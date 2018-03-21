Ralph Lauren: Taking Profit

Together with the apparently heightened volatility in the market, I believe that the risk-reward equation for holding the shares of Ralph Lauren has changed.

Nevertheless, the management frankly acknowledged much work is expected to be done for the company to be considered to be firmly back on track.

Investment Thesis

The share price of Ralph Lauren (RL) has rebounded 40 percent in the past one year. This is a commendable effort considering that the broader retail market has only achieved a 6 percent gain (based on the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT)). If calculated from the bottom in May 2017, the share price jump is an even more impressive 63 percent.

In November last year, I reviewed the financial updates of Ralph Lauren and read the earnings call transcripts of the past few quarters. I concluded that the executives have delivered on their action plans and their guidance have credibility. As a result, I decided to hold on to my Ralph Lauren shares, which were trading at $90.67. I was prepared for the bumpy ride upwards.

"[T]he management has a strong track record of over-delivering its guidance. During the earnings call, the executives also demonstrated clear action plans that they have materialized and their forward plans. As such, I am comfortable to hold the stock while riding on its recovery. That said, I would likely have to stomach bouts of profit-taking, meanwhile." - ALT Perspective on Ralph Lauren (November 6, 2017)

The share price has since appreciated another $21 or around 23 percent higher. After the recent steep decline along with the broader market and exacerbated by its disappointing comparable sales for North America, I reassessed the risk-reward equation. The strong rebound in the share price is reflective of the market's acknowledgment of its turnaround feat. Nevertheless, there is only so much the company can squeeze profit from improving its margins before it has to crimp the investment in research and development (R&D) and compromise its ability to hold its own in the fast-changing fashion world. As a result, it would get increasingly challenging to meet analysts' expectations for a recovery on the same trajectory as the past year. The management frankly acknowledged much work is expected to be done for the company to be considered to be firmly back on track. The path ahead is uncertain and consumer tastes and shopping habit continues to be fickle. Hence, I have decided now is the time for profit-taking.

Increasing Net Cash Supported By Rising FCF

The rebound in Ralph Lauren's share price is backed by a clear improvement in its financials. The alternative of showing a net cash position is by looking at how negative the net total long-term debt has become. For Ralph Lauren, this number has fallen to a negative $1.41 billion, which is roughly how much net cash the company is holding. This represents around 16% of its market capitalization. The net cash level has continued to increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. One key factor in this development is the improvement in the free cash flow, which in turn has been supported by lower capital expenditures (CAPEX), primarily driven by lower IT and infrastructure investments. The rising Inventory Turnover (i.e. lower working capital) has also helped. During the Q2 2018 earnings call, Jane Nielsen, the CFO, attributed the inventory reduction to the prior year restructuring actions and more effective buying processes, including a proactive pullback in receipts.

Falling Revenue But EBITDA Improving

Revenue continues to show a declining trend albeit a more gradual one in the recent quarters. In North America, the revenue in the third quarter decreased a worrying 6 percent, missing the consensus estimate for a 4 percent decline. This is mitigated somewhat by a strong 8 percent increase in Europe and 7 percent growth in Asia. Part of the lackluster sales performance was deliberate. The management embarked on a strategic reduction in shipments and promotional activity to increase the quality of sales.

As the rising EBITDA kept pace with the appreciation in the share price, the EV to EBITDA remained fairly stable at around 15 times. The EV to free cash rlow is also on the rise but still remains at a single digit multiplier (8.6 times).

Now Comes The Difficult Part - Acknowledging The Limits Of Turnaround Efforts

Ralph Lauren's gross profit margins have rebounded steadily by around 4 percentage points since early 2017. At 59 percent, it would take an optimist to expect further substantial improvement.

Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer at Ralph Lauren, admitted during the third-quarter earnings call on the long road ahead for the company before returning to industry leading revenue and earnings growth. With the 63 percent rebound in the share price, it is fair to say the market is pricing in the company continuing to deliver on its plan. A miss could be punishing. After all, Ralph Lauren has exceeded the consensus EPS estimates for the 12th consecutive quarter while it has surpassed consensus revenue estimates for the 4th consecutive quarter.

"[A]s I mentioned earlier, while we still have a lot of work to do to reach industry leading revenue and earnings growth. I believe, we are moving in the right direction with clear focus on initiatives that will reignite quality growth and continue to drive productivity across our business." - Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Lauren (Opening address to the Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call) So I'd say, all in all progress, but we're also very clear we still have a lot more work to do in order to get back to high quality growth and continue the productivity progress that we've done, so we can deliver the shareholder value that everyone expects from this company. - Patrice Louvet (in response to an analyst's question during the Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call)

According to Investopedia, the Piotroski F Score is used to "determine the strength of a firm's financial position" and in turn "determine the best value stocks," with nine being the best and zero being the worst. It is a productive manner to rank stocks as the criteria involve profitability; leverage, liquidity, and source of funds; and operating efficiency categories. Ralph Lauren's Piotroski F score has remained erratic throughout the five-year period. Its inconsistent score improvement is a testament to the challenging recovery path it is on.

If a more direct and relatable approach is preferred, the sustainable growth rate comes to mind. It is derived by the multiplication of the return on equity with the retention ratio (the opposite of the payout ratio). The sustainable growth rate chart revealed that Ralph Lauren remained mired in a slump and would still have to deleverage at its current growth rate.

Conclusion

I credit management with pulling off a remarkable improvement in the business amid the tough operating environment in the fashion industry. Nevertheless, the strong share price appreciation has more or less reflected this effort. At $111.11, the share price is slightly above the consensus price target. Analyst Heather Balksy from Bank of America Merrill Lynch cited the tight inventory control instituted by department store chains as a key pressure on suppliers like Ralph Lauren. I agree with the concern. Together with the apparently heightened volatility in the market, I believe that the risk-reward equation for holding the shares of Ralph Lauren has changed. I have thus decided it's time to take profit.

