Why A Share Buyback Makes Sense For Investors In This Packaged Food Company

Companies that have excess cash can use it in any number of ways. The most common seem to be re-investing in the business, paying down debt, increasing the dividend, share buybacks, inflating the income of the executives and the board, and saving it for a rainy day. It should be obvious that my least favorite use of excess cash is executive bonuses and compensation packages, but share buybacks aren't too far behind.

With that said, I was not disappointed last week to read that B&G Foods (BGS):

...announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $50.0 million of the Company’s common stock through March 15, 2019.

Investors should ask why isn't B&G using a portion of the $50 million to increase the dividend? The biggest reason may be that dividends, unlike share buybacks, represent an ongoing "obligation" by the company to continue making those increased payments to shareholders. While that "obligation" isn't the same as making interest payments on debt, company boards are reluctant to cut the dividend as it sends a message to shareholders that they haven't done their jobs very well.

I have rarely been a fan of share buybacks because

they are not typically a fixed commitment by the company,

the share price pop that occurs with the announcement is often short-lived, and

the benefits of reducing share count are often reversed if companies issue more shares following the buybacks by granting stock options or by using stock as a currency to make acquisitions.

Unlike the implied obligation of continuing to pay an increased dividend, there are no such commitments for most buybacks, with neither an end date for the buyback to be accomplished nor a requirement that they actually finish purchasing the announced dollar amount. Note that B&G has not made a commitment to complete the purchase. The press release states that the purchase authorization is for up to $50.0 million. It does, however, have a fixed end date. If the company does not complete the purchase within a year, it's over and it doesn't matter if B&G spent $50 or all $50 million. B&G's announcement further states:

The timing and amount of stock repurchases under the program, if any, will be at the discretion of management, and will depend on available cash, market conditions and other considerations. Therefore, there can be no assurance as to the number or aggregate dollar amount of shares, if any, that will be repurchased under the repurchase program. The Company may discontinue the program at any time. Any shares repurchased pursuant to the repurchase program will be cancelled.

On the positive side, the shares that B&G does repurchase will be cancelled rather than held as Treasury Stock.

There are other flaws with buybacks. One of the reasons companies sometimes state as the purpose of the buyback is to offset previous dilution. Those companies have included Autodesk (ADSK), eBay (EBAY), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). As previously noted, some companies will often turn right around and offset the dilution reduction by issuing more options or making acquisitions. It can be an endless loop and the perceived benefit of reducing share count isn't the only thing that often disappears. That initial pop in the share price that often occurs may also disappear. A number of years ago I wrote several articles about share buybacks because it was a particularly hot topic with respect to Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), a company that I have focused on over the years and one that has had multiple $2 billion dollar share buybacks. One of those articles - Why a Sirius Share Buyback Is Not a Good Idea - referenced an article by AP Business writer Christina Rexrode, where she wrote:

When companies buy their own shares, they usually tout it as a benefit to shareholders. The logic behind that is simple. If companies are buying, they must believe the share price is going to rise. Their confidence influences investors to bid the shares higher. Investors get higher returns and own more of the company because there are fewer shares circulating. And the company can later reissue shares at a higher price. Everyone ends up happy. In fact, there's little evidence that buybacks increase share prices over the long term. Companies tend to buy when they believe their stock is undervalued. But while there might be an initial gain when a buyback is announced, the share price usually declines in the following years. That's because the underlying reasons that the stock was depressed haven't gone away. Repurchases also don't lower share count for very long because companies keep reissuing stock to pay employees or make acquisitions.

She is not alone in her views. A comprehensive study was performed by Credit Suisse. That study found:

From 2004 through 2011 the S&P 500 companies spent $2.7 trillion in the aggregate buying back their stock. We estimate that those buybacks would have generated a $449 billion profit in the aggregate including dividends of $231 billion through May 31, 2012. There are 306 companies or 61% showing a positive return, 154 companies or 31% with a negative return and 40 companies that had no buybacks over the past eight years. But if you were to benchmark against a cost of equity of let's say 7%, we find only 180 companies or 36% that beat the benchmark. As a result it looks like most of the buybacks for the S&P 500 over the past eight years have not yet added much value for the remaining shareholders.

So, with all of the negatives that often surround buybacks, why did I write "I was not disappointed" with the buyback. Why shouldn't I want the company to increase its dividend or pay down its debt, or look into acquisitions, or re-invest in the company to improve efficiency or increase future revenue? Dilution? Well, the company has built itself by leveraging up the balance sheet with debt, then bringing the leverage back down by paying off some of the short term debt by raising cash from the issuance of new stock. To be honest, I might have preferred a small dividend increase - and I had even expected one based on its accretive acquisition of the Back To Nature brands.

How about more acquisitions? The company has averaged a couple of acquisitions per year for a long time, but recently they have had uneven performance and I am concerned that they may have lost focus on some of their brands. In the past few years, the company wrote off one of its snack food acquisitions, walked away from some of its maple syrup customers, and chosen not to compete aggressively in the Green Giant canned vegetable segment.

What about paying down the debt? Shouldn't I like that? This actually gets back to that B&G dividend. The shares closed Tuesday at $26, and the current dividend of $1.86 now yields more than 7.15%. As of the end of 2017, the company had just over $2.25 billion of debt, with the major components of:

$650 million Tranche B term loan due 2022

$700 million 4.625% senior notes due 2021

$900 million 5.25% senior notes due 2025

Those two senior notes totaling $1.6 billion have an average interest rate of ~4.98%. That's much less than the 7.15% dividend yield, and makes the share buyback look much more attractive. It's not only expensive to issue more stock to fund new acquisitions, it's also quite expensive to pay the current dividend.

Perhaps even more important, that dividend has to be paid out of the after tax cash flow. On the other hand, the interest on the debt is funded with pre-tax dollars, meaning the government is picking up a portion of the interest expense. According to the recent conference call,

We currently expect an effective tax rate of approximately 25% in 2018 and cash taxes of just $15 million to $20 million. We expect approximately $50 million to $55 million in CapEx during 2018.

That means that the $1.6 billion of debt referenced above has an effective rate of ~3.7%, far less than the cost of the dividend, and that it makes sense for the company to reduce the number of those outstanding shares rather than pay down debt. How many shares will be repurchased? Well, the company currently has 66,592,001 shares outstanding. If they can manage to buy the shares at an average price of $28 (I expect it will be higher), the $50 million will buy back 1,785,714, or 2.7% of the outstanding shares.

The B&G Dividend

B&G has a stated objective of distributing approximately half of its free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends, and has paid a dividend each quarter since going public. However, that dividend has been somewhat unpredictable and some investors will use that as a reason not to invest in the company. The annual dividend rate started at $0.85 when the company went public in late 2004.

It was forced to cut the dividend to $0.68 in late 2008 as the Great Recession and a sharp increase in wheat prices cut into margins. It remained at $0.68, or $0,17 per quarter, for the next nine quarters. The quarterly rate was then increased to $0.21 for three quarters, went to $0.23 for the next quarter (bringing the annual rate back to the initial payout rate), then jumped to $0.27 for three quarters, $0.29 for another three quarters, then consecutive quarterly increases to $0.32, $0.33 and $0.34.

It remained at $0.34 for a year and a half, followed by an increase to $0.35 for two quarters, another increase to $0.42 for three quarters, and finally to the current rate of $0.465. The sixth consecutive $0.465 payment will be made on April 30th to shareholders of record on March 29th.

The dividend appears to be well covered at this point, and the share buyback, as opposed to debt reduction, will free up more cash to both cover the current dividend as well as provide additional cash to increase the dividend.

Summary

All things being equal, I would prefer a company use cash to reduce debt, plow it back into the business to grow the bottom line and to continue increasing the dividend. The last thing I want to see is a share buyback.

Except, in this case, where all things aren't equal. The share buyback, as opposed to debt reduction, will improves dividend coverage and makes a lot of sense for investors in B&G foods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS, SIRI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long BGS and SIRI and have sold covered calls against much of my BGS position. I may add to my BGS position at any time, either as a straight long position or as part of a buy write transaction. I regularly trade large blocks of SIRI around a small core position and I reinvest the dividends of both stocks. I do not own shares in any of the other companies mentioned in this article, nor do I plan on doing so in the next 72 hours.