The Concerns Of An AMD Bull

The preceding year has been good for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in the desktop market, thanks to the launch of Ryzen. There is also optimism around AMD’s performance in servers’ market due to 1-socket strategy and performance of EPYC. Thanks to cryptocurrency mania, graphics card sales are staying on the high side. However, the one segment that remains a challenge for AMD is the portable PC market.

Few models to show for…

AMD is clearly under-performing in the portable PC, or the notebook market. As of now, despite several months since the availability of Ryzen Mobile platforms, only five laptops from four vendors feature AMD’s Ryzen. Although Ryzen Mobile is available from top vendors including Hewlett-Packard (HPQ), Dell (DVMT), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) and Asus (OTC:AKCPF), it’s not enough given that only one Ryzen model is available from most of the vendors while a myriad of Intel (INTC) options are available.

This gives Intel an edge as consumer are always keen about sifting through different models before selecting one. OEMs are not giving AMD a fighting chance in the market. No wonder consumers are likely to select an Intel based notebook if 10 (same specification) models are presented to them including nine Intel-based models and one AMD-based model.

It’s a not a question of performance

It’s not that AMD’s processers are not a par with Intel’s offerings. Cinebench R15, a general purpose CPU benchmark, shows that HP’s Envy x360 has almost identical performance for Ryzen 5 2500U and Intel’s Core i5-8250U in single and multithreading loads, according to notebook check. Moreover, 3D Mark 11 scores are quite higher for Vega 8 than Intel’s embedded graphics solutions. See details here. The notebook head winds for AMD can be traced back to Intel’s marketing superiority or close ties with OEM, or AMDs inability to market its mobile processors adequately; well, we can only speculate.

Portable PC weakness isn’t reassuring

Whatever the reason, the under-performance of AMD in the notebook arena is not a good sign for the company’s long term prospects. Portable PC is an important market given that notebooks, mobile workstations and detachable tables made up 40.9% of PC shipments during 2016, and this share is expected to rise to 50.3% by 2021, according to IDC; detachable table are expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during 2016-2021. In contrast, desktop and datacenter workstation shipments are set to shrink 3.4% p.a. until 2021. See the figure below:

Source: IDC

All in all, AMD has to revisit its mobile strategy in order to capture market share. Some might argue that AMD will eat into Intel’s market share, and overall growth doesn’t matter. But, it is evident from the low availability of AMD notebook models that gaining market share in portable PCs won’t be easy. To gain material market share, AMD must convince OEMs to launch as many models as they launch for Intel. In desktops, it’s different. PC enthusiast and gamers have to select from different type of processors, not different models of notebook; the proportion of processor availability is almost similar in the PC market. However, due to skewed proportion in the portable PC market, AMD is at a disadvantage in this particular market as of now.

There’s some uncertainty around Ryzen and EPYC

AMD’s fourth quarter results of 2017 showed growth in the computing and graphics segment, but the demand from cryptocurrency mining might have masked the overall picture. Although, AMD explicitly mentioned that Ryzen contributed to overall growth in the results of fourth quarter 2017, the company didn’t expand on how much growth came from Ryzen as compared to GPU. Therefore, there’s still uncertainty around the extent of Ryzen sales. What’s more concerning is that the company quoted the following in its 2017 annual report:

“The increase in unit shipments was primarily attributable to higher demand for our GPU products”

This indicates that Ryzen didn’t have a material impact on the unit sales of AMD. Source: AMD earning presentation Q4 2017

Moreover, the company has yet to show growth from its EPYC serve sales. Fourth quarter witnessed a sequential decline in enterprise, embedded and semi-custom while only 3% growth was posted on a year-over-year basis. See the snapshot above. However, server ramp up takes time. And, it’s early for revenue to show up in the financial statement. Nonetheless, there’s uncertainty around AMD’s success in Ryzen desktop and EPYC. However, it should be clear that, on paper, AMD has really good future prospects. The company is not lagging behind in the process technology. 12nm Ryzen is on the way with 7nm to follow. EYPC is promising as cloud computing giants like Microsoft (MSFT), Baidu (BIDU), Amazon (AMZN) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) are deploying AMD’s solutions in varying use cases.

Bottom line

Despite having good competitive products, Advanced Micro Devices is not delivering on the portable PC front. This disparity between Ryzen Mobile, and Ryzen Desktop and EPYC along with unclear financial results about Ryzen desktop and EPYC makes us second guess AMD’s capability when it comes to the company's marketing and channel partner relationship. Nonetheless, AMD’s potential to take Intel head on, in terms of performance, is beyond doubt.

