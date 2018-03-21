Azul: Keeping A Finger On The Pulse

I am keeping AZUL in my portfolio, optimistic about what the future may hold for this stock.

All looks great at first glance, but I see in competitive tightening on the international side of the business one area of mild concern.

Azul (AZUL), one of the largest low-cost airlines in South America, has perhaps been my best call of the past six months. It continues to post solid operational results to support my thesis that the company is on track to perhaps triple 2016 adjusted EBITDA by 2020 in Brazilian Real terms. The stock has been up 32% since my Cheddar TV interview in late November 2017, and I believe it has clear skies ahead to reach $45/share within three years.

The most recent set of encouraging metrics came earlier this month, with Azul's February traffic update -- a monthly report that I expect to cover often as I keep my finger on the company's pulse.

(Image credit: honoring legendary Brazilian race driver Ayrton Senna)

On the numbers

In February, Azul's RPK (passenger traffic) YOY growth climbed from the cyclically strong January month to 16.3% -- the largest bump since July 2017. There is probably a bit of inorganic growth baked into this number, as Azul continues to add new routes domestically. Total load factor also improved, by 80 bps YOY, as available seats particularly on the domestic side scaled well to absorb the demand without much wasted capacity.

The graph below illustrates the trend since the company's IPO.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Increased competition could be behind the noticeable drop in international load factor to 82.7%, the lowest since Azul went public in April 2017, from 91.1% a year ago. A February report from the Brazilian airline association (Abear, acronym in Portuguese) released this morning seems to provide further evidence of the same. According to the organization, domestic players continue to expand the international travel network at a brisk pace, which has resulted in the top four Brazilian airlines combined having driven a 22% YOY increase in seat offerings -- more than enough to accommodate demand growth of "only" about 19%.

It is worth keeping an eye on the international side of Azul's business -- both the most profitable, by my estimates, and the least protected from competition by local and foreign companies. I have stated recently that, with the introduction of new Brazil-U.S. routes, peer Gol (GOL) could nibble away at Azul's better established international travel operations. In addition, the Latam (LTM) partnership with American Airlines (AAL) recently approved by the Brazilian Senate is only likely to make the international skies even more crowded.

Thesis remains unchanged

Despite the drop in the international seat occupancy rate that I will continue to monitor going forward, Azul's February metrics were as robust as I would have hoped for. The company seems to be benefiting from a slowly recovering Brazilian economy and executing well on what I believe to be an under-served domestic market (read about Azul's competitive advantage in the small- to mid -sized Brazilian markets in my first article).

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple sources

As the charts above suggest, AZUL may no longer be the same bargain that it once was back in the last month of 2017. Yet, I continue to believe that a few key factors have yet to be fully reflected in the stock price: (1) a fast growing airline with (2) access to profitable domestic markets that are fairly well protected from competition, and that (3) wholly owns a rewards management program that is likely under-appreciated by the market. The latter alone, which I estimate to have a fair value of $1.6 billion, could in fact more than justify why Azul shares seem to trade at a slight premium to what I perceive to be lower-quality players Gol and Latam.

I will keep AZUL in my portfolio, optimistic about what the future may hold for this name.

