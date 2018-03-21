Clear Channel Outdoors: iHeartMedia Bankruptcy Implications

Since I last chronicled the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (CCO) saga in December of last year, the story has evolved in a pretty meaningful way. As a general review of my outlook, I advocated buying the company’s unsecured corporate debt while avoiding the equity. All things considered, my opinion there has not changed. While the valuations of both parts of the capital structure (equity and bonds) have improved materially since then, question marks will begin to emerge if shares of the common stock continue to press higher. There are a lot of unknowns at play here which keep me away from being tempted on the equity. Still, the recent move is justifiable as the prospects of accretion and recoverability have improved. Why? As highlighted originally, majority shareholder iHeartMedia (IHRTQ) has been bleeding Clear Channel Outdoor dry via a litany of questionable activity such as:

Potential above market billing via its corporate servicing agreement (“CSA”).

Licensing trademarks and domain names for nearly $40mm per year (true fair market value?).

The $1,051mm promissory note due from iHeartMedia, which carried interest rates below the fair borrowing rate that iHeartMedia could have found in the open market.

Questionable special dividends exceeding free cash flow that should have been retained to reduce leverage.

The absolute best thing for Clear Channel Outdoor occurred less than one week ago: the bankruptcy of iHeartMedia. That is despite the fact that the company is not likely to see anywhere near full recovery of that promissory note, the write-down of which is likely to be a driver of a GAAP loss within reported earnings in 2018. This bankruptcy follows the capitulation of that firm’s rival Cumulus just several months ago, so now two of the largest radio station operators have fallen in short order. Businesses in large-term secular decline combined with massive leverage is a story that never ends well but is one that unfortunately often repeats. Still, the timing of this event was up in the air, as quite a few broken businesses have managed to drag out the inevitable in recent years. While during Chapter 11 proceedings the CSA and licensing agreements will remain in place, the bankruptcy puts a firm stop on any more cash-raiding shenanigans that would jeopardize Clear Channel Outdoors long-term health. In maneuvering though this proceedings, three scenarios are likely in my opinion:

Clear Channel Outdoors is consolidated in the bankruptcy. Creditors look to see the assets sold off in bulk to a new owner, raising substantial funds to help settle the company’s bonds with cash. The company is no longer publicly-traded, with the public float (~10%) getting whatever price per share the creditors can find from a willing buyer. Clear Channel Outdoors shares are distributed to creditors on a pro-rata basis instead of cash. These shareholders are likely to sell into the existing public market whenever share prices appear favorable. This is more likely if a buyer cannot be found or if anti-trust concerns are raised. No distribution takes place, and assets are left included in the new restructured firm as is. In this case, iHeartMedia emerges from bankruptcy with Clear Channel Outdoors still under its umbrella, with creditors agreeing to haircuts. Upside would be found in their new share of the company’s equity.

While all three carry their own risks, option one is likely the most negative. For those that have been following the iHeartMedia bankruptcy, Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA)/SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) have emerged as potential suitors to take over operations. Odds are good that these two will work out a deal with other creditors to take over the assets, building a media empire of SiriusXM/Pandora/iHeartMedia. That would put media content delivered via satellite, streaming over the internet, and the legacy radio assets all under one roof. This is attractive, as bondholders that are simply in this for investment want a quick resolution with as close to the best possible results. The Liberty Media plan offers that. However, it is unclear how Clear Channel Outdoor will fit into that plan. Would these assets stay or go?

If consolidated into the bankruptcy, an outright liquidation process would begin. This could end up driving a poor outcome for equity investors. Remember that 90% of Clear Channel Outdoors is owned by iHeartMedia. Public shareholders of Clear Channel Outdoors have absolutely zero say in the end what direction is taken with the firm. Alternatively, if not liquidated in bankruptcy, 90% of shares will be distributed to current iHeartMedia investors who likely have little interest in owning the equity. This will inevitably drive immense selling pressure for some time as those shareholders look to sell at any opportunity on strength. This creates a lot of pressure on the equity price in my view.

Making matters worse, company-specific problems remain. Leverage remains high: 9.4x debt/EBITDA with interest coverage of only 1.5x on a trailing twelve-month basis. Those results have broken down over the past year, with EBITDA declining 17% year to date (against 2016 comps) due to the costly impact of the new licensing agreement and pressure coming from asset sales. It’s incredibly difficult to flesh out how organic health in the business has looked, particularly since iHeartMedia presentations have focused on its own problems versus what is going on with its operating subsidiary.

In my view, it is simply too difficult to pin down what plan ends up the winner. However, the bonds remain incredibly attractive in my view. In fact, in an outright liquidation they assuredly see full recovery. As mentioned before, Clear Channel Outdoors has sold substantial assets in the past (January of 2016) in tertiary markets for 12.5x EBITDA. While an “old world” way of advertising, state and local restrictions severely limit new construction. Advertisers, given the rates they pay, are presumably getting great value from those purchases. I haven’t seen anything in the market to indicate that bankers could not find a buyer for the U.S. Outdoor assets (the crown jewel of Clear Channel outdoors) for $5,500-6,000mmm, assuming $440mm in EBITDA contribution next year. That amount of capital infusion, by itself, covers total debt of $5,265mm. Whatever value the International assets and Clear Media (China) fetch would be just gravy on top. Comparables in those spaces are less common, and that’s where my skepticism lies given the ongoing volatility in emerging markets and China when it comes to asset value pricing. Given the market cap of $1,784mm at Clear Channel Outdoors, the case for higher share prices is not very clear. However, the bonds look pretty well insulated from risk. I’d peg the odds of default as extremely low, and while drawn out, bonds would likely make a full recovery in a bankruptcy scenario (CUSIPs 18451QAG3, 18451QAM0).

