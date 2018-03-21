Beat Warren Buffett By Buying Seritage Today

Meanwhile, the company has transformed over a million square feet of retail space and is about to begin seeing cash pour in from new leases.

Buy at Warren Buffett’s price

27 months have passed since Warren Buffett made his purchase of two million shares of Seritage (SRG) . At that time, the shares were trading in the $35 range. Obviously, once the news broke that the Oracle of Omaha was in, Seritage shares rocketed higher, reaching their all-time high of $57 a few months later.

With so much time passing and with little news outside of the continuing Sears (SHLD) bankruptcy drama, Seritage has finally slipped back to Warren Buffett’s prices. Rising interest rate fears have compounded this, driving nearly all REITs lower in recent months. Today’s investors have a chance to buy Seritage at exactly the same price Warren Buffett paid. At that time, in the fall of 2015, Seritage had only begun work on 15 projects with a total redevelopment cost of $63 million. Today Seritage has either begun or completed 78 projects with a total redevelopment cost of $1.1 billion.

And the difference in third-party rental income is huge. At the time of Buffett’s purchase, only 22% of Seritage’s annual leasing revenue came from third parties. Today that number is over 52% (including signed but not yet open leases) and growing with each passing quarter. CEO Benjamin Schall says in the 2017 annual report that this number will grow to 65% by year end 2018. Also, when Warren Buffett bought his two million shares of Seritage, all but 11 of Seritage’s properties had Sears as their primary tenant. Today the number of properties that are majority third-party leased has grown to 111.

Warren Buffett has enjoyed the $1.00 annual per share dividend for over two years now, but aside from that, a new investor today has a much better opportunity, with Seritage showing years of progress and yet the same stock price.

A lot of redeveloped property is about to begin showing up on the income statement.

In the most recent earnings release from Seritage, the company shows 15 projects as "substantially complete" at the end of 2017. These projects represent well over 1 million square feet of new space with signed leases that will very soon begin showing up on the income statement. Using $17.80 per foot as a baseline for rent, we should easily see $20 million of new annualized rental income by the end of the second quarter of 2018. Looking beyond the substantially complete projects, another 461,500 square feet of projects are expected to be substantially complete by the end of Q1 which ends next week. Then another 725,700 square feet of projects are expected to be substantially complete by mid-year 2018. As all of these projects come online, we should see over $40 million of annual incremental rental income begin to hit the income statement.

That $40 million is really just the beginning. Later in Q3 of this year, we will see another 441,000 square feet substantially completed, and we haven't even begun to see the results of the Seritage trophy properties in Aventura, Florida, Santa Monica, California, or San Diego, California. These properties have the potential to be wildly valuable and profitable upon completion, which brings me to my next point.

Seritage’s three trophy properties alone could be worth $750 million- $1 billion upon full redevelopment

The Aventura project, a 12.3-acre site just outside of Miami, Florida in one of the most profitable malls in the country is being redeveloped into 216,000 square feet of mixed-use retail and restaurant space, with a second phase in the planning stages that could add an additional 100,000 square feet in the future. As you can see in the slides below, the entire project is taking place in what was once just a Sears store and parking lot.

Sears at Aventura Mall. Miami, Florida. Image Source: Seritage

Planned design for Sears, Aventura Mall. Miami, Florida. Image Source: Seritage

Another extremely valuable redevelopment property is the La Jolla property in San Diego, California. This redevelopment is similar to the Aventura project where the entire parking lot and store (seen below) is being densified into mixed-use retail, restaurants, and entertainment.

Sears La Jolla site at Westfield UTC. San Diego, California. Image Source: Seritage

The former Sears store in Santa Monica, California is another trophy property that Seritage is working on. This property is creating two floors of offices on top of two floors of retail and restaurants on a site that is within walking distance of the beach and the Santa Monica Pier.

This project is tentatively called Mark 302.

The Mark 302- Image Source: Seritage

In the 2017 annual report, Seritage estimates that these three properties - Aventura, La Jolla, and Santa Monica - could generate annual income of more than $40 million on a redevelopment cost of $300 million. This implies a 13.3% cash on cash ROI, well ahead of the typical Seritage project which is closer to 11%.

With more than $40 million of net operating income across these three properties and cap rates of perhaps 4%-6%, this implies the combined value of all three projects could be approaching $1 billion. For comparison, $40 million is equal to Q4’s net operating income. In other words, these three projects have the ability to produce as much NOI in one year as the entire Seritage portfolio produced last quarter. The $1 billion of value is around half the equity value (including ESL’s OP units) of the entire company or about one-third of the enterprise value of Seritage. And it gets better.

There are more extremely valuable projects in the pipeline

Reading the annual report and letter to shareholders, CEO Benjamin Schall tells us that in addition to the trophy properties mentioned above, there are potentially three dozen more in the pipeline. For example, a former Sears store and parking lot in Dallas, Texas, which sits on 30 acres right in the middle of a 430-acre site that used to be the giant Valley View Center Mall is currently undergoing plans for a complete renovation.

The owner of the Valley View Mall is spending $4 billion, transforming its property into new office towers, luxury hotels, luxury condos, restaurants, retail space, and a 20-acre park with hiking trails and bike paths. Seritage has plans to transform its 30 acres into up to two million square feet of office, residential, and retail space.

Dallas Midtown project, on the site of the former Valley View Center Mall-Dallas Texas. Image Source: Dallas Midtown

Dallas Midtown project, on the site of the former Valley View Center Mall-Dallas Texas. Image Source: Dallas Midtown

Dallas Midtown project, on the site of the former Valley View Center Mall-Dallas Texas. Image Source: Dallas Midtown

Seritage also is working on plans for the full redevelopment of a former Sears store in Long Island, NY. This project could create up to 800,000 square feet of upscale residential properties along with retail and restaurants in close proximity to transit into Manhattan.

It appears more and more likely that Seritage will monetize joint venture properties to fund its redevelopment pipeline.

All of this redevelopment will cost a lot of money, and one of my original concerns when Seritage was formed was whether or not shareholders would be diluted through repeated equity offerings in order to fund the redevelopment pipeline. Now that we have had almost three years to watch management’s actions, it appears more and more likely that Seritage will instead choose to sell off some of its properties rather than to sell new equity. With the share price of Seritage, as well as most REITs, falling hard in the face of higher interest rates, I would now assume the chances are even greater that Seritage will monetize JV properties.

Last year, Seritage sold existing joint venture properties with GGP (NYSE:GGP) and Simon (NYSE:SPG). These sales allowed Seritage to repay $50.6 million of mortgage debt as well as raise $240 million of cash proceeds to use towards future redevelopment. With funding requirements totaling $801 million needed to complete the existing pipeline of redevelopment, Seritage will no doubt need to raise additional capital and I fully expect that the remaining JV properties will be sold in lieu of selling equity at today's low prices. In the March investor presentation, Seritage disclosed that the remaining JV properties have $300 million of equity value. Since Seritage has over $400 million of cash, it seems the easiest route to fund the remainder of the redevelopment pipeline would be the future sale of these remaining JV properties.

While it seems like the constant selling of property to fund future redevelopments is just another form of dilution, I think Seritage has a lot of opportunities to make up for that through their premier and trophy projects. The Dallas Midtown project, for example, is expected to create up to two million square feet of leasable space where once stood a single Sears store and parking lot. This implies that Seritage has the ability to regularly sell off smaller assets or joint venture projects to raise cash and focus on the premier and trophy properties and still maintain a significant portfolio of leasable space. In the end, shareholders should do very, very well - patient shareholders, that is. Redevelopments of this size can take decades, and with real estate this valuable, you know it will do well, it’s just a matter of whether you or your children will be the ones to fully benefit.

Conclusion

Seritage has fallen out of favor this year as rising interest rates have taken a toll on REITs. In addition, AFFO has been slow to increase as projects have been sold and new projects have been slow to come online. A new flood of projects are set to begin producing cash in the very near future, however, and Seritage has premier and trophy properties that are in the beginning stages of redevelopment. Warren Buffett was not wrong when he bought two million shares of Seritage at the end of 2015. The value is clearly there, shareholders will do very well, and today’s investors have an opportunity to come in at the exact same price Warren Buffett paid. New investors, however, have the benefit of over two years of progress towards transforming Seritage’s portfolio of 40 million square feet already behind them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.