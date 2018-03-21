AerCap Holdings - Cheap Right Now And For The Future

It has a strong order book of aircraft that will be the driver of growth in the future.

Investment Thesis

AerCap Holdings (AER) is a leading commercial aircraft leaser that looks like a great investment opportunity. The company is selling at a discount right now, expanding its aircraft fleet, and repurchasing shares at a rapid pace.

Overview

AerCap Holdings is a Netherlands-based leading aircraft leaser. The company's focus is to identify and purchase in-demand passenger airplanes and lease them out to airlines around the world. The company also offers fee-based management services for some aircraft that it manages. At the end of 2017, the company owned 980 aircraft and managed a further 113 aircraft. The company's goal is to lease aircraft for many years at good rate and then either re-lease or sell the aircraft at the end of a lease. The average age of a new lease is 142 months, the average term for a re-lease is 87 months, the average term for lease extensions is 45 months, and the average utilization rate of planes in 2017 was about 99%.

The company also has 438 new aircraft on order, including 222 Airbus A320neo's, 104 Boeing 737MAX's, 53 Boeing 787's, 50 Embraer E-Jets E2's, and 9 Airbus A350's.

In trying to evaluate the merit of AerCap as an investment opportunity, it's important to understand what success and failure means for the business. The main driver of business success for the company is good portfolio management. As long as the company adds to its inventory of aircraft, chooses the right aircraft, charges the right lease rates, and sells planes at the right cost, the business is bound to prosper.

Earnings

Overall, the company's earnings have increased over the last few years, as the chart below shows. Net income in 2017 was $1.08 billion, up slightly from $1.05 billion in 2016. However, net income in 2015 was $1.18 billion. Despite the decline from 2015 to 2016, net income is dramatically higher than it was prior to 2015.

AER Net Income (Annual) data by YCharts

The decline in net income since 2015 is mostly a result of a decline in lease rents as a result of aircraft being sold. 189 planes were sold during the 2015 to 2016 period, which decreased lease rents. Furthermore, during this period, planes were also re-leased at slightly lower rates.

Net income also had a huge boost from the acquisition of ILFC, or the International Lease Finance Corporation, in 2014. ILFC was a part of AIG before the acquisition and was also one of the world's leading aircraft leasers. The acquisition greatly increased AerCap's fleet size and overall value.

Cash Flows

AER Cash from Operations (Annual) data by YCharts

As the above graph shows, cash flow from operations increased substantially from 2014 to 2016, but has leveled off. Despite this, cash flows are still strong, as should be expected from a business that always has scheduled payments coming in.

Book Value

AER Tangible Book Value (Annual) data by YCharts

The company has a strong balance sheet. Total assets at the end of 2017 were $42 billion, up $400 million from 2016. Flight equipment made up $32.4 billion of the total assets. Unfortunately, this figure has stayed at roughly $32 billion since 2014. Intangible assets made up roughly $1.5 billion of assets.

Total liabilities were at $33.4 billion at the end of 2017. Debt made up roughly $28.4 billion of total liabilities.

Overall, the company's book value at the end of 2017 was $8.6 billion, up roughly $500 million since 2016. The P/B ratio of the company right now is 0.91, meaning that the company is currently selling for 9% less than book value. The company is also selling for an 18% premium over tangible book value. So, relative to book value, the company is quite inexpensive.

Airplane Stock

The importance of the company's owned aircraft cannot be exaggerated. The great thing about AerCap is that it has a really simple business model. It functions much like a real estate investor. It tries to buy good, in-demand assets at good prices and tries to derive as much lease value out of those assets as possible over an extended period of time. So, a key driver of growth for the company will be to increase the size of its airplane fleet in a structured and strategic way.

As noted earlier, lease rents have declined or stagnated a bit over the last two years because the company has been selling planes. However, it looks as though the number of planes the company will have at its disposal will increase over the next few years.

Although the number of total aircraft owned, managed, and on order decreased from 2016 to 2017, from 1,566 to 1,531, the future looks better. As mentioned earlier, the company currently has 438 new aircraft on order by the end of 2017 while it had 420 aircraft on order at the end of 2016. Meanwhile, it also took delivery of 67 aircraft in 2017. This includes 39 Airbus A320neo's. The normal A320 has been and continues to be a large part of the company's portfolio, making up 21% of the company's net book value with 370 aircraft. The company only owned 15 A320neo's in 2016 and owned 48 at the end of 2017, so it is looking to order a lot more in the coming years. The 2017 deliveries also included 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The Dreamliner is also a big part of the company's portfolio and very expensive, with 63 aircraft making up 22% of net book value. The Dreamliner, because of its price, will obviously also command higher lease payments.

So, based on the 2016 and 2017 annual filings, the company took delivery of 67 aircraft in 2017 and added 18 aircraft to its orders, resulting in total additions of 85 planes. The company ordered 30 Dreamliners and 50 A320neo's in 2017.

Meanwhile, 88 of the company's leases are going to expire in 2018, a figure around the number of new aircraft coming in. This figure includes re-leases and lease extensions. Many of these planes will be leased out again or sold. So, overall, the number of planes the company owns will continue to increase, which will drive growth. The company also expects average fleet age to decrease and average remaining lease term to increase in the coming years. This is all good news for the future.

Evaluating Management

Portfolio management is the key to AerCap's success. Bad aircraft selection and leasing negotiation would be bad for the business, so the company's management is very important.

The company states in its annual report that its goal is to align executive interest with shareholder interest by heavily weighting compensation toward equity awards based on performance targets. This seems to be the case in reality. Key executives, including the CEO, CFO, and COO, are required to independently purchase and own shares worth 10 times their base salary within five years of starting their job. The CEO especially seems to have a big stake in the company, owning 605,000 shares with 1.6 million restricted shares available.

The vast majority of board members, including the CEO, have also been a part of the company for an extended period of time. Most of the board members started in 2011. So, it seems as though the executives of the company's interest is indeed aligned with that of the shareholders.

Share Repurchases

One notable aspect of AerCap's business is their share repurchasing efforts. In 2017 alone, the company bought back $1.1 billion worth of stock, and recently announced a new repurchase program worth $200 million through June of 2018. Overall, the company has purchased roughly 30% of all outstanding shares since June of 2015 at an average cost of $44.08. This is a substantial decrease in shares outstanding which certainly helps independent shareholders.

The share repurchases are indicate sound judgement on the part of the management. Companies ought not to buy back shares when they are expensive, since this is just an empty gesture used to appease shareholders and an inefficient way to allocate capital. However, AerCap currently looks cheap, and the average price paid is less than the market price right now, which provides a good reason for why repurchases are justified and were wise.

Industry Considerations

It's also important to understand the state of the industry. AerCap is obviously impacted by the underlying demand for commercial air travel. Thankfully, the data and intuition offer a positive outlook for the company.

In 2017, there was a 7.6% increase in worldwide commercial air traffic, continuing a trend of increasing demand. A lot of the growth came from Asia, where traffic grew by 10.1%, fueled by growth in China and India. Thankfully, the company's lessors are from all around the world, and 30% of leases go to the Asia Pacific region, so the company is in a good position to take advantage of increasing demand from all parts of the world.

It's also really simple to intuit that this traffic growth will increase over time. Commercial air travel is becoming a more important part of everyone's life around the world. It's only natural that demand increases around the world. Airplane manufacturing is also a field with a low probability of disruption. It's extremely unlikely that a new company or airline arrives that is able to either able to take on manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus, airlines, or aircraft leasers. So, AerCap and its clients' futures are not under threat.

Conclusion

Overall, it looks like AerCap Holdings is a great business to invest in. The company is cheap considering its present state and also cheap considering its likely position in the future.

Right now, it has a P/B ratio less than, it has stable earnings, a good balance sheet, and sound management. 30% of outstanding shares have also been repurchased since June of 2015 and the share price has stayed almost exactly the same since then, which is quite bewildering.

The company is also poised to grow in the future. It has a strong order book of in demand aircraft known to reduce fuel costs, and it's on track to increase its fleet size while simultaneously decreasing average fleet age and increase lease lengths. All this is great for the business moving forward.

Ultimately, AerCap is a well-run, easy to understand business that's selling for less than it ought to today and is poised to be worth more over the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.