5 Best iShares ETFs: A Core Portfolio For Fidelity Brokerage Clients - Part 1

In Part 2, I recommend ETFs for Foreign Stocks and Bonds, suggested asset weightings by age group, and further reading on the topic of rebalancing.

In Part 1 of the series, I feature the benefits of Fidelity and the 70 iShares ETFs you can trade commission-free.

Whether you are already a Fidelity Brokerage client, or just starting your journey in the world of investing, this two-part article is for you.

Over time, market offerings with respect to ETFs have become more and more competitive. Historically, Vanguard has been a leading advocate of low-cost index investing and, connected with that, offered perhaps the most complete family of low-cost ETFs. However, as time has progressed, other providers have become more and more competitive.

One of these providers is Fidelity Brokerage. Before I go any further, please allow me to clarify that I have no business relationship with Fidelity other than the fact I am a Fidelity Brokerage client. As such, I have a personal interest in their offerings.



Perhaps you are a Fidelity Brokerage client yourself. Alternatively, perhaps you are just starting your journey into the world of investing. In either case, if you are interested in building a simple, extremely low-cost, yet diversified portfolio, this article is for you. Due to the fairly comprehensive nature of what I will present, the overall article will be presented in two parts.



To show the merit of this article across a large spectrum of investors, consider the following two hypothetical individuals:

A 53-year-old office administration professional, recently laid off after 25 years of service with their existing employer due to a corporate restructuring. In examining your employer-provided 401k plan, you notice that you are paying annual fees of 1-2% on those investments. You may be able to roll those funds into a Fidelity IRA and create a core ETF portfolio with an overall expense ratio of less than one-tenth that amount, with the difference going straight into your pocket. A 28-year-old employee in the high-tech field. Commendably, you are contributing the max to your 401k plan, with matching employer contributions up to 6%. However, you wish to establish a non-retirement investment account, to which you can contribute $500 each month. You desire to build a diversified portfolio, without incurring heavy commission expenses for your regular monthly contributions.

As can quickly be seen, these are two very different individuals, in very different stages of their lives and with very different goals. And yet, the portfolio we will build in this article will serve them both extremely well.

Ready to get started? OK, let's go.

Why ETFs? How Should I Build My Portfolio?

Perhaps you are way ahead of me here. Perhaps you already understand the basics of ETFs, and understand full well why you wish to use these tools to build your portfolio. However, if you are not, here are shameless links to 5 previous articles I have written that should give you a nice introduction and overview.

A primer on the basics of ETFs. Warren Buffett, ETFs, and the democratization of investing. (I love this article!)

Solid Anchors For Your Portfolio - Low Fees Solid Anchors For Your Portfolio - Diversification

Solid Anchors For Your Portfolio - Dividends

Fidelity and Commission-Free iShares ETFs

First of all, why might you consider Fidelity as your brokerage? Certainly, Fidelity is not your only choice. If you want to examine other options, here's a nice article from NerdWallet featuring their choices for best online brokerages of 2018.

Here is a snapshot of their overview of Fidelity . . .



. . . as well as their overall summary of the brokerages selected as the "best of 2018."

I have chosen to keep my personal account with Fidelity because their deep research offerings and competitive fees of $4.95 per trade are helpful for maintaining the portion of my portfolio that I choose to keep in individual stocks.

However, for purposes of this particular article, the main thing I wish to feature is that Fidelity offers commission-free trading in 70 ETFs from the iShares family from BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). (NOTE: As of this writing, the only caveat is that Fidelity charges a short-term trading fee of $4.95 for any sales that occur within 30 days of the original purchase of the ETF, with the oldest shares in the account being depleted first.)



Still, that is 70 ETFs from which to choose. How can we select a manageable number with which to build a simple, yet diversified, portfolio? Here is my approach.

I started by filtering for ETFs with an expense ratio of .15% or less. In today's competitive environment, with wonderful competing offerings from firms such as Vanguard Funds and Charles Schwab, there is no reason to accept a higher expense ratio for core funds. I next looked for ETFs with Assets Under Management (AUM) of $1 billion or more. This helps to ensure both liquidity as well as a tight trading spread (the difference between what sellers will accept and buyers are willing to pay). Finally, I looked for ETFs that had been in existence for at least two years, in other words with a track record which can be evaluated.

In the picture below, you will see the results of this filter, exported to Excel. In all, 28 of the 70 ETFs met all of those criteria. You will notice that 5 of them are highlighted. It is these 5 that will form the basis of the remainder of the article.

These 5 ETFs fall into three very broad asset classes; Domestic Stocks, Foreign Stocks, and Bonds. Let's now look at each asset class, and the ETF (or ETFs) I selected for each.

Domestic Stocks

The first, and really the main, ETF I have selected for this asset class is the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT). As the name implies, ITOT serves as a wonderful proxy to track the total U.S. stock market.



In the "Why ETFs?" section above, I featured low fees as a key component of a good portfolio. ITOT meets this criteria at world-class level. With an expense ratio of .03%, ITOT is currently in a tie with 4 other ETFs for the title of "world's cheapest ETF."

BlackRock made this change back in late-2015. As I featured in a previous article for Seeking Alpha, they also made a change in the index the fund tracks. The fund went from tracking the S&P Composite 1500 Index which, as the name implies, contains approximately 1,500 companies, to the S&P Total Market Index. This broader index tracks, as of this writing, some 3,746 stocks across all sizes; from large-cap all the way down to micro-cap.

Here are ITOT's Top-10 holdings.

In summary, the purpose of this fund is to give you diversification across the entire U.S. stock market. However, since ITOT tracks many smaller companies, which typically do not pay dividends, it currently has a relatively low 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.72%. In other words, it won't contribute much in the way of dividends to your portfolio. For investors interested in generating some income in the form of dividends--which you may recall was the third "anchor" I suggested above--that leads very nicely to my second suggestion.

The second ETF I have selected in this asset class is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV).

This is a very different ETF from ITOT. Whereas ITOT tracks an index of 3,746 stocks, HDV tracks an index that contains a mere 75 stocks! What is the focus, then, of this ETF? Let's allow the fund's Prospectus speak for itself.

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index (the “Underlying Index”), which offers exposure to high quality U.S.-domiciled companies that have had strong financial health and an ability to sustain above average dividend payouts. (Bolded text mine, for emphasis)



As you can see from that description, the fund is based on a proprietary Morningstar index which evaluates the financial health of companies which pay an above-average dividend, with an eye to determining the sustainability of such dividends.

Let's take a look at HDV's Top-10 holdings, to get some idea of the sorts of companies that made the cut.

Immediately, you will get the sense that this is an extremely focused ETF. In contrast to ITOT, where the Top-10 holdings comprised a mere 17.03% of the total fund, HDV's Top-10 comprise a fairly significant 54.26% of the total! Further, there are only 75 stocks represented in total.



Please let me explain why I like this focus. As I evaluated potential dividend-producing iShares ETFs to add to the portfolio, I also considered the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). Before I continue, let me be clear that I am a huge fan of DGRO. If you wish to consider it for your portfolio, you certainly have my blessing. With 455 constituents in the index it tracks, DGRO is more diversified than HDV. However, DGRO's 30-Day SEC Yield is a mere 2.10%, not much greater than ITOT's 1.72%.

In contrast, HDV's 30-Day SEC Yield is a much more robust 3.60%. Ultimately, that is why it becomes my second choice for the portfolio. You see, ITOT is providing the diversification. In contrast, HDV offers you a tool with which to increase the level of income provided by the portfolio. And the beauty is that you have flexibility, you can balance the two any way you wish. A younger person--who is typically more interested in long-term growth than current income--may fill their entire U.S. stock allocation, or at least a dominant portion of it, with ITOT (e.g. 100% ITOT or perhaps 80% ITOT and 20% HDV). An older person who desires more income might select 50% ITOT and 50% HDV, while still maintaining a reasonable level of diversification via the ITOT portion.

Part 1 - Summary and Conclusion



In Part 1 of this two-part series, I have provided an introduction to the portfolio and featured its merits for a wide variety of investors. I next offered 5 suggestions for further reading for those new to either ETFs or basic concepts for building a portfolio. Next, I discussed the benefits of Fidelity as a solid brokerage choice for you, specifically related to the 70 iShares ETFs for which they offer commission-free trading. Finally, I offered fairly detailed reviews of two specific ETFs for the Domestic Stocks portion of the allocation.

In Part 2, will add ETFs for Foreign Stocks and Bonds. I will also offer some suggested weightings across various age groups as well as some optional further reading on the concept of rebalancing your portfolio.

Until then, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGG, HDV, IEFA, ITOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.