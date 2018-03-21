Jack-Ups: Deep Dive Into North Sea Segment

This article continues the discussion of supply fundamentals of the jack-up segment of the offshore drilling market started in “Jack-Ups: Deep Dive Into Middle East & Caspian Sea Segment”. As usual, my work is based on drillers’ fleet status reports, InfieldRigs database and MarineTraffic.

I guess that the absolute majority of readers know that North Sea is the most vibrant segment of the offshore drilling market right now, both for floaters and jack-ups. I have previously discussed the North Sea on the floater side in “How Tight Is The Norwegian North Sea?”. This time, we look at the jack-up side of the story.

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Currently, the North Sea is dominated by two companies – the local giant Maersk and Ensco (ESV). Noble Corp. (NE), Rowan (RDC) and Seadrill (SDRL) also have rigs working in the region. Looking at the list of working rigs, it becomes obvious that the current preference is for high-spec modern jack-ups. There are only two standard jack-ups in the list above, Ensco 80 and Ensco 92. In all likelihood, this trend will continue.

Meanwhile, there is a number of rigs waiting in the sidelines:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

Keep in mind that Borr Drilling has recently announced the purchase of Paragon Offshore. Out of Paragon’s rigs, only Prospector 1 and Prospector 5 have serious chances of getting work. Others will most likely be scrapped by Borr, which does not have to care about the accounting consequences of scrapping as Paragon was bought on the cheap and the most value is attributed to new Prospector rigs.

The recent news is that Ensco got a new contract for Ensco 101. Among other contenders, Rowan has a strong high-spec fleet that should be able to successfully compete for jobs in the future. And, of course, Maersk is always a big force in the region. In my opinion, the supply does not look tight in the North Sea at the moment, but it is getting tighter due to increased contracting activity. Offshore Energy Today recently reported that UK may see between 12 and 16 oil and gas developments get the go-ahead this year with investment up to $7 billion. Inevitably, such activity will lead to more jobs for offshore drilling companies. The major beneficiary of the uptick in the work in the region may be Rowan, which has four rigs waiting for jobs.

However, this increased activity likely comes too late for the cold stacked rigs:

Source: author’s work, InfieldRigs

It’s hard to imagine that older, cold stacked rigs will be able to compete with newer, high-spec jack-ups, especially given the start-up costs that will have to be incurred upon reactivation. Currently, there is a sufficient supply of rigs in the region and perspectives for cold stacked ones are poor.

Conclusion: North Sea is getting tighter due to increasing demand. It is not tight yet, but warm stacked high-spec rigs have significant changes of getting work in the near future. Among U.S. – listed companies, Ensco and Rowan have the biggest exposure to this market. Noble Corp. and Seadrill each have three rigs in the region. I’m optimistic on the North Sea, which seems to be the only segment with true recovery in offshore drilling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.