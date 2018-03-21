Sears Earnings: Don't Get Played

Sears (SHLD) reported fourth quarter/full year earnings on March 14th. The fourth quarter continued the trend of falling sales and operating losses. The company did succeed in drastically cutting back the size of its losses in the fourth quarter, but it all seems just a little too late. Sears reported positive net earnings due to an infusion from tax benefits. Without the tax changes, the company still lost money this quarter.

There are such better prospects within the brick and mortar retail business. I view Sears as a dead stick stock, waiting to die while management tries to suck every bit of life out of it in the meantime. With over $20 billion in revenue last year, I actually believe the company's demise will bolster the bottom lines of many rivals including Macy's (M) and Home Depot (HD). JCPenney (JCP) could also potentially benefit, though their financial position is also pretty detrimental.

The Fourth Quarter

The company's press release is filled with "positive" announcements of newly acquired financing, and payment restructuring. Whereas some companies might tout revenue growth, or something of that nature, Sears is stuck trying to spin its debt financing as accomplishments.

Revenues fell 27.8% to $4.4 billion year over year. The company cited half of the decline on store closures, but the fact remains that total comparable store sales declined 15.6%. For the full year, comparable store sales fell 13.5%. That's not exactly what the doctor ordered. When Macy's and Kohl's (KSS) put together actual comparable sales increases, it's tough to excuse Sears. The continued sales declines are indicative of a dying business.

Operating income or in this case losses for the fourth quarter were $207 million. Coupling in interest expenses of $157 million brought Sears' full loss before taxes to $357 million. An income tax benefit of $539 million offset these losses on paper, bringing the companies quarterly earnings to $182 million, or $1.69 per diluted share.

While the tax benefit did give the store a reprieve for the quarter, it doesn't fix the inherent problems. Furthermore, while the company did narrow its losses, it is still losing market share. Those sales losses are not entirely related to store closures, meaning that remaining avenues of revenue are still weakening. One has to ask the question: how many stores have to go before Sears becomes viable?

The company ended the year with $100 million less in cash on hand. With a mere $182 million in cash and equivalents on hand, Sears is definitely doing almost everything with financing. While the retailers long term debt did come down a bit in 2017 (roughly 37% year over year) to $2.25 billion, it has done nothing to improve the companies balance sheet. With liabilities of nearly $11 billion, and assets of $7.3 billion, the company faces a deficit on its balance sheet of $3.7 billion. Despite the maneuvering of 2017, management barely made a dent of $100 million in that deficit.

I worry about Sears' ability to cover its payments. They have $968 million to pay in their current portion of long term debt. They have short term borrowings of 915 million (I'm guessing this will be used to make payments on other liabilities rather than improving the business), and over $1.5 billion in miscellaneous current liabilities. Year over year, total current liabilities have actually increased as the companies current portion of long term debt payments are increasing. Outside of current liabilities, let's not forget the $1.6 billion in pension/retirement benefits the company is responsible for.

Overall, I just don't see how a smaller Sears, assuming they found a way to make it a profitable smaller Sears, can cover the debts of the old Sears. Critics have pointed out that the store only has a little over 200 locations left that haven't already been used as collateral for financing. That's pretty crazy when you consider how many store locations used to be under Sears control. Once those are gone what will the retailer use to back its debts? Let's not forget that CEO Eddie Lampert's own investment arm, ESL Investments has given the retailer a lot of money. That's why CEO Eddie Lampert is working so hard at shuttering real estate assets into other entities. He's basically trying to gut the real estate to form a new rental company.

The basic concept is simple. Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), the real estate offspring of Lampert's involvement in Sears (ESL Investments holds a stake in the REIT), has purchased a plethora of Sears' distressed properties, and then leased them back to the retailer. Then, as Sears can not longer make the payments and cancels the leases, Seritage finds new tenants for the locations at higher rents than Sears was ever able to pay. They have areas where they can revamp properties and bring in high level tenants, with the potential to drastically increase rent levels. Considering the relatively easy costs they incurred to gather up the properties from Sears, there is a potentially big payoff in the end. The merits of that stock are for another time. I'm personally not too big on anything related to Lampert.

My main point here is that Sears stock has been getting left out in the cold for more than two years as management works to gut it before its debt obligations swallow it whole. There seems to be more emphasis on Seritage, than Sears. Because of that, the stock is a dumb, dumb, buy. The company has had to put so much effort into financing its survival, that it hasn't had the cash to actually try and revamp the business. If comparable sales keep falling by 15%, I don't know how the stock can possibly have a bullish sentiment. Traders can do what they want, but I really only see this company surviving for as long as management needs it in order to spin assets into other entities, principally Seritage.

