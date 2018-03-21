Paratek: A Review Of Progress And Preview Of 2018

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) is a biopharmaceutical company making steady progress towards approval of its novel tetracycline antibiotic, omadacycline. Omadacycline produced impressive results in three phase 3 studies, the results of which, coupled with other progress, can no longer be seen in the share price.

OASIS

The first phase 3 study of omadacycline (called OASIS) was a head-to-head study against the antibiotic linezolid in 645 patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Both omadacycline and linezolid were administered intravenously at first with the option to switch to oral dosing (IV-to-oral). In terms of Early Clinical Response (ECR), defined as a 20% or greater reduction in lesion size 48 to 72 hours after the start of treatment, omadacycline was non-inferior to linezolid, in the modified intention-to-treat (mITT) population (Figure 1). The mITT population includes all patients without a potentially causative monomicrobial gram-negative infection (linezolid is not particularly active against most gram-negative bacteria, so these patients would also be treated with another antibiotic such as aztreonam). In PRTK's OASIS most skin and skin structure infections were caused by gram-positive bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus or Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), so the mITT group includes most patients anyway. Analysis of the ECR in the mITT population was the primary endpoint agreed upon with the FDA so PRTK had hit the FDA endpoint with this result (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Results from the OASIS study. Source: PRTK website.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had different ideas about how it would like the OASIS data analyzed. The rate of clinical success (meaning no more antibiotics were needed as determined by an independent investigator) also showed omadacycline to be non-inferior to linezolid both in the mITT population and the population of clinically evaluable patients. The EMA endpoint was assessed 7-14 days after treatment completed (PTE; post treatment evaluation), rather than the FDA endpoint analysis 48-72 hours after treatment began. Despite the differing endpoints and times at which these endpoints occurred, PRTK had managed to run a study which hit all these endpoints. The safety data were encouraging too. Omadacycline produced slightly higher rates of gastrointestinal adverse events than linezolid but the discontinuation rate due to GI adverse events was the same across the two groups. The market reaction was a little underwhelming, perhaps because in a previous phase 2 study, omadacycline actually appeared superior to linezolid.

OPTIC

OPTIC was a phase 3 head-to-head study of omadacycline vs the fluoroquinolone moxifloxacin in 774 patients with community acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). OPTIC followed an IV-to-oral protocol for both omadacycline and moxifloxacin. The study was again analyzed two ways but omadacycline again achieved all the endpoints agreed upon with the EMA and FDA. The FDA analysis included patients with a PORT Class score of II, III or IV, whereas the EMA looked at only PORT Classes III, IV (higher PORT Class denotes higher risk patients).

Figure 2: Results from the OPTIC study. ECR here was defined as an improvement in 2 or more of 4 particular symptoms and measured at day 3 to day 5 of dosing. PTE occured 5 to 10 days after completion of dosing.

The CABP market is slightly less crowded than the ABSSSI market and so this result was quite encouraging.



Figure 3: Chart from late March 2016 to March 2018 with weekly candles and annotation of phase 3 omadacycline results. Source: Stockcharts.com

OASIS-2

OASIS-2 was an important step for PRTK with the trial randomizing 735 patients with ABSSSI to oral-only omadacycline or oral-only linezolid. While omadacycline again performed on both FDA- and EMA- specified efficacy endpoints, the safety data were not as well received. Omadacycline caused more nausea than linezolid (30.2% vs. 7.6%) and more vomiting too (16.8% vs. 3.0%). Despite the higher rate of nausea and vomiting, omadacycline actually resulted in a lower discontinuation rate than linezolid which suffers from its own toxicity issues (10.9% vs 14.2%). Increases in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) and aspartate aminotransferase were also seen in 5.2% and 4.6% percent of omadacycline treated patients. Elevations of these liver enzymes suggests the potential for drug induced liver injury, although there were no patients meeting Hy's law criteria.

The dosing protocol for omadacycline used by PRTK involved the use of a loading dose at the start of therapy. It is possible PRTK can modify the oral dosing protocol to reduce the incidence of nausea which tended to be seen following the loading dose. Such a practice might also reduce the elevation of liver enzymes. The possibility exists of course that efficacy of the drug would be diminished to the point that oral omadacycline was no longer an attractive proposition efficacy-wise. If the OASIS-2 efficacy results are examined however, it looks like there is possibly room to move with regards to dose.

Figure 4: OASIS-2 results were very impressive in terms of efficacy. Source: PRTK presentation on OASIS-2 results.

PRTK it seems is confident in its all oral regime, on February 5, 2018, PRTK notified investors it had completed submission of two NDAs for the company's oral and IV formulations of omadacycline in the indications of CABP and ABSSSI. Acceptance of the NDAs should come in April and a PDUFA date (where the FDA will approve the NDAs or otherwise) is likely in early October. I am assuming there will likely be no Advisory Committee meeting prior to the PDUFA date based on comments from PRTK, this should be confirmed with announcement that the NDAs have been accepted in April.

Omadacycline for UTI

While the ABSSSI and CABP indications have completed clinical development, omadacycline has the opportunity to be used in another indication, urinary tract infection (UTI). PRTK previously reported results from a phase 1b study showing IV-to-oral or oral-only omadacycline both resulted in high concentrations of the drug in urine (an important feature for a drug looking to treat UTI). A phase 2 trial comparing oral omadacycline to oral nitrofurantoin in cystitis (the most common type of UTI) began enrolling in late 2017.

Figure 5: Design of the phase 2 cystitis trial which PRTK notes employs an adaptive dosing design. Source: Image from slide 33 of March 2018 Corporate Presentation, the slide also includes the potential design of a phase 2 trial in acute pyelonephritis (a UTI with kidney not just bladder involvement) but such a design is subject to change based on discussions with the FDA.

The phase 2 trial has an estimated enrollment of 200 patients with an estimated primary completion date of March 2019. Such a date might move forward (or backwards) quite a bit dependent on the enrollment rate. Most of the time between now and the estimated completion date comprises the enrollment period (yes, patients are treated as soon as they are enrolled, but the trial is not complete until the last patient is treated and evaluated). The actual treatment of cystitis is seven days, the trial endpoints are at 14 days with a final follow-up at day 30-37. If enrollment were completed by early October this year for example, the trial would be finished by November and PRTK could produce results by December. PRTK probably has a pretty good idea of how quickly this trial will enroll, but I wouldn't be surprised if the date of March 2019 were conservative. PRTK might update investors when enrollment completes, at which point results might be only two months away. Results from the phase 2 trial might provide an all-important boost to the share price facilitating a raise, and increasing the odds of a buyout.

On the other hand, oral omadacycline makes patients nauseous and can induce vomiting as shown by OASIS-2. Perhaps PRTK's adaptive dosing design can demonstrate similar efficacy of omadacycline to nitrofurantoin at doses which are relatively well tolerated in terms of nausea/vomiting. The idea of statistical non-inferiority in a 200 patient study would depend on omadacycline outperforming nitrofurantoin quite a bit, because the confidence intervals on the difference between treatments will likely be a little wide (an example of this is provided in the figure below). In any case PRTK has not suggested that the trial is powered to produce statistical non-inferiority (rightly so, 200 patients probably won't do it). Since the trial is only a phase 2 study, such a result isn't necessary; rather, the trial should serve to inform the design of a phase 3 study including patient numbers needed to clear that hurdle (demonstrating non-inferiority) when it matters.

Figure 6: Results from a trial of short-course nitrofurantoin vs trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX) in acute uncomplicated cystitis which enrolled 338 women, of whom 308 were included in the analysis. A 79% rate of overall clinical cure for TMP-SMX vs 84% for nitrofuratoin produced a difference of -5%, but the 95% confidence interval on that difference spans -13% to 4%. That is, the lower bound of that confidence interval (-13) means non-inferiority was not-shown, depending on the margin chosen by the regulator for non-inferiority. Source: 2007 publication note this was a phase 2 study not necessarily designed to achieve non-inferiority.

Sarecycline

Sarecycline is a narrow spectrum, tetracycline-derived, antibiotic with anti-inflammatory properties. Formulated as a once-daily oral treatment, which Allergan (AGN) hopes to market in the US as Seysara, the drug has shown itself to be useful in the treatment of acne vulgaris. PRTK holds ex-US rights to Seysara and is eligible to receive milestone payments (contingent on regulatory and development progress) from AGN as well as royalties on net sales of Seysara in the US. On December 20, 2017, AGN and PRTK notified investors that the FDA had accepted the NDA for sarecycline for moderate to severe acne vulgaris in patients nine years or older. AGN expects a PDUFA date to occur in 2H'18.

Seysara, if approved, would have to compete with oral antibiotics such as minocycline and doxycycline. Seysara will also have to compete with generic topical antibiotics (at least in moderate acne) such as dapsone 5% gel (AGN still has market exclusivity on the 7.5% strength of dapsone gel, marketed as Aczone 7.5%). Competition with other topical combination products such as Galderma's Epiduo franchise and Valeant Pharmaceutical International's (VRX) Onexton also seems likely. In severe acne, Seysara has clear marketing advantages over the oral retinoid isotretinoin in terms of toxicity.

Beyond competition already on the market, Seysara might end up competing with yet to be approved acne treatments. For example, Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) has developed a topical foam of minocycline, for moderate to severe acne, for which it anticipates to file an NDA at the end of 2018 (putting FOMX about one year behind PRTK/AGN).

Figure 7: Breakdown of market share of branded drugs in the oral (left) and topical (right) US acne market in 2016. Source: Image taken from a slide of FOMX's February 2018 Investor Presentation.

AGN's Aczone brought in net revenues of $61.2 million in Q4'16 but by Q4'17 revenues had dropped 37.9% to $38 million due to loss of exclusivity of the 5% strength of Aczone, pressure from other generics and increased discounts for formulary coverage. The Aczone example demonstrates that potential revenues from a topical acne product can be substantial, albeit not blockbuster range, but that the competition is fierce. For PRTK, AGN is the one risking capital by launching and marketing Seysara in the US. PRTK can simply look forward to a steady revenue stream on royalties from net sales. I think there is possibly less revenue to be had ex-US with Seysara and perhaps PRTK should look to sell its ex-US rights for a quick payday, using the funds to push omadacycline following potential US/European approval. On the other hand selling the ex-US rights to Seysara might make PRTK a less attractive acquisition candidate for AGN, who might see a PRTK buyout as a way to recoup ex-US rights to sarecycline and pick up omadacycline in the process.

Financial review

PRTK finished Q4'17 with $151.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. PRTK conducted an offering in January worth approximately $50 million. To be conservative I estimate the offering brought in net proceeds of $45 million which would bring pro forma cash to $196.7 million. Since PRTK’s largest trials are now complete and the NDA has been submitted one might estimate that Q4’17 burn of $21.9 million is probably a good number to use going forward. Although R&D expense displays a net downward trend, PRTK plans to initiate a second phase 2 of omadacyline in pyelonephritis which will lead to increases in R&D expenditure. SG&A has steadily increased and will likely to do so as pre-launch activities increase in number (Figure 8).

Figure 8: Multiple pre-launch activities in 2018 for PRTK. Source: March 2018 Corporate Presentation.

Revenues for PRTK, such as $5.1 million from a milestone payment due to the acceptance of the sarecycline NDA, or $7.5 million upfront payment from Zai Lab (ZLAB), are inconsistent but might help keep cash burn under control. The ZLAB agreement allows ZLAB to develop and market omadacycline in the Zai territory (China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) and has the potential to bring in an additional $14 million in regulatory milestone payments and $40.5 million in commercial milestone payments plus royalties on net sales of omadacycline in the Zai territory. PRTK's recent 10-K also notes that $12 million worth of milestone payments from AGN remain to be achieved (likely tied to US approval).

PRTK SG&A Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts

PRTK also has long term debt of $59.2 million from the Hercules loan on which the company is hoping to extend the interest-only repayment period. If omadacycline is approved the company will not have to begin paying down the principal until January 1, 2020. Otherwise the company will have to begin paying off the principal on January 1, 2019. The latter potential scenario is a little worrying. Were the omadacycline NDAs not approved in October 2018, PRTK would then be three months away from having to pay off its debts at a greater rate but without the prospect of a near term revenue stream from omadacycline.

Figure 9: Prinicipal repayments on the Hercules loan assuming no extension of the interest only repayment period. Source: PRTK 10-K.

PRTK believes its current cash, including proceeds from the January 2018 offering, milestones from AGN or ZLAB, and omadacycline product sales shouldprovide funding for the company into late 2019 (also built into this assumption is extension of the interest-only period on the Hercules loan).

As of February 28, 2018 there were 31,443,149 shares of PRTK's common stock outstanding corresponding to a market cap of $422.91 million at $13.45 (the close on March 20, 2018). Since PRTK's current cash exceeds its debt, the potential for milestones and royalties exists, and omadacycline itself could prove a useful revenue generating asset, PRTK might be considered a buyout target.

Buyout example: Cubist Pharmaceuticals

In December 2014, Merck & Co. (MRK) acquired Cubist Pharmaceuticals (CBST) in a deal worth about $9.5 billion. The acquisition allowed MRK to get hold of, amongst other drugs, daptomycin (Cubicin). Cubicin was approved for use in Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia as well as in complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSI, names for skin infections have changed over the years). Unfortunately the Cubicin patents didn't hold up as long as expected allowing Hospira, since acquired by Pfizer (PFE), to begin marketing a generic and sales began to fall just a few years after acquiring the drug. MRK's acquisition of CBST then is often referred to as one of the worst pieces of M&A.

Hindsight is 20-20 though and there was a time when a CBST acquisition looked wise (perhaps in 2014 when MRK made that acquisition). Nonetheless the CBST buyout came over ten years after the launch of Cubicin in the cSSSI indication (late 2003), eight years after approval in the bacteremia indication (March 2006) and even four years after label changes which allowed more rapid administration of Cubicin (December 2010). One might argue that PRTK is a more likely buyout candidate because any acquirer would get a hold of sarecycline too, but CBST itself was more than Cubicin with approved drugs including Dificid, Sivextro, Entereg and Zerbaxa increasing the value proposition of any buyout. In fact if MRK ever gets its $9.5 billion back, it will be thanks to these products.

Omadacycline is not likely to suffer any exclusivity issues near-term like Cubicin did. The downside is that without even a few quarters of sales data to go off, any potential acquirer right now, or even following approval, will have to take on the risk that omadacycline doesn't achieve the sales PRTK might hope for. On the other hand, an acquirer wouldn't be outlaying $9.5 billion to pick up PRTK right now so the risk taken in absolute dollar terms is less.

Buyout example: Durata Therapeutics

Perhaps a more relevant example for PRTK might be a smaller acquisition such as Actavis' acqusition of Durata Therapeutics (DRTX). Actavis acquired Durata in October 2014 for $675 million in cash ($23 per share at the time) and contingent value rights worth up to $5 per share dependent upon achievement of certain milestones for Durata's antibiotic Dalvance (dalbavancin). Dalvance was approved in May 2014 for treatment of ABSSSI caused by susceptible gram-positive bacteria including MRSA. Dalvance is an IV only antibiotic, but at the time of approval only required two doses spaced one week apart, each taking 30 minutes to administer. In clinical trials Dalvance had been associated with Clostridium difficile-associated diarrhea and ALT elevations. Despite these side effects, Actavis was willing to pay $675 million upfront for Durata to get a hold of Dalvance, even without several quarters or years of sales data from the drug. It is worth noting the acquisition came after approval, and I think the same would apply to PRTK (the odds of a buyout prior to approval of omadacycline are low). In January 2016 Dalvance received a label expansion allowing treatment of ABSSSI with a single IV dose increasing its market potential. This is of note since Dalvance is an omadacycline competitor in the ABSSSI space. Actavis acquired AGN in 2015 and adopted AGN's name, meaning AGN now markets Dalvance.

There is another antibiotic very similar to Dalvance called oritavancin (Orbactiv). The Medicines Company (MDCO) notified investors in August 2014 that Orbactiv had received FDA approval for ABSSSI as a single three-hour IV infusion. In June 2014 the FDA also approved CBST's Sivextro (tedizolid) for ABSSSI in 2014 but Sivextro requires IV infusions over six days or oral treatment and did not offer the one-and-done option of Orbactiv (nor Dalvance).

Despite the existence of Sivextro and Orbactiv, Actavis still acquired DRTX to get a hold of Dalvance. How has that worked out for Actavis (now AGN) now that Dalvance is 3+ years post-approval? Prior to approval and launch of Dalvance, analysts were estimating 2017 revenues in the range of $230-$100 million with a consensus of $130 million. In fact, net revenues of Dalvance in 2017 were $56.3 million up from $39.3 million in 2016 and $16.8 million in 2015. Growth year-over-year slowed then on the 2017/2016 (37.2%) comparison relative to the 2016/2015 comparison (133.9%). The 2016 to 2015 comparison is likely favorable due to the aforementioned label expansion for Dalvance that occured in January 2016. It seems like it might take a while for Actavis' acquisition of Durata therapeutics to be accretive.

Perhaps MDCO's Orbactiv, which is now in the hands of Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT), has done better? MDCO reported Q3'17 net revenues of $6.8 million for Orbactiv (amounting to a $27.2 million annual run rate). So no, Orbactiv hasn't done better (recall Orbactiv and Dalvance were both approved in 2014, and Orbactiv's label allowed for a single IV infusion at the time of launch).

The potential of the ABSSSI indication

Can we expect IV-to-oral or all oral omadacycline to do any better than $50-$60 million annual net revenues three years out from approval in the ABSSSI indication? I don't personally see why based on the Dalvance or Orbactiv numbers at that time point. Is an all oral regime really better than a one-and-done IV infusion over 30 minutes to 3 hours (such as with Dalvance or Orbactiv)? Such short infusions don't require admission to the hospital (they can be administered in an outpatient setting/infusion center) and are certainly better than omadacycline in IV-to-oral form in terms of convenience and reducing hospital costs. You might argue an all oral regime of omadacycline would have the edge over Dalvance or Orbactiv, requiring not even one infusion, but the side effects of oral omadacycline might reduce its use. In any case MRK's Sivextro can be used in an all oral format over 6 days in ABSSSI. If Sivextro's 2016 net sales of $14 million are anything to go by, the potential of an all oral treatment for ABSSSI may have been overstated.

I don't think the ABSSSI indication is worth much any time soon for PRTK, or any acquirer. The advantage might come in cases with suspected gram-negative involvement, but most ABSSSI cases are caused by gram-positive organisms.

Pharma might have learned to wait before buying

There are other anecdotes which will reinforce the idea that any company looking to acquire a biotech with an antibiotic should wait until that antibiotic is approved and perhaps see how it is selling. Things were looking good for Cempra (CEMP) in 2016 as the company submitted two NDAs for their antibiotic solithromycin for the treatment of CABP. Things weren't so good anymore when the FDA issued a complete response letter citing safety concerns which the FDA suggested a 9000 patient study to investigate further. There has been talk of a smaller safety study since. Solithromycin is now in the hands of Melinta (MLNT) as the company merged with Cempra.

Regarding solithromycin, the safety study required by the FDA for CABP will cost in excess of $140 million between study and post-marketing requirements. Now remember, we stated previously that we would only explore path forward in the U.S. if non-dilutive funding was available. - MLNT President and CEO Dan Wechsler on the Q4'17 earnings call.

It is not clear if we will ever see solithromycin on the market for CABP; such an event is not on the horizon in my opinion. If MLNT had $140 million in non-dilutive funding available it should put it towards something other than a safety study, which might end up showing solithromycin does indeed suffer from the very toxicity the FDA is worried about. MLNT is doing the best it can with solithromycin by licensing it for use elsewhere in the world, but that is not the focus of this article. Importantly, solithromycin is not likely an omadacycline competitor in CABP and the CEMP tale should serve as a reminder to any potential acquirer to wait for approval before buying an antibiotic company. There are other players in the CABP space however which PRTK investors need to consider.

The potential of the CABP indication

Already on the market for CABP is Teflaro (ceftaroline fosamil), marketed by AGN. Sales of Teflaro have been disappointing, however. The drug has to be administered via infusion every 12 hours for five to seven days in CABP patients, which would put it at a disadvantage to an IV-to-oral regime of omadacycline. There are also potential differences in the spectrum of susceptible bacteria between omadacycline (see slide 11) and Teflaro, although both have activity against common gram-negative and gram-positive bacteria seen in CABP. Investors will have to wait to see the label for omadacycline to know if there are meaningful differences with Teflaro which might provide a marketing advantage for omadacycline beyond IV-to-oral administration. Figure 10: Launches of antibiotics have disappointed in recent times, Teflaro included. The right panel shows launches of non-antibiotics compared to Teflaro. Source: Publication in Biochemical Pharmacology.

Nabriva: A future competitor in the CABP space

One potential future competitor is Nabriva therapeutics (NBRV) with their antibiotic lefamulin. In September 2017, NBRV annouced lefamulin had hit both EMA and FDA primary endpoints in the LEAP-1 trial which compared IV-to-oral lefamulin to IV-to-oral moxifloxacin (with or without adjunctive linezolid) in CABP. A second phase 3 trial called LEAP-2, which will look at oral lefamulin vs oral moxifloxacin in patients with moderate CABP, should report results in Spring 2018. Positive results for NBRV, which are entirely possible, would adversely imapct PRTK and the possibility of any buyout. On the other hand, there were are some side effects seen with lefamulin in the LEAP-1 study, and this makes me worry about how well an all oral regime will fare (Figure 11). Elevation of liver enzymes might be worse in LEAP-2 than in LEAP-1 since an all oral regime should expose the liver to higher initial concentrations of lefamulin following dosing. Such a trend was seen with omadacycline comparing OASIS-1 to OASIS-2.

Figure 11: Upper panel: Elevation of liver enzymes in NBRV's LEAP-1 study of lefamulin. Lower panel: Rates of AST and ALT increases in PRTK's OASIS-2 were higher than OASIS-1 or OPTIC. Source: NBRV presentation on LEAP-1 results. PRTK presentation on OASIS-2 results.

IV-to-oral lefamulin also had issues outside of liver enzyme elevations in the LEAP-1 study, although overall the discontinuation rate due to adverse events was less for IV-to-oral lefamulin (2.9%) than IV-to-oral moxifloxacin with or without linezolid (4.4%). In phase 1 studies of lefamulin comparing orally administered lefamulin to IV lefamulin, it appears the oral bioavailability of the drug is about 26 percent, making the drug an imperfect candidate for oral administration. The toxicity data from this phase 1 trial also show a high rate of GI related adverse events when lefamulin is administered to fasted individuals, and worsening bioavailability when lefamulin is administered to fed individuals (21%).

Figure 12: Data from a phase 1 study comparing IV lefamulin to oral lefamulin. Note the high rate of GI related adverse events when lefamulin is administered to fasted individuals (Treatment A or Treatment B) compared to Treatment C despite similar levels of drug exposure (as measured by the AUC). Note further treating fed individuals (Treatment D) results in reduced adverse events but reduces drug exposure (AUC 7920 ng.h/mL for Treatment C vs 6630 ng.h/mL for Treatment D, 21% bioavailability). Source: NBRV company poster presentation.

When I compare lefamulin to omadacycline in CAPB then, they in fact look like close competitors in terms of the IV-to-oral dosing regimes (you could make arguments for slight advantages of one over the other). NBRV is likely to report disappointing rates of adverse events in LEAP-2, much as omadacycline did in OASIS-2. NBRV expects to file an NDA in 2H'2018 for CABP, by which time PRTK might have approval for omadacycline in CABP.

There are a variety of available therapies marketed for the treatment of CABP. Currently the treatment of CABP is dominated by generic products. For hospitalized patients, combination therapy is frequently used. Many currently approved drugs are well-established therapies and are widely accepted by physicians, patients and third-party payors. We also are aware of various drugs under development for the treatment of CABP, including solithromycin, (New Drug Application, or NDA, filed by Cempra Inc. and a complete response letter issued by the FDA in December 2016), omadacycline (under Phase 3 clinical development by Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.), delafloxacin (under Phase 3 clinical development by Melinta Therapeutics Inc.) and oral nafithromycin (under Phase 2 clinical development by Wockhardt Ltd.). - Comments from NBRV 10-Q filing for Q3'17.

MLNT's Baxdela: A potential competitor in the CABP space

MLNT's Baxdela (delafloxacin) is also in phase 3 for CABP. The DEFINE-CABP study will compare IV-to-oral Baxdela to IV-to-oral moxifloxacin (or linezolid where MRSA is confirmed). Baxdela could be approved just six months after an NDA submission for CABP (priority review is likely). The estimated completion date for the DEFINE-CABP study is November 2018. On the Q4'17 earnings call MLNT President and CEO Dan Wechsler suggested the CABP study would likely have a readout by early 2019.

Figure 13: Enrollment of the CABP study is nearly complete. Source: MLNT's Q4'17 earnings presentation.

Wockhardt Ltd (NSE: WOCKPHARMA), an Indian pharmaceutical company, is running a 230 patient phase 2 study on oral nafithromycin (three days or five days therapy) vs moxifloxacin (seven days therapy) in CABP. The phase 2 study has an estimated completion date of September 2017. A positive result here would be quite a blow to PRTK since an all oral therapy which requires just three to five days of treatment would be quite competitive. It is unclear when and if Wockhardt plans to share data from this clinical trial although the company has continued to publish papers on the compound which was granted QIDP designation for the treatment of pneumonia in 2015. Even though QIDP designation might allow priority review in the event of an NDA submission, Wockhardt has not shared plans for a phase 3 trial and so it is not worth further mention at the moment as a PRTK competitor.

Lastly in my search for PRTK competitors in CABP I came across TaiGen Biotechnology's nemonoxacin. At least in CABP it appears the company is focusing on approval outside of the US.

That PRTK's omadacycline is closer to market than lefamulin or Baxdela is an advantage for PRTK. For a potential acquirer, however, it might pay to wait and see how well the competitive threat from NBRV's lefamulin and MLNT's Baxdela in CABP shapes up. For PRTK investors, that means the possibility of a buyout prior to results from the DEFINE-CABP study is reduced.

Trading PRTK: NDA acceptance

I don't see PRTK as a good long between now and the PDUFA date for omadacycline.

A run-up following NDA acceptance with PRTK cannot be guaranteed. For example, on January 2, 2018, Achaogen (AKAO) notified investors that the FDA had accepted for priority review their NDA for plazomicin (an antibiotic the company has developed for complicated urinary tract and bloodstream infections). There was a modest pop in the share price on the day but looking at the chart now, the run-up has hardly been sustained.

Further, PRTK investors do not know the exact day on which the company might inform investors of NDA acceptance or rejection and so being off by a few days might mean the stock trades down more while awaiting this press release than it trades up with the press release.

Finally, although NDA acceptance can be expected in April, NBRV will be reporting LEAP-2 results in Q2'18 and so investors holding PRTK risk being exposed to this event, not just the NDA.

Trading PRTK: Buyout speculation

In May 2017, FT Alphaville published a report suggesting that AGN and PRTK had discussed terms for a takeover.

In August 2017, PRTK surged as Bloomberg noted the company was considering strategic options including a sale of the company and had seen interest from large drugmakers.

In late October 2017, Gillian Tan at Bloomberg Gadfly noted that PRTK had made some changes to the compensation of its executives in August that year, likely designed to benefit executives in the event of any sale of the company.

Certainly between these rumors, changes to the compensation of executives and the history of buyouts of companies with a promising new antibiotic, a buyout of PRTK seems possible. However I rarely advocate playing the buyout speculation game. Big Pharma has a history of jumping the gun on acquisitions of antibiotic companies (MRK bought CBST prior to seeing if Cubicin patents would hold up, Actavis bought DRTX without waiting for several quarters of sales numbers). A PRTK long's best hope between now and NDA approval then might be an ill-timed buyout.

Trading PRTK: NDA approval

Later in the year, as the PDUFA date for omadacycline approaches (October), MLNT's Baxdela might produce results from the DEFINE-CABP study just months after. Investors holding beyond the PDUFA date for the omadacycline NDAs might end up being exposed to the Baxdela readout as well. I think there is more downside than upside in playing the potential NDA approval, approval is expected so a sell-the-news reaction is possible. I personally don't recommend a long then during this period either.

Trading PRTK: NDA approval

Following any approval of omadacycline, a sale of the company seems more likely. Seysara should also have US approval at this time, triggering a milestone payment for PRTK and the beginning of royalty payments on US sales from AGN. At the same time however investors will be exposed to what might be a lackluster launch of omadacycline and I wouldn't be surprised if PRTK ended up cheaper six months after launch. It isn't necessary to make predictions beyond approval for now, though. I simply don't recommend a long in PRTK right now, even if I do see the possibility of an ill-timed buyout. The small possibility of a buyout means a short is not wise, but those who trade options might like to consider a bear call spread. I see more possibility that the stock continues to trade sideways or down, particularly with NBRV's LEAP-2 results close by.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.