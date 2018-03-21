A Cleaner Balance Sheet And Good Leverage Should Help Farmers Capital Bank Grow

Farmers Capital's position in Kentucky's "Golden Triangle" makes it a potential takeout, while its excess capital and cleaner operating profile could put it on the hunt for its own M&A.

Although you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the relative performance of other banks in its weight class, Farmers Capital (NASDAQ:FFKT) has taken some meaningful self-improvement steps over the last couple of years. These moves have put the company on a path toward better interest spreads, better efficiency ratios, and better growth prospects, all of which should support higher earnings and returns in the coming years.

The valuation argument isn’t quite as clean as I’d like it to be. The shares do look undervalued on the basis of near-term returns on equity and EPS/EPS growth, not to mention what the shares could fetch in a potential acquisition, but I’d like to see a little more discount relative to my long-term earnings growth expectations. At worst, though, this looks like a decent buy that could reward investors if 2018 results come in a little stronger than expected.

A Small Player With A Valuable Niche

Farmers Capital is a small bank no matter how you look at it – around $300 million in market cap, under $1.7 billion in assets, and just 34 branches in operation. But what Farmers Capital may lack in size, I believe it can compensate in value, as the bank has a respectable business in Kentucky’s “Golden Triangle” (an area including Cincinnati, Lexington, and Louisville, with above-average population and income growth relative to the region).

The bulk of Farmers Capital’s business is in Frankfort, the capital of Kentucky, where it has almost 50% deposit share and about 40% of its deposits. It certainly doesn’t hurt that the bank doesn’t face much competition here from larger regional players like Fifth Third (NASDAQ:FITB) and PNC (NYSE:PNC). Farmers Capital also has a decent presence in Lexington (top 10, with larger players like Fifth Third and PNC holding more meaningful share), and smaller positions in Cincinnati (top 20) and Louisville.

As is common for banks of this size, most of FFKT’s lending is property-based, with a little over 40% of its loan book in commercial real estate (or CRE) and about a third in residential mortgages. With the recent improvement in the economy and the clean-up of the bank’s books, management has also been growing the construction/land and commercial lending operations, but these are still relatively small contributors (at 13% and 11%).

For a bank of its size, Farmers Capital also has a relatively good fee-generating business – most of this is in the form of service charges, but the bank does have a decent trust business, as well as allotment processing for military personnel (a system that allows certain payments to be deducted directly from their earnings).

Improvements That Will Lay A Better Foundation For Growth

Until relatively recently, there wasn’t all that much to like about Farmers Capital. The bank got smacked during the credit collapse, with non-performing assets jumping to almost 7% of assets as the bank’s construction loan book went bad. Farmers Capital also struggled with a comparatively high cost of funds, credit headwinds, an expensive decentralized operating structure, and a need to de-risk/restructure the balance sheet. The good news is that management has done a good job of fixing these issues, leaving the company well-positioned to post above-average growth in the years to come.

Costs

Until recently, Farmers Capital was saddled with some expensive sources of funding (at a cost of funds of nearly 4% in some cases), including FHLB advanced, sub-debt, time deposits, and long-term repurchases, that led to underwhelming and underperforming net interest margins versus peers. Over the last few years, though, management has shrunk its balance sheet and restructured its funding in a more agreeable way, leading to a cost of interest-bearing liabilities that is now half of what it was in 2015 (and competitive at 0.32%).

Farmers Capital has also been doing an admirable job of growing its non-interest-bearing deposits (up 14% since 2015) and shrinking its allocation toward CDs. NIBs have grown from about 11% of deposits in 2011 to 25% of 2017 deposits, while CDs have shrunk from 50% to less than 20%. With that, the company’s 16bp cost of deposits puts it in the top 20% of all U.S. banks.

Management has also largely executed its plan to consolidate operations and run a more efficient back-office. Due to its decentralized structure and some credit-related costs, the efficiency ratio spent most of the past three years above 70% - well above its peer group in the low-to-mid 60%s, not to mention the levels that well-run banks can achieve. With these efforts, Farmers Capital’s operating expenses actually shrank on a year-over-year basis for each of the last four quarters, bringing the efficiency ratio down into the mid-to-high 60%s and supporting good growth in operating income. Although I believe the bank will soon run out of those attractive yoy comps, I believe these efficiency efforts will nevertheless continue to pay off and I expect revenue growth to outgrow expense growth for at least a few more years.

Credit

Farmers Capital is now looking better from a credit perspective for a while. The last year or so has been a case in point of why it pays to look at the details of bank earnings – although FFKT’s NPA ratio looked bad, the underlying trends were more positive than they seemed, and now the reported figures are starting to reflect that. The bank had been reporting sizable NPAs, but half or more of those were in the form of restructured loans that were still accruing, while OREO (bank-owned real estate) likewise accounted for a sizable amount. The actual underlying non-accrual loan experience was good, showing that the bank had made significant improvements in improving its credit quality.

With the fourth-quarter results, these improvements are now more evident. The NPA ratio dropped nearly by half from the year-ago period to 1.25%, helped by the refinancing/upgrading of a significant CRE credit. Actual non-accrual loans were down 40% yoy and the underlying NPA ratio is a much more appealing 0.6%). I’d also note the 40% decline in OREO – not only does OREO weigh on credit ratios, there are expenses involved in maintaining and disposing of these assets, so a shrinking OREO balance should likewise benefit margins.

Growth

I believe that those aforementioned changes and improvements have laid the groundwork for improving earnings in the coming years. Farmers Capital has already started reaping some of the benefits (with over 30% pre-provision income growth in 2017), but I believe there is still more room/capacity to grow.

First, those improvements to the funding profile are lowering the company’s cost of funds at a time when loan yields should start to pick up – a helpful combination for the company’s spreads. Second, Farmers Capital is sitting on a lot of lendable capital right now – the loan/deposit ratio is below 75% and the securities/asset ratio is at around 30%, both of which means that the bank has the means to shift its capital to more profitable business (namely, loans). CRE lending grew 8% in 2017 and there’s room for the bank to continue growing that book without worrying about regulatory limits.

Making more loans at better spreads should drive better revenue growth. Add in operating expense leverage and relatively modest provisioning needs, not to mention lower taxes, and I believe Farmers Capital should be able to generate double-digit earnings growth.

Will Farmers Capital Buy, Or Be Bought?

With most of the heavy lifting done, I believe Farmers Capital can now start considering non-organic growth as well. I wouldn’t say that the bank is exactly overwhelmed by surplus capital, but its capital situation is such that it could acquire some meaningful assets. I would expect management to focus on building up its “Golden Triangle” presence, most likely looking to acquire in Cincinnati or Louisville so it can better leverage its existing infrastructure and brand value. There are multiple banks with $100 million to $200 million in assets in these markets, not to mention many more “in the neighborhood.”

I also wouldn’t exclude the possibility that Farmers Capital itself gets a bid. The CEO is not a young man, and Farmers Capital offers appealing low-cost and under-utilized deposits and its deposit shares could help an acquirer boost/establish a presence in this part of Kentucky and southern Ohio.

The Opportunity

I’ve largely already laid out how and why I think Farmers Capital will grow – the company has a more attractive funding cost profile, a cleaned-up balance sheet and loan book, and plenty of opportunities to expand lending in its target markets. I will note, though, that Farmers Capital is only moderately asset-sensitive and I don’t believe that will change quickly.

I’m looking for double-digit adjusted earnings growth over the next five and 10 years, and I believe Farmers Capital can outgrow many of its peers as it continues to drive above-average spread growth and improved operating efficiency. My modeling assumptions are predicated upon Farmers Capital becoming a more or less “typical” bank in those respects, so if management can take that next step and steer the company toward superior performance, that would offer additional upside.

Evaluating Farmers Capital through my various valuation models, I believe the shares are slightly undervalued today. I believe the shares should trade at 1.6x tangible book, though they would fetch an even higher price in an acquisition. I believe the EPS outlook supports a fair value closer to the mid-$40s (using a 16x PE), though my excess return model gives me a lower fair value (closer to $40) on the basis of discounted earnings.

The Bottom Line

There’s no one right way to value a bank, which is why I use multiple approaches. In this case, I arrive at the conclusion that Farmers Capital is slightly undervalued, with long-term return potential in high single to low double-digits. That doesn’t make it a hands-down buy, but I do see a path where Farmers Capital could outperform again in 2018 and lift those underlying estimates, not to mention the possibility of adding more value through M&A (either as a buyer or seller). With that, I lean positive on these shares, though a pullback into the mid-$30s would certainly help the risk-reward balance.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.