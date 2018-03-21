A Summary Of Tax Law Changes

On December 22, 2017, President Trump signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, most of which will affect our taxes and those of U.S. business beginning 2018. This tax law change will affect all taxpayers. Most will experience a tax reduction, although some will see an increase.

To better explain the TCJA in plain English, I break the tax return down into 4 sections:

Income Deductions Tax computation Credits

The following are the changes the TCJA brings to these sections for households filing tax returns:

Income: No change. What was income before is income under the TCJA.

Deductions: Significant changes. Deductions can be broken down into 3 categories: Above the Line (ATL), Itemized or Standard and the Personal Exemption. Let's look at each separately.

ATL deductions are taken on the front of the 1040 tax form such that the taxpayer does not have to itemize them (on schedule A) to be able to take them. ATL deductions will not change for 99% of taxpayers. The two changes are the elimination of the moving expense (except for military) and the elimination of alimony both as a deduction and income beginning 2019. The Tuition & Fees deduction has been reinstated under a separate legislative act but only for 2017. All other ATL deductions remain unchanged.

The Greater of the Itemized or Standard Deduction: Here change to the household's tax return is certain. Some will see a modest change while for many households, the change will be substantial: Standard deduction doubles from $6,350/$12,700 in 2017 for Single (NYSE: S )/Married Filing Jointly (MFJ) to $12,000/$24,000. The added $1,600/$1,300 for S/MFJ who are 65 and older or anyone who is blind, remains. So under the TCJA, the Standard Deduction for a couple age 65 and older increases from $15,200 in 2017 to $26,600 in 2018. Itemized Deduction: These are deductions taken on Schedule A and when totaled, are used only if this total exceeds the household’s standard deduction. There are 7 Itemized Deductions that are affected under the TCJA Combined State Tax (or sales tax for those states without a state tax) and property tax are limited to $10,000 for both S and MFJ. This may have a profound reduction in itemized deductions in high income tax states, such as CA, NY or OR. For example, in OR, a couple MFJ with an Adjusted Gross Income (NYSE: AGI ) of $150,000 and two children will have a state tax in the $11,000 to $13,000 range. Add this to their property tax of, say, $4,000, means in 2017 this provided a deduction of $15,000 to $17,000....but this will be reduced to a maximum deduction of $10,000 under the TCJA beginning in 2018. Loss of casualty/theft loss deduction except for Presidential declared disasters. Loss of Miscellaneous Itemized Deductions in excess of 2% of AGI. This may be significant to those households who pay an investment advisor and a tax preparer. For example, a retired household with $100,000 AGI and $1MM in IRAs with an investment advisory fee of 1% per year, and a $500 charge for tax preparation each year, will have an itemized gross expense of $10,000 + $500 = $10,500. The 2% of AGI threshold = $2,000, so the deductible amount would be $8,500, which will be lost beginning 2018. Another group affected will be employees who pay much of their own professional costs, such as professional memberships/certifications, employment related education, union dues or other non-reimbursed employment-related expenses. Medical expenses deduction is only one of two deduction that will increase for 2017 and 2018. The medical deduction resets the threshold to 7.5% instead of 10% of AGI. This will be beneficial to households with moderate incomes but with large medical/drug costs AND high insurance premiums. Home Equity Loan interest (for loans up to $100,000 that are not used to substantially improve the residence) are repealed Homes purchased after December 15, 2017, principal residence and a second home, combined, deductible mortgage interest is limited to a mortgage(s) maximum of $750,000. The maximum cash charitable contribution that is deductible will increase from 50% of AGI to 60% of AGI. Annual cash donations this large are unusual and will most likely occur with contributions of highly appreciated securities to a Donor Advised Fund. Personal Exemptions: This deduction is repealed. The loss of this deduction can be profound at $4,150 per individual (This is what the personal exemption would have been in 2018 had the TCJA not passed). All households will experience the loss of this deduction. For a household of 5, this is a loss of $20,750 in deductions. Phase out of itemized deductions and personal exemptions. Called the Pease Reduction, has been repealed. The Pease Reduction phased out itemized deductions and personal exemptions at an AGI of $266,700/$320,000 for S/MFJ.



Computation of Tax. There are 7 taxable income (income after deductions) brackets under the former tax rules and the TCJA.

The 10% and 35% rates remain unchanged. The other bracket rates have declined from 15% to 12% (3% reduction), 25% to 22% (3% reduction), 28% to 24% (4% reduction), 33% to 32% (1% reduction) and 39.6% to 37% (2.6% reduction). The second way computed tax is reduced is the top of these brackets above the 12% bracket, are raised. For example, the top of the 22% bracket is raised by $8,850, which means a household whose tax bracket is above 22% will actually pay 6% less (22% vs. 28%) on this amount than under the former brackets ceilings. So all except the lowest income households will experience a reduction in the tax computation, although many households who lost considerable itemized deductions + personal exemption deductions may still be facing a higher tax bill.

Credits. The energy, earned income, education, dependent care and foreign tax credits are unchanged although up to 40% of the education credit has been made ‘refundable’, meaning the household will get up to 40% of the education credit even if they have no tax to be reduced by the credit. Households with dependents other than a spouse and children under 17 will be eligible for a $500 non-refundable credit if these dependent’s income is less than their (now repealed) personal exemption. For many households with children under 17, the child credit will recover most if not all of the increased tax due to loss of deductions. This occurs for two reasons: The credit doubles per child from $1,000 to $2,000 and second, the phase out for this credit that was $75,000/$110,000 for HOH/MFJ households, but under the TCJA jumps up to $200,000/$400,000. So a household MFJ with two children under age 17 with a household AGI of $150,000 or more was completely phased out of the child credit under the old tax rules, but under the TCJA for AGIs under $400,000 will receive the full $4,000 credit. And remember, this is a credit, not a deduction. So for a household in the 22% tax bracket, a $4,000 credit is equivalent to a $18,182 deduction.

So who are the ‘winners’ and who are the ‘losers’ under the new tax rules?

Winners: Those who used the standard deduction under the old rules Most who reside in a state with no income tax Moderate-to-high AGI households with children under 17 Households with itemized deductions not reduced by the TCJA limitations but that exceed the TCJA standard deduction.

Losers Moderate to high income homeowners in high income tax states Owners of more than one home residing in a state with an income tax Households with multiple dependents who are not children under age 17



Other tax issues of interest to most households

The favorable tax rate on Qualified Dividends (QD) and Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) is unchanged. One interesting little quirk with this is the top of the 0% tax rate for QD+LTCG is set at $77,200 under the TCJA which is slightly different than the $77,400 that was projected as the top of the 15% bracket under the former tax rules.

Roth IRA conversion amounts may not be recharacterized back to a Traditional IRA after December 31 of the conversion year, beginning with conversions made in 2018.

The ‘kiddie tax’ on unearned income (from investments, inherited IRA withdrawals or any other unearned income) to children that exceeds their standard deduction has changed from being taxed at the parent’s tax rate (form 8615) to being taxed at trust rates. This will cause an increase or decrease in the ‘kiddie tax’ amount, depending on the parent’s marginal tax rate. The form for filing this has yet to be determined.

Net Investment Income Tax (popularly known as the 'NIIT') has not changed

The .9% Medicare surtax for higher income households has not changed

Repeals the penalty for not complying with the individual mandate as required by the Affordable Care Act, effective 2019

Up to 20% of qualifying pass-through investment income will be deductible to taxpayers. For households, this should apply to REITs and Master Limited Partnerships held by investors in taxable accounts. However, this has not yet been fully defined nor has the mechanism to calculate it. This is a hot-button item with small business owners organized as pass-through business entities, to include partnerships, LLCs (pass-through), proprietors and S-Corporations. But the new rules are poorly defined and so there will be little to allow taxpayers to figure a benefit, if any, until the mechanism of this deduction is fully explained by the IRS.

Up to $10,000 in a 529 savings plan may be used as a qualified educational expense for pre-college education costs per year

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT) still exists, but it has an increased exemption amount and the phase out threshold for the AMT standard deduction is increased. With the cap on property tax + state income tax of $10,000, few households will be affected by the revised AMT.

Adoption of the ‘Chained CPI’, which effectively reduces the rate of inflation growth of entitlements and deductions

The Bipartisan Budget Act, signed February 9, 2018 allows for:

Mortgage Insurance Premium deduction for 2017 only

ATL Tuition and Fees deduction for 2017 only

As part of the Income Related Monthly Adjustment Amount, or IRMAA, the BBA creates a new 85% of Medicare Part B premium surtax for households MFJ/S with AGI’s greater than $750,000/$500,000, beginning 2019. This is permanent

Relief from having to declare mortgage forgiveness of debt as income, for 2017 only

Creation of the IRS form 1040SR, which will be a short form for retirees using the standard deduction that will capture income and deductions particular to retirees

I have developed an Excel Spread Sheet that calculates the household income tax for 2017 in comparison with 2018 under the TCJA, to show the difference. As always, if you’d like a copy of this, just send me a PM with your e-mail address and I will forward it to you.

