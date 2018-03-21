CenturyLink Bonds: Where The Income Is At

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) stock had a rocky 2017 and the company culminated the year by merging with Level 3 Communications. Investors still hold on to hopes that they will get both value and great income on its 12.5% yielding stock. Yet, while attention has been paid on the stock, the company's bonds have slowly priced themselves within an attractive yield. Most recently, CenturyLink's 2023 maturing bond price fell back below par. Combined with a 6.75% coupon, the bond is currently yielding over 7% at maturity.

Source: FINRA

Before diving head first into this investment, we need to examine the company's financial operation. Back in December when I was skeptical about the company's ability to fund its dividend, I was challenged by many shareholders in the comments section to consider synergies and tax benefits. Since then, the company's SEC 10-K filing allows us to take an early look at the combined structure.

The combined company faces a debt hurdle of $37 billion against physical assets valued at $27 billion. While the company could generate the income necessary to support that debt load, bond holders need to acknowledge the risks associated with a balance sheet of debt valued greater than assets and intangible assets valued greater than shareholder equity.

Source: SEC 10-K

From a cash flow perspective, the company generated $770 million in free cash flow in 2017. The cash flow statement, however, is dominated by the $7.3 billion cash outflow and $6.4 billion in debt increase to complete the Level 3 merger. Unfortunately, these numbers, which represent the combination of two companies' mid-year, do not provide us with a reasonable financial outlook going forward.

Source: SEC 10-K

For determining the company's debt repayment capabilities, I want to turn to the more conservative of two estimates. One is the company's 2018 guidance and the other is a free cash flow projection comprised by former investor Corvex. Corvex's model projects beyond 2018 and estimates less free cash flow than the company's guidance of $850 million to $1.05 billion (page 6 of above link, top table) for 2018, so we will use the Corvex model.

Source: SEC Filing May 2017 Exhibit 3 Slide 18, also noted in EconDad's article

Before incorporating the Corvex model into the cash flow analysis, I want to look at CenturyLink's debt maturity schedule. According to its 10-K filing, over 70% of CenturyLink's debt matures after 2022, and the company is not facing a large debt hurdle until 2021 when $3.1 billion in debt comes due. This gives the company time to generate the cash flow needed to reduce some debt and for investors to judge whether the financial models/guidance will hold.

Source: SEC 10-K

By merging the Corvex model with the debt maturity schedule, investors can estimate how much debt CenturyLink can pay down or will need to refinance over the next few years. This model took Corvex's FCF estimates and extended them to 2021 and 2022 at 3% growth each. Additionally, it assumes the same share count and no changes in dividends.

Source: Internal Spreadsheet, Combining Corvex estimates with SEC 10-K Debt Maturity

Based on this model, I believe that CenturyLink can pay down $4.6 billion of the $10.4 billion due over the next five years. This leaves the company with having to refinance at least $5.8 billion in debt. I believe that this leaves the company in a position for bondholders to feel quite secure through 2023. If cash flow difficulties emerge, the company can tap into additional cash flow by reducing its dividend, which is projected to pay $11.5 billion over the next 5 years.

Overall, I believe that CenturyLink's debt is where the real income play is at. With a coupon rate near 6.75%, the 2023 bond provides safe income for investors with priority to shareholder income in the event of a cash flow problem.

CUSIP: 156700AX4

Price: 98.54

Coupon: 6.75%

YTM: 7.064%

Maturity Date: 12/1/2023

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B2/B+

Additional disclosure: I am long CenturyLink bonds maturing December 2023 and maturing April 2025.