Of The Major Florida Utilities, Take NextEra

While Southern Company has a high yield, it is also involved with shareholder litigation that could lead to negative news events.

FERC -- the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission -- divides the country into 10 electric power markets:

They then divide the Southeast region into two sub-regions:

Today, we'll take a look at the Florida electric market to determine which publicly traded utility is the most attractive.

First, let's start with a general economic backdrop of Florida:

The last four years, Florida's total GDP growth has fluctuated around a 2.5% annual growth rate.

In general, the five largest metropolitan areas have grown pretty solidly over the last five years. However, in 2014, Miami grew while the other cities grew only modestly or saw a slight contraction.

The employment situation is very strong: total payroll employment (in blue) has continually grown (except for the blip during last year's hurricane) while the unemployment rate (in red) has continued to trend lower. It is currently 4% which is a full percentage point below 5%.

Finally, continued unemployment claims are at multi-year lows, which means the jobs market is in good shape.

While utilities are mostly immune to economic down-cycles (everyone still pays their electricity bill in a recession), a growing economy usually means increased power demands, which should translate into rising revenues.

Turning to Florida, here is a map from the Florida Municipal Electric Association of publicly owned electric utilities.

Each of these companies is owned by a larger public utility:

Gulf Power is a subdivision of Southern Company (SO), Tampa Electric is owned by Emera Energy, a Canadian company, Florida Power and Light is owned by NextEra Energy (NEE), Florida Public Utilities Corporation is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Corporation (CPK), and Progress Energy is owned by Duke (DUK).

Author's note going forward: EMERA is not available on a U.S. Exchange. Chesapeake Energy is primarily a natural gas utility; Florida Public Utilities Company only accounts for about 30% of Chesapeake's gross revenue. As a result, neither will be included.

Let's take a look at the remaining three companies, starting with Southern Company's latest numbers (data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

The company has put up impressive top-line numbers the last two years -- which stands in stark contrast to many other utilities. But while their gross margin remained within its recent range, operating and net income dropped sharply in 2017 due to large losses from a recent power plant closure. This has led to several shareholder lawsuits, which is a concern going forward (for additional information, please see my review of the company's fiscal 2017 here).

Duke Energy (DUK) recently released its 2017 10-K, which included the following numbers:

Duke's gross revenue numbers are more in-line with that of other electric utilities over the last few years. Their gross revenue has either declined or grown modestly. The company has increased all its margins, which is encouraging. And they have ample liquidity. Other numbers indicate the company is well-run. (For more on Duke's fiscal 2017, please see my review here).

And that brings us to NextEra, which is a darling of the utility sector.

The company has had three years of gross revenue increases. More impressively, they have significantly increased all their margins. They also have ample cash flow for their interest rate exposure (for more detail on their latest fiscal year, please see my review here).

That brings us to a comparison of the dividends and stock performance. Southern's current yield is an impressive 5.29%, Duke's is a strong 4.66% while NextEra's is 2.77%. Based solely on these numbers, it would appear the Southern and Duke would be the primary choices. However, once we compare stock performance, NextEra is the clear winner:

The top chart compares all three over the last year; the bottom chart compares the last three months. The difference between Southern's yield and NextEra's is 2.52%. So, for us to choose NextEra, there needs to be a good reason to believe the stock price will appreciate more than 2.52% relative to Southern and Duke. That two charts indicate that's a very real possibility. What's most impressive is that NextEra dropped half as must as Duke and Southern Company during the market sell-off.

For all these reasons, investors considering a Florida utility should take NextEra.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.