Microsoft: A DCF Valuation

However, the DCF valuation does not point to the current undervaluation of Microsoft.

We also can assume that Microsoft’s operating margin will grow in the future.

An optimistic approach allows predicting that Microsoft’s revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.79% in the coming 10 years.

Investment Thesis

With optimistic forecast parameters, the DCF valuation of Microsoft (MSFT) indicates no growth potential.

More recently, I already have explained my distrust for the current Microsoft’s price level, and today I would like to support my opinion with a DCF model.

When building a DCF model, I tend to use conservative forecasts of input parameters in order to avoid artificial improvements of the result. But in the case of Microsoft I will act differently: Where possible, I will build on the positive vision of the future of this company in order to get an optimistic scenario.

Let's start with the revenue.

In contrast to Facebook (FB) or Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), Microsoft’s revenue sources are differentiated by industry and, therefore, building its revenue forecast on the projections of the respective industries may cause a big mistake.

So, I built my Microsoft’s revenue forecast based on the formed long-term trend of revenue growth and optimistic expectations of the analysts for the current year.

Here is my result:

I believe that Microsoft’s revenue with a CAGR of 6.8% in the next 10 years is a more than optimistic scenario, especially if we take into account that over the previous 10 years Microsoft’s revenue was growing at a CAGR of 5.8%.

To calculate the WACC I used a one-year rolling beta coefficient, which is now at the absolute historical peak. It should be noted that two- and three-year rolling bets coefficients of Microsoft also tend to grow. Which one of the coefficients to use in the DCF analysis depends on the forecast horizon. Here I analyze the short-term potential of Microsoft shares.

Here is the WACC calculation:

When building the model, I used the following key assumptions:

In the future the beta coefficient will drop from its current highs, which would entail lowering of the WACC. Operating margin for Microsoft for the next 10 years will gradually grow from 25% to 28%. This is an overly optimistic scenario for the IT industry where competition tends to increase. The average tax rate will amount to 24%, which is the average level for the period from 2014 to 2016. I didn’t take into account the tax rate of the year 2017 given its atypical nature. The relative size of capex will increase from the current 9% to 10%. I was powerless to change anything here because the management of the company warned of an impending increase in capital expenditures:

...We expect capital expenditures to increase in coming years to support growth in our cloud offerings... (p. 41, 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2017).

So, here is the model itself.

Let us reconsider the result: With the optimistic forecast for the growth of revenue and profitability, we got practically neutral growth potential for Microsoft shares.

Putting It All Together

DCF modeling is not an ultra-precise tool. But this method still gives a rough idea of what the company is worth if it continues to develop according to its trend.

I considered, in my opinion, the most optimistic development scenarios for Microsoft and received only neutral growth potential of its market capitalization. This means that from the point of view of the DCF modeling at least, there's no reason to buy Microsoft shares at the current price level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.