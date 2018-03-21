Apple Must Change To A Hands-On Display (And Other Critical Component Strategies)

Apple's laissez-faire approach to its supply chain needs to change not only for displays, but critical components for new technologies introduced in the future.

Apple is now reported to be finally taking a hands-on approach to microLED development, but Apple acquired the developer way back in 2014 with no product introduction to date.

Apple is still relying on Samsung for its displays in 2018. Delays in Samsung's OLED production were partially responsible in delays for the iPhoneX in 2017.

Apple has had a storied history of problems with companies in its supply chain, but the supply of displays is at a critical juncture.

Apple (AAPL) has been getting more than its fair share of negative news in the past few months, centered around delays and subsequent slow sales of its iPhone X and its battery debacle. These, and others, have had a profound effect on its global corporate reputation rankings for 2018.

According to the annual Global RepTrak 100 released by the Reputation Institute, Apple plummeted 38 steps to land at No. 58. In contrast, Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) jumped 44 spots to land at No. 26.

Both companies underwent major setbacks in 2017 as Apple confronted a slew of lawsuits in multiple countries over a software update that slowed down operations on its older iPhone models and sub-par iPhone X sales. Samsung Electronics contended with the fallout from safety concerns surrounding its battery for the Galaxy Note 7 and legal troubles of its Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Nevertheless, Apple dropped in rankings and Samsung rose. This perception by consumers surveyed suggests that Apple needs to make some changes in its modus operandi, because these consumers also are potential customers.

Apple’s Supply Chain Issues

Apple’s relationship with its supply chain often reminds me of the “tree swing” cartoon, which has been used to explain or satirize perceived discrepancies in IT project management as early as the 1970s and shown in Figure 1

Figure 1

Overseeing Apple’s supply chain from its Cupertino headquarters has wreaked financial ruin on its suppliers located around the world. We only have to go back to 2015, when GT Advanced Technologies, which Apple hired to make a new kind of screen glass, filed for bankruptcy after Apple abandoned the project.

GTAT chief operating officer Daniel Squiller called GTAT's Apple partnership "a classic bait-and-switch strategy" and "onerous."

"The Apple Agreements shifted the GTAT Group's sapphire business model from being primarily an equipment manufacturer to also being a sapphire materials manufacturer."

Details of the debacle can be found here. In essence, Apple forced GTAT to manufacture sapphire when the company hadn’t done so before. To make matters worse, Apple was demanding that the 578-pound ingots be made in order to assure supply of the sapphire glass for the iPhone 6. The problem was, at 578 pounds, they were over twice as large as any boules that had previously been produced on GTAT furnaces used in development. With yields at only 50%, Apple then changed requirements to make smaller 363-pound versions. By then it was too late, and GTAT filed for bankruptcy.

A March 20, 2018, Seeking Alpha news article entitled “Apple grabs big lead in 3D sensing,” looks like good news for Apple.

“Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple's Face ID security, three major parts producers told Reuters.”

However, if we click on the link to the Reuters article, we read that the 3D sensing technology comes from VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) production. One supplier, Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE), experienced bottlenecks in production in 2017, which was responsible for a $390 million deal with Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and a shifting of suppliers.

Apple was initially sourcing VCSELs chiefly from California-based Lumentum. That bottleneck in production led to delays in the introduction of the iPhone X. VCSELs are used in the iPhone X (as part of the TrueDepth camera system) and the proximity-sensor inside AirPods. Thus, Apple's methodology of dealing with its supply chain impacted its own sales.

The delay in the iPhone X also stretched to companies in Asia. According to Bloomberg:

“The fragility of the components created problems for LG Innotek Co. and Sharp Corp., both of which struggled to combine the laser and lens to make dot projectors. At one point only about 20 percent of the dot projectors the two companies produced were usable, according to a person familiar with the manufacturing process. LG Innotek and Sharp slowed the production process down in an effort to prevent breakages and ensure the components were assembled with the required level of precision.”

Here’s where decision making in Cupertino for production in Asia makes the cartoon in Figure 1 appropriate. According to the same Bloomberg article:

“To boost the number of usable dot projectors and accelerate production, Apple relaxed some of the specifications for Face ID, according to a different person with knowledge of the process. As a result, it took less time to test completed modules, one of the major sticking points, the person said.”

Apple needs to stop treating its supply chain like a non-custodial parent dictating his/her children's lives.

Sometimes There’s A Nasty Divorce

One of the near-term problems is what will happen to a company after Apple changes its mind and decides to do in-house development rather than continue farming it off to another company.

In early 2017, Apple notified Imagination Technologies Group Plc that it would no longer be using the British company’s graphics technology within the next two years. The news sent Imagination’s shares down as much as 72 percent. Apple was Imagination’s largest customer, providing just over half its revenue. Imagination's partnership with the company (Apple owned a 9.5% stake in Imagination), went back nearly 10 years. Imagination products had been part of all of Apple's mobile devices — iPhones, iPads, and iPods — since 2008.

To make matters worse, Apple poached several of imagination’s key executives, including Imagination Technology's COO and Imagination's VP of Hardware Engineering.

Moving To Its Own Design

Apple has moved to designing its semiconductor-based products and contracts with other companies manufacture them. One of the key components in its products is its processors for powering their mobile consumer. These chips combine a central processing unit (CPU) with other components into a single compact physical package. In the past, Samsung Electronics made these processors. Apple and Samsung, which is Apple’s biggest smartphone competitor, have entangled in patent lawsuits for years.

Since the introduction of the A8 processor for the iPhone 6 in 2014, which is manufactured on a 20 nm process by TSMC (TSM), Samsung is no longer the manufacturer of Apple's mobile device processors.

Apple has used both Qualcomm (QCOM) and Intel (INTC) baseband chips, which power all the iPhone's antenna functions, since the iPhone 7. That could change amid tensions between Apple and Qualcomm. In December 2017, Qualcomm accused Apple of infringing on a number of its patents, while Apple charged that Qualcomm illegally used its battery management technology.

Display Has Become A Focal Point

But display suppliers have begun to be an critical issue with Apple. I pointed out in an October 20, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Apple's Problem Is That It Needs To Stop Trying To Upstage Samsung” that one of the reasons rumored for the later-than-normal release date of the iPhone X was production issues with the OLED display at Samsung.

One reason for the delay was the complex OLED display that Apple demanded from Samsung, which is illustrated in Figure 2 below. Apple’s iPhone X flexible OLED also is more expensive due to the desire to minimize the bottom bezel by bending it behind itself.

Figure 2

Because of confusion over the display imbroglio, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article on December 8, 2017, entitled “Apple Will Probably Stick With Its 2-Tier OLED/LCD Display Strategy For Next-Generation iPhones.”

It is apparent my assessment of a two-tier strategy was correct. According to a recent article in Digitimes,

Apple is expected to procure a total of 250-270 million flat panels for the production of iPhone devices in 2018.

Apple's purchases of OLED panels in 2018 will reach 110-130 million units, including 70-80 million 5.9-inch units for the current iPhone X and an upgraded version of the same size. The remaining will be 40-50 million 6.5-inch OLED panels for the production of a less expensive model.

Apple also will take up a total of 60-70 million 6.1-inch all-screen LTPS panels for another new iPhone model to be released in fall 2018, as well as 60-70 million LTPS panels in 4-, 4.7- and 5.5-inch sizes for the production of iPhone 8 devices, iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

I discussed Apple’s supply chain issues in my December 8 Seeking Alpha article, noting:

“Thus, the culprit in all three supply components is Samsung, and Apple's increasing reliance on its arch rival for critical component supply is a clear risk that needs to be corrected. Apple has been trying to mitigate the problem, moving to TSMC for its A-series of processors and to SK Hynix for 3D NAND and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) for its DRAM (packaged with the A11 processor in a POP package). Once the specter of Samsung is finally removed along with its associated supply and technical glitches, Apple will clearly benefit as supply and technical issues are minimized.”

But will that happen? IHS Market thinks that Samsung Display will continue to serve as the primary supplier of OLED panels to Apple. However, LG Display (NYSE:LPL) will strive to become the second supplier in the second half of 2018, aiming to secure orders for the new 6.5-inch OLED model to be launched this fall.

As they say in the Sorcerer’s Apprentice: “Master great is my distress today, the ghosts that I have summoned just will not go away.”

While Samsung no longer commands the 97% share of the OLED smartphone market, it is flush with oversupply. One reason is the ramp in OLEDs for shipments to Apple that didn’t materialize because of lackluster iPhone X sales. Another is the ramp in supply of OLEDs from Chinese OLED manufacturers. A third is a ramp in OLED in hope of having sufficient production capabilities to attract Apple's interest. China's BOE is planning its third flexible OLED Line, as the Chinese company aims to ramp up production quickly and be able to supply flexible OLEDs to Apple in the future

These supply-demand dynamics are affecting fab builds and equipment installations at Samsung and others. For example, Samsung has pushed out install of equipment at its A4 plant, LG Display is doing the same at its P7 plant, as are China Star and Tianma.

Enter the MicroLED

Now we learn, according to a Seeking Alpha news article, Apple is developing microLED screens. According to the news bulletin:

“Apple has made a 'significant investment in the development of next-generation MicroLED screens' at a facility near its California headquarters, but consumers will probably have to wait a few years before seeing the results."

All I can say is it's about time. Why? Because I wrote a Seeking Alpha article back on September 12, 2016, entitled “New Innovations At Apple Will Weigh Heavily On Its Supply Chain” that I expected microLEDs to be further along in development by now toward utilization in Apple’s Watch and iPhone.

Table 1 below shows the timeline for microLED development at the time I wrote the article, which was the basis of my assumption that the technology would be further advanced than it is now.

Investor Takeaway

Apple has grown into one of the world’s most successful technology companies, growing organically and through outside acquisitions made over the years. As of March 2018, Apple is publicly known to have acquired 97 companies. Apple has not released the financial details for the majority of its mergers and acquisitions.

But I was clearly wrong about the microLED development at LuxVue, which Apple acquired in 2014. In my above mentioned September 12, 2016, SA article I noted:

“You can bet that CEO Tim Cook has his finger on the pulse of developments in microLED displays at its own factory and at other companies. As the Senior VP of Worldwide Operations under Steve Jobs, Mr. Cook was renowned for cutting costs, eliminating suppliers and reducing inventory.”

I didn’t think it was that far between Santa Clara (LuxVue headquarters) and Cupertino, but I guess I was wrong on that account as well. With the iPhone display issue at a critical juncture with respect to LCD vs. OLED and who will supply them, I would have thought that Apple would have taken the reins in microLED sooner.

Perhaps a catalyst in getting CEO Cook to finally move is a rumor that Samsung may be investing is LuxVue competitor PlayNitride. PlayNitride is focusing on microLED for TVs, and Samsung debuted a 146-inch micro LED TV, The Wall, at CES 2018 in January. But the technology could ultimately be migrated too wearables and smartphones.

According to an article in The Verge:

“Apple's move into actually manufacturing screens itself — even at a small scale for testing purposes — is further evidence of the company wanting to have more of a say in what goes into its products. If Apple is able to master certain aspects of designing MicroLED screens and keep its breakthroughs to itself for as long as possible, it may still be able to hold advantages in quality even if the panels have to be made by somebody else.”

This could be a game changer at Apple, and we may see Apple taking a more active role in manufacturing, not just throwing big bucks around. The company’s current philosophy reminds me of the husband who merely gives his wife a hundred dollar bill for Valentine’s Day and tells her to spend it on something she likes. Apple needs to romance its supply chain better, particularly in critical components.

Apple scrambled in 2017 with its iPhone strategy tied to the display. It introduced the LCD iPhone 8 and the OLED iPhone X. I forecast that this would continue into 2018 and we are now hearing that would be the case. This duopoly approach not only impacted iPhone sales, but it affected the supply chain, as these display companies, in anticipation of getting an Apple contract, have ramped up production. This has, in return, impacted supply-demand dynamics. It has also resulted in pushouts of equipment installs as a result of oversupply, negatively impacting suppliers such as Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT).

