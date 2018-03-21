BlackBerry Security Solutions As A Preamble For IoT

I also see BlackBerry as becoming a leader in IoT security when 5G takes off.

This puts BlackBerry on the security map, and I expect many more such agreements in the future.

The BlackBerry-Microsoft agreement was a surprise, as one would have thought Microsoft had already had good enough security solutions.

In a surprise announcement from BlackBerry (BB), the company reported a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) "to offer enterprises a solution that integrates BlackBerry’s expertise in mobility and security with Microsoft’s unmatched cloud and productivity products".

Essentially, BB and MSFT will collaborate to unite BB's security solutions with MSFT's enterprise cloud and productivity apps. Through this partnership, both companies will collaborated on a first-of-its-kind solution, the BlackBerry Enterprise BRIDGE "to seamlessly use native Microsoft mobile apps from within BlackBerry Dynamics."

In the joint press release, Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Worldwide Commercial Business at Microsoft said:

In an era when digital technology is driving rapid transformation, customers are looking for a trusted partner. Our customers choose Microsoft 365 for productivity and collaboration tools that deliver continuous innovation, and do so securely. Together with BlackBerry, we will take this to the next level and provide enterprises with a new standard for secure productivity.

Interestingly enough, this partnership comes at a time when hackers are on a rampage, and have been able to blackmail enterprise customers to get their information back, in exchange for Bitcoin. My guess is MSFT sees this as a risk and wants to protect its enterprise customer base as much as possible from such attacks (and blackmail).

What this partnership means for BlackBerry

This partnership means BB has the technology and the goods to provide security to the enterprise.

It also means companies like MSFT do not have that technology (or that it is not good enough).

Also, enterprise customers probably asked for this additional security, which MSFT could not provide.

Please note this is a very big thumbs up for BB security solutions. Also, this agreement opens the door for BB to offer security solutions to a whole host of companies and industries.

Also, this agreement is a preamble of what might happen in the future when 5G takes off. Please note that the IoT will need security solutions that new cannot even imagine today.

Billions of devices will be vulnerable, and companies who provide services will need a way to secure them. While the verdict is not out yet as to what type of security solutions will be used, I am assuming BB is in the forefront of companies that might be able to provide these solutions.

In any case, by virtue of the fact that MSFT will be using BB solutions to secure its apps, BB is good enough for their enterprise customers. And if it's good enough for MSFT enterprise customers, it's probably good enough for many other companies.

Which brings up the issue of BB autonomous-driving solutions. Personally I do not expect BB to gain any wins in the autonomous-driving space. This is not only because I do not see QNX gaining ground, but also because there are too many players in the space already, and BB does not have the financial firepower to be able to compete in the space.

However, when it comes to connected cars, it's a different ballgame. There is a need for security in the connected car space. Cars will simply be another IoT device that needs security more than most devices.

This is not only because it's a device that costs tens of thousand of dollars, but also because your life, and the welfare of your family, depends on it. Therefore BB's managing-fleets solutions, its secure over-the-air update solutions, and its basic core IoT functions are things that BB can secure, it probably has the upper hand here in many cases.

And this is where I think BB will make most of its money in the future - not in autonomous driving or in licensing out QNX.

Bottom line

It is impossible to quantify this agreement in terms of what it means in for BB revenue. However, what is more important is that MSFT feels vulnerable enough to procure BB security solutions.

This puts BB in the spotlight as far as security is concerned. If it's good enough for MSFT, it's probably good enough for a whole host of otehr companies and industries. I expect we will see many more such partnerships in the future.

I see this agreement as a preamble for IoT security when 5G takes off. In light of this, I expect BB revenue to take off when 5G is introduced.

However, we have to wait and see what all this means in terms of revenue. While I continue to be positive on BB, I am also very reluctant to take a position in the stock.

