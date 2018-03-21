Hilton Grand Vacations: Despite Rapid Growth, Company Has More Potential

The business

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc. (HGV) is a time share company that markets and sells vacations ownership intervals (VOI) and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. According to their most recent 10-K filing, the company has 48 resorts with 8,102 units around the world. Since their IPO on December 14, 2016, shares of HGV have gained 69.52%, with 6.67% YTD despite the market wide correction in February. The vacation time share industry has performed well and should continue to do so as long as economic conditions stay positive. With HGV's aggressive investment plan into new properties and ability to drive revenues, the company is undervalued and could continue to provide solid returns into the future.

Since their IPO, HGV has performed exceptionally well in a growing industry. For 2017, the company saw full year revenue grow 8% YoY to $1.71 billion. This also brings their growth over the last 5 years to 40%. Net income grew an impressive 94% YoY due to the help of a $132 million tax benefit and 155% over the last 5 years. Without the tax benefit, net income still grew at a strong rate of 16% since 2016. The company posted a non-GAAP EPS of $1.95 per share for the full year of 2017. This is expected to continue to grow as there have been a number of analyst estimate revisions to the upside in the last 30 days. Given the strength of the industry as a whole and the performance of the company in 2017, there is no reason to believe that this company won't continue to see growth going forward.

The strengths of HGV greatly outweigh any negatives associated with the company. Starting from a top-down view, the company is rooted in a rapidly growing industry. According to an article on redweek.com, the time share industry posted its eighth consecutive year of growth by bringing in more than $10 billion in revenue in 2017. This trend is expected to continue through 2018 which is a good sign for HGV. The company ended 2017 with a free cash flow of $309 million which has been increasing YoY since 2013. This gives them flexibility to continue expanding their global footprint. On top of this, the company also has an impressive ROE over the trailing twelve months of 63% and an ROA of 15%, which exceeds the industry averages of 12.1% and 7.3%.

One of the slight weaknesses seen in the company is their rising rate of loans in default. This rate has risen from 2.84%, 3.67% and 4.12% in 2015, 2016 and 2017 respectively. Although still low, the company will need to show a stable or lower number for 2018. Also, the company's footprint is significantly lower than their competitors. According to a comment made on their Q4/FYE conference call by CEO Mark Wang, they are essentially only exposed to 8 markets while competitors are exposed to 4 to 5 times that. Although, with their robust operating cash on hand, the company plans to advance into new markets going forward.

Some additional weakness stems from the risks of being in an industry that is heavily reliant on positive economic conditions. As we get towards the later stages of the market cycle and the risk of inflation becomes more and more prevalent, an increase in costs could weaken consumer confidence, and in turn, affect the industry as a whole.

As i stated in the previous section, the company's strengths greatly outweigh any weakness and risk associated with the company at the moment. CEO Mark Wang mentioned in the Q&A portion of their conference call that despite their rapid development over the last few years, they will not slow down as they believe there is plenty of ground to cover between themselves and their peers. The company is expected to put that $309 million of free cash flow to work in acquiring new property and expanding their global footprint. Analysts tend to believe this growth will continue as well with all 6 of them covering the stock having a bullish sentiment. 5 of them rate the stock a BUY and 1 rates a STRONG BUY. With an average price target of $50, this leaves shares trading at a 13% discount as of this article.

Shares have been trading within a very tight rising channel ever since July of 2017. The 50 day moving average has followed the lower range of this channel and has provided strong support during this run. As of the writing of this article, shares are again, testing that lower support. Secondary support lies just below the current price in the area of $42.70-.80 which is also in the area of the 100 day moving average. With most analysts holding a target of $50, an entry around either of these support levels provides very good risk/reward if following the same target.

The industry continues to thrive and has been growing along side the bull market for the last 8 years. HGV has given shareholders exactly what they've wanted to see since their IPO and the future continues to look promising as well. Despite how well the company has performed since going public, shares are trading at a P/E of 13.52 and a forward P/E of 14, making them grossly undervalued to not only the industry but the overall market as well. Going forward, I expect to see the company break into new markets, continue to grow revenues, expand margins and gain ground on competition with a wider footprint, which leads me to my personal target that coincides with analyst targets at $50.

