I expect weaker earnings growth over the next five years (low single digits) as the company goes through this adjustment process, but I believe the long-term earnings growth rate will remain in the mid-single digits, and that improving FCF margins will likewise support mid-single digit FCF growth.

Feeding those basic inputs into my DCF and excess return models gives me a fair value range of around $45-46 on the ADRs, which I believe makes these shares well worth considering. I’d also note that Itochu pays a decent dividend, and its ongoing restructuring towards more predictable businesses should permit higher dividend payouts in the future.

The Bottom Line

My biggest hesitation at this point is the impending announcement of the next business plan. I don’t think investors are expecting big changes in Itochu’s basic approach, but there is still the risk that the company’s plans will disappoint. By the same token, waiting until after the plans are laid out in detail is a risk in its own right, as analysts and investors may react favorably if Itochu seems to be learning from past mistakes and steering the company toward better investment priorities. Given the performance of the business over the past few years, including questionable decisions like the CITIC investment, I believe the risk/reward ratio is favorable even without knowing the details of the next plan, and I think these shares are worth consideration today.

