How Low Will Facebook Go?

Facebook (FB) needs a “war time” general because the world has just declared war on its modus operandi. They are completely unprepared for it. They now have to quickly recruit senior management types, who are pros at this type of crisis management. Time is short to bring in the big names to handle the legal battle and the PR battle to save their reputation. Facebook looks like a raw recruit, so far, in this battle.

Legal and PR Challenges

I am sure every major investor is on the phone making suggestions to protect their investment. Obviously, so far nothing has happened and no war time general has appeared to lead FB into battle on both the legal and PR fronts.

The point here is that FB has to come up with some high profile names to lead this battle they have walked into and are completely unprepared to wage. This is a young company, young management and inexperienced. They are now over their heads in crocodiles. Time to call “Crocodile Dundee” or someone with the skills and reputation to handle this mess.

Retaining the Trust of Users

It is easy enough to win a war on one front. Two fronts makes it difficult to win. A war on three fronts makes it impossible. A legal battle with the Federal government and foreign governments would be enough to keep FB busy for a few years. Management would be completely involved and distracted from growing the firm.

The second front has to do with its user base. How upset are they with FB? This issue of privacy is not a new one for FB. Now they can no longer dance around it, nor can the dance with the advertisers. The advertisers and ad revenues have to take the hit, as privacy is finally walled with reinforced concrete. This battle will probably be easier to win than the legal battles. It is easier to satisfy customers than the legal regulations that are coming for FB.

How Low Will Price Go?

The third front is Wall St. Here the battle is much more difficult than the other two. This crisis will distract FB from focusing on growth and making money. The Wild West days are over when the marshal comes to town, and law and order puts a damper on things. Does that mean slower growth in revenues and profits? You bet! It could not come at a worse time for FB. It is no longer the youthful IPO with an unlimited future ahead. Now the future is defined. Wall St. expects quarterly revenues and profits. If FB fails to meet expectations, its price will be punished. That punishment has started, as analysts try to guess what this crisis will do to future revenues and income. So I am going to do the same.

First, let’s assume FB wakes up and does everything right. The crisis blows over quickly. Next quarter’s earnings are on track. Earnings remain as projected. The drop in price is an opportunity. The pullback turns out to be a normal 50% retracement of the previous move up. As you can see on the chart below, that bargain price might be $154.

Second, let’s assume growth does have a problem created by a combination of factors, including the crisis. Earnings are flat next year at around $7 instead of a forecast of about $9 consensus. Let’s drop the PE to a very generous 20 and we come up with a price of $140. That is well below a 50% retracement.

Third, let’s look at the slim possibility that FB completely screws up the handling of this crisis. Portfolio managers decide they have too much exposure to a stock that is underperforming the market. The PE drops to 15, but the earnings come in at $8 instead of consensus $9. That PE of 15 applied to $8 equals a price of $120.

Let’s see how this fundamental projections fit in with the chart below and some technical support prices.

As you can see on the chart, there is 50% retracement support at $154. The next support level is at $145. Then there is the old high at $133 in Nov. 2016.

Conclusion:

I think if FB moves quickly and decisively, price may level off near the $154 retracement of 50% from the recent high. If they are slow to move, then $145. If they screw up their handling of this, not listening to the portfolio managers and analysts, then I see a test of $133. I guess if price goes that low, Warren may rush in, the way he did with Apple at $90.

