A Closer Study Of Housing Starts Is Helpful

According to the headlines, housing starts dropped in February. However, as I reviewed the latest data, I found that the housing starts that matter most were up. And given what I know about the economy and the real estate market, I am enthused.

Housing Starts as Reported

Housing starts, or the start to new construction of residential housing, decreased by 7.0% month-to-month in February, to an annual pace of 1.236 million. The consensus of economists’ forecasts expected a faster pace of activity, for 1.285 million, so the data was disappointing. February’s pace was also short of January’s rate of starts at 1.329 million (revised from 1.326 million). And we cannot point to a seasonal influence, as starts were also lower against last February’s pace of 1.288 million. That’s bad news right? Well, hold on a minute.

Housing Starts at Closer Inspection

The data measures all property types, including both multi-family and single-family residential properties. However, the sweet spot of the housing industry is in single-family construction, which accounted for some 74% of starts in February. So where starts count most, in single-family structures, they were up in February by 2.9%, to an annual pace of 902K. Single-family starts were likewise 2.9% higher than the prior year pace. That’s cause for celebration.

What had Happened Was

Anyone who lives in Manhattan, especially where I use to live in Yorkville (the neighborhood just north of the Upper East Side), knows that condos and apartment buildings are sprouting up like wildfire. Old New York is losing its charm as old brownstones are replaced by towering modern structures. The reason for it is to make more room for renters - and also for buyers, given that Manhattan (along with metropolitan locales generally) is in high demand and that the island has limited space.

After the crisis, real estate enthusiasts have tried to explain rising demand for rental property against a sluggish homeownership trend. The fact is people need to live somewhere, even when they lose their jobs, and if they had not moved back in with the parents, they were taking whatever was not foreclosed on and renting an apartment.

We have been told that renting is trendy now and appeals to younger generations, and it does. City living is expensive, though, especially for kids indebted up to their necks. But “the city” is where the action is, and the jobs too, so a natural metro-migration occurs. Still, I believe the American dream of homeownership is still alive and well, and that as new households are formed (look to the millennials now), people will continue to mortgage their lives for an abode in the suburbs.

Housing is Shifting Again

Thanks to an expanding economy (served well by tax reform), a fully employed workforce and deregulated lenders, the prospective pool of homebuyers is expanding. As a result, soon the discussion will shift from the rise of renting to the skew toward security in home ownership. So, perhaps, we are seeing that unfold in the numbers, including in the housing starts data, where a sharp drop in multi-family starts (starts of properties of 5 units or more fell 28.0% month-to-month and 19.1% year-to-year) skewed the overall data lower, even while single-family construction is expanding. And if not, then it’s explainable by greater volatility in multi-family construction. You can see that in the 90% confidence interval in housing starts, where for single-family properties it is +/- 10.8 month-to-month, and for multi-family properties it is +/- 38.5. And, if we look at the long-term New Residential Construction Chart found in the report, the steepening lines for starts, permits and completions all sell the same strong story. Source: U.S. Census Bureau & Department of Housing & Urban Development

Housing Trend Stretches to Permits

Building permits issued for privately owned housing units fell by 5.7% month-to-month in February. Again, the data was skewed by multi-family structures. Single-family structure authorization fell as well, but by just 0.6% month-to-month. Against the prior year, authorizations for single-family properties rose 4.6%. Authorizations for structures of 2-4 units fell by 14.6% month-to-month and 8.9% year-to-year. Authorizations for structures with 5 or more units fell by 14.8% month-to-month, but increased by 13.2% year-to-year.

Housing Completions Offers Better News

New privately owned housing units completed in February increased by 7.8%, and were up 13.6% versus the prior year. Single-family structures completed in February increased by 3.0% month-to-month and were up 17.3% year-to-year. Multi-family structures were likewise stronger month-to-month (+21.5%) and year-to-year (+9.4%).

Home Construction Shares YTD Thru 03-20-18 iShares US Home Construction (ITB) -12.4% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) -8.4% PulteGroup (PHM) -12.7% D.R. Horton (DHI) -15.2% K.B. Home (KBH) -8.7% Toll Brothers (TOL) -8.0% NVR (NVR) -12.4%

Conclusion

In conclusion, February’s housing starts report was not unfavorable as the headlines may have made it seem. Rather, where housing starts are more indicative of increased interest and filling demand for homeownership, the data was positive. Recent worries I have covered about rising mortgage rates and slightly lower builder confidence, along with data like the housing starts data, have harmed the shares of homebuilders. I continue to see this recent weakness as opportune for new entry. For more of my work on housing and other markets and the economy, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

