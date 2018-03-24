SA Interview: Investing In The Fast Moving Consumer Goods Sector With Timberwolf Equity Research

Feature interview

Timberwolf Equity Research is an equity analyst in a family office and employs a value investing style primarily in the consumer non-durables sector. We emailed with Timberwolf Equity Research about opportunities in the tobacco space, how to evaluate management and trends in the beverage industry.

Seeking Alpha: What is your near- and long-term outlook for the consumer non-durables space? How does the increasing competition from much newer and smaller companies (e.g. Harry's grabbing market share from Gillette) impact the growth outlook and valuation for large caps such as P&G?

Timberwolf Equity Research: Both the near-term and longer-term outlook for consumer non-durables are not so great in my opinion. Obviously, a lot of the large cap names in this sector have traded at lofty multiples for a prolonged period of time despite oftentimes mediocre results, as investors treated them like bond proxies, appreciated for predictability and a growing payout more than for an attractive organic growth profile. As the economic recovery after the 2008 meltdown was steady but quite slow, these names remained attractive for a longer period than I had expected. Under normal circumstances, you would expect conservative investments like consumer nondurables to be picked up first after a large market sell-off like the one we saw in 2008, and then see some rotation to other more cyclical sectors that benefit from the economic recovery at a later stage. Although it was delayed, it seems like we have seen that rotation accelerate after the election of Trump in the fall of 2016, which was followed by a very fast and virtually unbroken upswing in the market led by names in technology, financials and industrials in particular. This has also led to a significant underperformance in large cap consumer non-durable names like General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Altria (NYSE:MO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) since that time. Of course their persistent problems with organic growth are not helpful when investors go looking for greener pastures elsewhere.

Many of the large companies in foods are currently trying to buy growth through very expensive acquisitions. Some examples would be the Blue Buffalo (NASDAQ:BUFF) acquisition by General Mills, the Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) acquisition by Campbell (NYSE:CPB) and the Amplify (NYSE:BETR) acquisition by Hershey (NYSE:HSY), which were acquired for valuations ranging from 15x to 25x EBITDA. I consider the multiples paid for these assets to be very high. So, while I still like some of the large cap names, particularly those with a lot of international (non-US) exposure, I do not think the large cap nondurables in general are attractive at this point.

The ability of many of the large names in consumer non-durables to generate meaningful top-line growth has definitely been impaired by the entrance of new companies leveraging digital marketing channels. In several ways, the old model that worked so well for companies like Procter & Gamble is breaking down. Their scale in manufacturing, their big ad budgets to dominate television advertising and having the best pick of limited retail shelf space does not work as well in the age of the Internet. In the pre-internet world it would be very hard for a newcomer to take a giant like P&G or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) head on, because newcomers did not have any of those three advantages. The model has broken down to a significant degree because those advantages are disappearing.

As a newcomer you can more easily outsource your production needs, thanks in large part to the infrastructure build to manufacture store brands. That's one barrier to entry that has come down a lot. Secondly, the rise of Internet advertising has really enabled entrepreneurs with a good idea and a limited budget to hyper-target their intended customers at more affordable ad prices as compared to television advertising. And the third factor, which is still in the early stage with regards to groceries, is that the Internet has opened up new digital retail channels, where shelf space is unlimited. So there is not as much risk of your product being thrown off the shelf after three months. What matters online is visibility, which you can establish through Internet advertising and a good digital marketing team. Dollar Shave Club is a good example of a brand that used a digital marketing campaign to find their initial target customer cheaply through YouTube ads, and selling them their shaving needs via an online model. That is a textbook example of a company using new marketing tools and channels to take market share from an entrenched competitor with high margins. It would have been much harder had blade prices not been so high; I believe Gillette was especially vulnerable because it had such a dominant position and had gotten used to being able to increase prices year after year, which consumers got really sick of.

So yes, the fact that this old marketing model is breaking down impacts the long-term growth outlook of major incumbents like P&G. I do not think that investors have fully discounted this changed outlook yet, but in my opinion, a lot of these names do not warrant high multiples anymore. This does not mean that these companies are going to fall off a cliff, but Gillette losing 16 percentage points market share, from 70% in 2010 to 54% in 2016, is pretty dramatic in my opinion. And examples of these kinds of rapid changes in the marketplace are plentiful. General Mills lost its market share lead in yogurt with the Yoplait brand, while the category itself was doing relatively well. I believe it lost 7 percentage points market share between 2010 and 2016, from 26% to 19%, courtesy of challengers like Chobani, despite being up as recent as 2015. That being said, a lot of consumer brands are still very much liked, and I expect these companies will adapt over time. At this point though, they are still relying on their old model too much, as they continue to benefit from the fact that groceries are still bought overwhelmingly in physical stores.

Finally, there is a distinction to be made between different product categories; I expect the beverage manufacturers to have more defendable positions because of their distribution networks, which are hard to replicate. Big tobacco is also more entrenched because restrictions on advertising prevent newcomers from communicating effectively with consumers.

SA: To follow up, what do consumer brands need to do to remain relevant for consumers? Can you give examples of brands that are most/least successful at this?

TER: The most important thing by far is to have a coherent marketing strategy that recognizes digital marketing as a key component in the marketing mix, perhaps the most important component in a not too distant future. Of course there is a wide difference between different brands, products and categories in how relevant the digital channel is precisely, but especially if your brand is not present on digital platforms, or only marginally, you should have a good reason for it. Examples of consumer brands that do really well in the digital age are the leading energy drink brands, Red Bull and Monster, which both have Instagram follower counts that far outstrip Coca-Cola's despite being substantially smaller brands. To an important degree that is because those brands have closely aligned themselves with extreme athletes whose performances on skateboards and motorcycles create visually attractive content that does very well on social media. Many of the photos and videos those brands post on Instagram for instance do not even feature the product itself, but instead sell a lifestyle that appeals to lots of young consumers. The products sell because consumers seek to associate themselves with the performance-driven and active lifestyles led by, or at least portrayed by, those athletes. The fact that Red Bull has 8.3 million followers on Instagram versus Coke's 2.4 million tells me a lot. Monster Energy, which is more US focused than Red Bull, has 4.4 million followers on Instagram and has never aired a TV commercial. So, in my opinion, if you want to learn about marketing innovation in beverages, the energy brands are an excellent case study.

The second most important thing is that brands have to develop a more rapid response to the marketplace, because changes are happening more quickly. The old top-down approach to product development and new product introductions, where companies like Coca-Cola launched new extensions for their major brands only once every five to ten years, does not work anymore. First of all, because the impact these innovations have in a crowded marketplace has decreased and secondly because it depends too much on marketing executives figuring out what the next big thing is going to be. That may work in a marketplace where consumers have few choices, but it is unlikely to work in a crowded marketplace where thousands of entrepreneurs are constantly trying out new ideas. The chance that successful innovations in the consumer space will happen outside of the large corporations has therefore gone up substantially, which in my opinion means that big companies have to become quicker to market new products and have to take more risks with their brands.

Additionally, they should be more open to acquiring successful challengers at an earlier stage by getting rid of the "not invented here" attitude many large companies still have. Coca-Cola for instance saw firsthand how well Monster Energy was selling within Coke's own distribution system and yet it failed to buy the company in 2012 (after a decade of success), because it felt the price was too high. Monster Beverage's value has gone up almost threefold since then, it is now worth some $30 billion, and it has been allowed to build that value by leveraging Coke's own distribution systems, thanks to the 2014 equity deal. I still consider that deal to be a very costly strategic mistake by Coca-Cola. And you can see the same slow response playing out in the seltzer and premium mixers categories now, where PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) and Coca-Cola again are very slow in responding to successful brands like LaCroix and Fever-Tree.

SA: 3G Capital is a major player in the consumer space - do you want to weigh in on who you think its next acquisition target will be? What do you think of its model?

TER: 3G has historically focused on companies with bloated cost structures but attractive underlying business economics. If I wanted to handicap its next target, for instance an acquisition for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), I would look at such things as operating costs to revenue, number of factories, number of suppliers and marketing spend as a percentage of sales. Another thing would be non-core assets that can be monetized quickly, like it did with the theme park operation owned by Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD). An intriguing target would be PepsiCo in my opinion, where it could split the food/snack operations and the beverage operations between Kraft Heinz and AB-InBev respectively. PepsiCo's snack division is by far the most attractive prize in foods as far as I am concerned; the Frito-Lay division has very strong brands with dominant market shares, decent volume performance and emerging markets exposure. The beverage side is also attractive and offers the opportunity to spin off the bottling operations and run it as a marketing business, where you leverage AB-InBev's beer distribution networks to distribute the beverages to smaller accounts. That would compensate for a lot of Pepsi's distribution weakness versus Coca-Cola in most international markets.

The question is whether it makes sense to combine alcoholic beverages with non-alcoholic beverages in one corporate entity. I would say there is little strategic sense in North America, but more so internationally, especially in places like Africa where separate distribution networks are not as economically feasible. I still believe a lot of PepsiCo's beverage brands are underutilized in many foreign markets, Pepsi itself in particular, but also Mountain Dew and Gatorade. Additionally, 3G has a long history of bottling for Pepsi in South America through AmBev, so it should know this business well. A big problem for this scenario would be its partnership with Warren Buffett in Kraft Heinz, who is unlikely to want to help create a stronger Coca-Cola competitor overseas.

As an investor, its model makes a lot of sense to me, while as a consumer or even a citizen I have some doubts about the externalities. For investors it works well because the 3G model increases the efficiency of the economic activities undertaken by these companies. Put simply, it makes more money with fewer workers by taking a lot of cost out of the business. Increased productivity is the main driver of our vastly expanded economic well-being, so taking cost out of the equation is good on a macro level. Where it differs from more competitive industries is that 3G seeks out companies where the benefits of cost savings end up with the owner of the asset, instead of with the consumer as it has in industries like mass retail. On the other hand, the original model called for putting some of those savings to work through increased marketing spend in order to generate growth, which has worked less well for them than the cost savings part, since both AB-InBev and Kraft Heinz struggle to generate organic volume growth in mature markets.

SA: Where are you finding the most opportunity in the tobacco space? Are there any common misconceptions about the industry that create a mispricing?

TER: It is not easy to find mispriced stocks in the tobacco sector as there aren't too many names out there and the industry itself is highly predictable. I think most investors who have done some research are familiar with the industry's history of pricing power, and the stocks have largely come to reflect that. I still see some value in Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB), although it's up some 20% since I recommended it for purchase last October. The most interesting company in the sector right now is Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), which is really betting big on next-generation products like iQOS and the accompanying Heat Sticks product. It is currently in the process of scaling its production capacity for this product and has a very ambitious target to grow this business to 30% of total sticks volume and 40% of net revenues by 2025. While that may still seem a long way off, it would be quite a dramatic change in this conservative industry. Cigarettes have basically only had three major product innovations in the last century, with the filter cigarette being by far the most consequential, menthol flavors a second, and filter pods a more recent change. Now PM is betting a lot of capital on heat-not-burn as the next big thing in tobacco consumption, and it has secured a very significant lead over the other companies.

The most important question to answer is whether it can pull off a sustained change in consumer behavior in markets other than Japan. The second question to answer is how much its lead in heat-not-burn products can drive sustainable market share gains, which is the most important growth driver as the new products are set to cannibalize its existing business. Since the product's economics are similar to regular cigarettes, the company is not financially better off by converting its existing customers to the new product, at least not in the short run. The benefit should come from recruiting smokers currently loyal to competitor brands. That is why its lead is so important; any consumer looking to switch to heat-not-burn is likely to either remain or become a PM customer. If it can sustainably convert consumers to heat-not-burn products in its other markets, as well as sustain market share gains, then the company is currently underpriced. Additionally, for US investors a position in Philip Morris can be used as a way to bet on a declining dollar as the company generates substantially all of its revenues in foreign currencies.

SA: What qualitative or quantitative factors do you use to evaluate management? What would be a red flag in terms of something management says or does?

TER: Evaluating a company's management is one of the most difficult things to do, as it heavily leans on qualitative indicators of character. I would avoid companies where management's incentives are clearly misaligned with investors' interests, as incentives are in my opinion the best predictor of future behavior. Stock options are often cited as a way of achieving that alignment, but I consider it a very crude way of doing so. Stock options can incentivize managements to shoot for the moon instead of going for steady improvements which, as we have seen in the financial crisis of 2008, can propel them to take too much risk. The fact that they do not have the same downside as a shareholder who bought stock with his own money at market prices creates a potential misalignment.

Other red flags are statements which appear to defy the reality of a company's economic circumstances. Roll-ups and companies in project management in particular need special attention in my opinion, as both require a management that can exercise restraint as well as take quick action. People who end up managing such companies are not always capable of doing both. For one because people who end up in those positions are oftentimes very ambitious and prone to action and thus the road to the top may select for qualities that are not always well-suited for the job itself. Compare it to the political process in democracies; an effective political campaigner may not be a very good governor as both professional roles require different qualities. That same dynamic plays in companies as well.

SA: One of your best calls was on Coca-Cola Bottling (NASDAQ:COKE) - are there still opportunities in under-the-radar beverage companies? Are there any secular trends impacting the industry and who will benefit/suffer the most?

TER: If you are referring to undervalued plays related to Coca-Cola's bottler refranchising program, the answer is probably no. The Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated thesis hinged on the market underestimating the cumulative impact of the bottling territories being reassigned. Internationally, whenever Coca-Cola tries to refranchise a territory, or promote a bottling merger, it usually concerns a (semi) national territory, where the financial numbers are clear from the outset and thus more easily analyzable. In terms of secular trends, the large beverage companies are suffering from the same problems as the consumer packaged goods industry in general. The old model is in the process of partly breaking down, with entrants leveraging new advertising channels to deliver choice to the consumer. The large incumbents, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, have been slow in responding to these challenges despite the fact that US per capita consumption of carbonated soft drinks has been in decline since the turn of the millennium. I expect that decline to continue as consumers continue to shift more of their consumption to differentiated and/or lower-calorie options, with (sparkling) water, enhanced waters and energy drinks doing particularly well.

Another thing that stands out is that consumers are willing to pay more for premium products, as we have seen in energy drinks and high-end mixers, so the disruption is not necessarily delivered by newcomers competing on price. If you're looking for opportunities in beverages you should look at companies benefiting from that shift toward other categories, such as Monster Beverage and National Beverage. Those two companies are well-recognized as outperformers and are therefore expensive, but National Beverage in particular could benefit from escalating top-line growth as its outperforming LaCroix brand makes up an increasing part of its sales. If I was living in the United States, I would probably take a particular interest in how consumers are relating to that particular brand.

SA: What's one of your highest conviction ideas right now?

TER: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is my highest conviction idea at the moment. First of all because the company is absolutely hated right now. It seems every other headline featuring the company's name is negative which, even if the reporting concerns some of Facebook's real shortfalls, is an indication of the enormous impact its platform has on the world. Of course, the company has ignored the problems and potential weaknesses in its social interaction systems for way too long. You can't on the one hand say your company's ad technology is very efficient in reaching users and on the other hand say that it's crazy to claim it has played a crucial role in the outcome of the US presidential election. It either has reach and influence or it doesn't. But the negative headlines have held the stock price back since last summer to the point where you pay a medium-growth price for a high-growth company that absolutely dominates social media in the West, and is the only company that has successfully challenged Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) dominance in digital advertising. It is not a company inside the consumer non-durables space of course, but together with Alphabet, it plays a central role in changing the ways brands are marketed to consumers. In the TV age the advertising game heavily favored the large incumbents, while in the internet age the playing field is more level. At the same time, Alphabet and Facebook have turned themselves into the toll bridges that have to be crossed to reach the consumer. That is why Facebook is attractive in my opinion.

It is true that Facebook's management has issued multiple warnings that it is running out of room in the newsfeed for more advertisements and that it is looking to spend a lot more money this year, both on operations and capital expenditures. Investors have apparently interpreted this as seeing a significant slowdown in top-line growth combined with significant margin pressure. I don't buy this at all. It has problems with engagement in mature markets like North America and that will evidently have an effect on the number of ads delivered, but as the online advertising market is essentially a duopoly between Facebook and Alphabet, advertisers have relatively few choices where to spend their money. Plus Facebook ads are very affordable and generally quite effective, so I expect that the inventory shortage in Newsfeed ad space will create very strong upward pricing in average ad prices. We have already seen this dynamic escalate during FY2017 and I expect it to continue in 2018. On top of that, it is in the early stages of monetizing its other assets, with Instagram being a particularly high growth property, but longer-term opportunities for Messenger and WhatsApp are in my opinion very significant as well. Messaging apps do not lend themselves as well to advertising models, but could have large economic potential when it comes to such things as paid-for business accounts.

This year I count on seeing a continuation of Facebook delivering quarterly results above expectations, while negative headlines will keep popping up about such things as its involvement in the 2016 election. I am betting on the ability of Facebook's management to improve upon the platform's role in society, as it has shown clear signs of moving from its techno-optimistic view of the world to a more realistic understanding that its platforms can be used both for good and bad.

Thanks to Timberwolf Equity Research for the interview.

