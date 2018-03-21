Abraxas Petroleum: Recent Well Results Impress

The Wolfcamp B well was disappointing though, with initial production significantly lower than the other Delaware Basin wells.

Williston Basin, Wolfcamp A1 and Third Bone Spring wells all have performed better than past averages and better than type curve.

Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) has been reporting mostly impressive well results lately. Abraxas's latest Williston Basin wells have performed well above average, while its Delaware Basin wells (with the exception of the Wolfcamp B well) have resulted in strong initial output for standard length laterals.

This strength is partially offset by higher assumed well costs though, with the both the Williston Basin and Delaware Basin assuming a $1 million increase in well costs versus mid-2017 presentations.

Recent Well Performance

Most of Abraxas's recent wells have demonstrated pretty strong performance. Abraxas's three most recent Williston Basin wells (Yellowstone 2H-4H) had peak 30 day IP rates that averaged 44% more than the average peak 30 day IP rates for Abraxas's previous ten Williston Basin wells.

Abraxas's recent Wolfcamp A1 (Caprito 82-202H) and Third Bone Spring (Caprito 82-101H) wells had peak 30 day IP rates that averaged 11% more than its first three Wolfcamp A1 and Wolfcamp A2 wells.

The Wolfcamp B well (Caprito 83-404H) was a relative disappointment and only averaged 603 BOEPD for its peak 30 day IP rate, 40% lower than Abraxas's next weakest producing Delaware Basin well.

As well, Abraxas's Shut Eye 1H well had a peak 30 day IP that was approximately 39% higher than its Bulls Eye 101H well, but still not good enough to compete with Abraxas's Delaware Basin and Williston Basin wells. Abraxas is not planning on developing its Eagle Ford/South Texas acreage in 2018 and has been marketing this asset for sale.

Area Target Well Peak 30 Day IP (BOEPD) % Oil Williston Basin Middle Bakken Yellowstone 2H/4H 1,777 77% Williston Basin Three Forks Yellowstone 3H 1,371 80% Delaware Basin Wolfcamp A1 Caprito 82-202H 1,134 76% Delaware Basin Third Bone Spring Caprito 82-101H 1,122 78% Delaware Basin Wolfcamp A2 Caprito 83-304H 1,014 77% Delaware Basin Wolfcamp B Caprito 83-404H 603 84% South Texas Shut Eye 1H 510 94%

Delaware Basin Lateral Length

One challenge for Abraxas is that its Delaware Basin acreage is currently mostly limited to standard length laterals. All of its wells so far have had sub-5,000 foot lateral lengths and it mentioned that all its Delaware Basin wells (except for potentially one 7,500 foot lateral well) will be standard length laterals until at the least the end of summer 2018.

Abraxas is attempting to put together acreage that will allow them to drill longer laterals, but for now it is quite limited. This is in contrast to a company like Jagged Peak, which claims that only 7% of its locations are standard length laterals. Halcon and Felix have also been focusing on long-length laterals in the area surrounding Abraxas's acreage.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - March 2018 Corporate Update

The economics of longer-length laterals are noticeably better, so if Abraxas can build its inventory of 1.5 mile and 2 mile laterals, it will benefit substantially. For the time being, Abraxas has managed to get pretty strong performance from its standard-length laterals though.

Outperformance Vs. Type Curve

Abraxas's Wolfcamp A1, Wolfcamp A2 and Third Bone Spring wells appear to all performing noticeably above type curve so far. This is probably necessary for Abraxas since its current type curves show modest RORs (around 30% for the Wolfcamp A1 and A2 and in the low 20s for the Third Bone Spring) at $50 WTI oil. Cost inflation has pushed the cost of a standard length lateral from around $6.3 million in mid-2017 to $7.3 million now. The outperformance versus type curve should allow Abraxas to achieve respectable returns at sub-$50 oil though.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - March 2018 Corporate Update

The Wolfcamp B may be of marginal viability though as its type curve indicates a sub-20% ROR at $50 WTI oil, while performance from the one well so far is only modestly above type curve.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum - March 2018 Corporate Update

Conclusion

Abraxas has delivered strong results from most of its recent wells. This performance improves the chances that Abraxas can meet its 2018 guidance as well as its growth targets in subsequent years.

Given the increase in well costs, Abraxas probably needs to keep outperforming versus current type curves in order to achieve a good rate of return on its investment though. Things to monitor include whether future Wolfcamp B results are substantially improved, and whether the strong other well performances hold up over time.

