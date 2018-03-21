Adamis Pharmaceuticals: The Latest Update Still Keeps Us Waiting

While Adamis is running out of time to get a deal done, there is still sufficient reason to remain patient – for now at least.

Shares fell in the days following the announcements, thanks to the continued delay in obtaining a commercial partner for Symjepi, an FDA-approved epinephrine injector.

Investors in Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) are no strangers to long silences. Company management, under the leadership of CEO Dennis Carlo, has long made a habit of keeping mum about developments. This has been especially galling in recent months, as Adamis blew past its initial plans to secure a commercialization partner for Symjepi, its epinephrine injector that was approved by the FDA in July 2017, before the fourth quarter of last year. Many investors are still waiting, but worries have continued to mount after so many months.

In the past, Adamis has often failed to issue press releases about its earnings, instead doing the bare minimum of filing its 8-K. On March 15th, it opted for a bit more openness, issuing a press release and outlook for 2018 along with its SEC filings. At the same time, it announced a major step forward in its pipeline of inhaler products, with the FDA giving the go-ahead for a Phase 3 trial of APC-1000, its lead candidate for the asthma indication.

While the comparatively greater openness was welcome, the continued absence of a commercial partner for Symjepi continues to worry markets and weigh on Adamis’ stock price. In truth, the only announcement that could really move the stock (in an upward direction anyway) is the unveiling of a commercial partner. While it has taken far longer than anyone anticipated, the company claims that it is on the cusp of such a deal. If it is confirmed in a timely fashion, the stock should recover substantially.

Today, we take a look at the latest news from Adamis and attempt to suss out what investors should expect over the relative near term.

Symjepi Partner is Key

The earnings press release highlighted a number of key events from 2017 and early 2018, as well as laying out a series of goals for the year ahead. First and foremost was the approval of Symjepi by the FDA and the ongoing efforts to secure a commercial partner. Adamis is well aware of the need to get a partner that will pay cash upfront and bring the product to market swiftly. As Carlo stated:

We remain committed to bringing Symjepi TM to market and are pleased with recent developments regarding our discussions with potential commercialization partners since our last press release pertaining to this topic. Once the commercial strategy is finalized, our focus will be advancing our other product candidates with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The entire Adamis team is working hard to achieve these goals during 2018.

While a range of goals, including winning approval for lower-dose Symjepi Jr., initiating the APC-1000 Phase 3 trial, and filing an NDA for Naloxone, are important, they are all subordinate to the chief goal of getting a commercial partner for the adult-dose Symjepi. Such a deal will bring in a few million dollars upfront and a healthy percentage of revenues. While the exact market size for epinephrine injectors is in flux due to some price competition and interest group pressure on incumbent products, there is little doubt that a properly marketed, low cost, easier to use alternative would net a healthy piece of the pie, worth hundreds of millions of dollars a year.

So what is the hold-up? That has been a question plaguing investors for months. I have opined on the subject multiple times in past articles, but whatever the cause, it appears that Adamis is closer than ever to finalizing a deal. The language of its latest release demonstrates the understanding that all other business progress is dependent on securing a partner. An announcement in the next month would be welcome. If there are no updates in April, the case for really starting to worry will begin to look more justified.

Action in the Pipeline

The other big news from Adamis this month was the announcement concerning the FDA green-light for a Phase 3 study of APC-1000. The product “consists of a metered dose inhaler device containing an HFA (hydrofluoroalkane) inhaled corticosteroid called Beclomethasone, intended for the treatment of asthma”. The Phase 3 study will seek to demonstrate APC-1000’s efficacy, as well as to differentiate the product by showing a lower level of systemic absorption compared to currently marketed corticosteroids.

While the Phase 3 will take considerable time to complete, it represents another potentially powerful value driver. Even targeting a relatively small niche of the $3 billion American asthma inhaler market would yield very significant financial gains.

The APC-1000 progress is welcome, and shows further life in an inhaler products pipeline that has taken quite a while to get off the ground. It invigorates some confidence in the inhaler platform, which could join the already approved Symject auto-injector platform as a value-driver for the company. Symject is the platform for Symjepi, as well as for Naloxone, an opioid antagonist, for which Adamis submitted an IND in December and hopes to file a full NDA during this year.

Unfortunately, all of these promising pipeline products rely on the successful execution of a Symjepi partnership deal before they can hope to get off the ground.

Cash Crunch Countdown

In its 10-K filing for year-end 2017, Adamis reported a “going concern” warning from its auditors. The company acknowledges that it will need to access additional capital in 2018 if it is going to be able to stay in business. The company reported a net loss of $25.5 million for the year, leaving $18.3 million in cash. Just keeping the lights on through 2018 will require more cash than they have on hand, and the initiation of a Phase 3 trial for APC-1000 will also carry substantial costs – though Adamis has not yet offered an estimate of such costs.

A commercial partner bringing in several million dollars in upfront cash would alleviate some of those concerns, though a secondary offering may still be necessary – especially if the ramp-up of Symjepi sales is a bit slow. The question, then, is one of when and how much.

Obviously, the company would much rather do any offering from a position of strength, after a commercial partner is secured and the share priced buoyed up in response. But that means it needs to close a deal fast. If it fails to get a deal done by midyear, both its bargaining and fund-raising positions will be hampered badly.

Investor’s-Eye View

Will patience pay off? We still think so. The value of Symjepi is indisputable, and Adamis’ pipeline has increasing promise. There is real value here waiting to be unlocked. It is up to the company to finally execute on that promise. We had been hopeful a deal could have been struck months ago, and it still seems likely that one will happen.

However, due to the long wait, Adamis’ cash position has also weakened. That makes the risk of a secondary offering more likely – though the announcement of such an offering will almost certainly come after the announcement of a deal. Should one be announced beforehand, that could be considered a very inauspicious sign for any deal happening. So investors should pay very close attention to the company’s finances, and be prepared to exit should things go wrong.

We are still confident that, despite the long delays, the wait will pay off. We also suggest that investors be prepared, in the event of a deal being announced, to exit all or part of their position in anticipation of a secondary offering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.