Planet Fitness:  A Celestial Body Of Cash Flow

Center of gravity is their franchisees; royalty fees don't appear to be overly burdensome for now.

Introduction

Having kicked the tires (well if the stationary bikes had tires) as a customer of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), I also recently looked under the (financials) hood. I recommend it as a buy for growth investors.

I spend about 300 hours each year at the one around the corner from me. That works out to about 53 cents an hour when I factor in my $10 monthly dues and a $39 annual fee. Given the number of machines, there is never a wait. The place is spotlessly clean and the staff is very knowledgeable and courteous.

The company with mostly franchisee-owned stores describes its value proposition as an appeal to “a broad population, including occasional gym users and the approximately 80% of the U.S. and Canadian populations over age 14 who are not gym members, particularly those who find the traditional fitness club setting intimidating and expensive.” They call their welcoming and non-intimidating environment the Judgement Free Zone. PLFT also offers a $22 per month “Black Card” membership which offers tanning beds, chair massages and guest privileges at all their locations. About 60% of members are black card holders.

From my experience (albeit based on but one facility) the clientele is a diverse mix spanning the generations from boomers to millennials with a sprinkling of Generation Z. Some have been exercising for years while others are just getting started down a fitness path. Despite supposed strict policies to the contrary, you occasionally see and hear the large guys in their tank tops doing their grunting thing and dropping their weights heavily. (the staff calls it "Lunking".)

PLNT has been around since 1992. They’ve grown from their modest coastal NH roots to over 1500 fitness centers (“stores”) across the country, Puerto Rico, Canada, Dominican Republic and Panama. As of December 31, 2017, their franchisees have signed commitments to open more than 1000 additional stores. The typical store is about 20,000 Sq. ft. The center where I work out was formerly home to a supermarket although you sure wouldn’t know it. With 10.6M members, PLNT is the industry leader with $2.3B in system-wide sales (defined as monthly dues and annual fees billed by PLNT and their franchisees) in 2017.

PLNT and the Competitive Landscape

According to the International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association, the $28B (2016) fitness market is highly fragmented, with over 36,000 individual and franchise clubs across the US serving about 57M members.

Industry-wide health, clubs and its membership grew 1% and 3% respectively in 2016. Growth will continue according to the market research firm IBIS World through 2022 with the fitness market as a whole increasing 1.5 percent each year but with franchise brands growing about twice that fast.

Fitness centers can be categorized as premium, mid-market and budget. Premium brands like Equinox charge $75 or more per month. Mid-market clubs like Anytime Fitness and Snap Fitness offer memberships in the $25-to-$74-amonth range. Along with PLNT, Retro Fitness, Crunch and Blink operate in the fast-growing budget part of the spectrum with PLNT having almost twice the number of stores than the other three.

The equipment at fitness clubs is pretty much the same. The difference in price reflects add-ons like juice bars and spas that attract those willing to pay premium prices. Other distinguishing services include access to a variety of group or one-on-one training activities and even towel service. Orangetheory, for example, offers a tiered monthly membership from about $50 to $150 depending on how many training sessions one wants to take. Regarding towel service, if you want to shower at PLNT, bring your own.

The health club industry has no economic moat to keep out even more competitors. Initial investment according to Entrepreneur Magazine ranges from $89K-$678K for an Anytime Fitness; $488-$944K for Orangetheory Fitness and $857K–$4.2M for a Planet Fitness. Of note, the decline in brick and mortar retail has been a boon for fitness center operators. As vacancies rise in strip malls, franchisees are swooping in and repurposing buildings at better locations with cheaper costs

PLNT Financials

Growth has been impressive the last three years as new stores have opened. Today’s roughly 1500 stores represents about a 60% increase from three years ago while membership has risen almost 75%.

Annual Revenue Growth (3 Years) Annual Operating Growth (3 Years) Annual EPS Growth (3 Years) 15.4% 34% 35%

Table 1 - PLNT Growth

A lack of equity needed to compute ROE coupled with no size/scale-equivalent publicly traded health clubs makes for a difficult assessment of PLFT’s performance. If we look at publicly traded and primarily US-centric fast food restaurants that obtain a significant amount of revenue from franchisees, PLNT’s 7.6% net margins are middle of the road compared to Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) 13%; Jack-in-the-Box (NASDAQ:JACK), 9.6%; and Papa Johns (NASDAQ:PZZA) 5.7%.

Net Income/Sales Sales/Assets Assets/Equity ROE Gross Margin Operating Margin .076 .41 N/A (Negative Equity) N/A .70 .34

Table 2 - Profitability

PLNT’s nearly $700M in long-term debt, however, is concerning. With negative equity and no recent interest payments required from creditors, measures of solvency such as debt to equity and interest coverage don’t apply. Long-term debt to net income, however, of 21+ stands out. Such indebtedness could require the company to increasingly use its cash flow to pay it down, thereby reducing funds for marketing and other support provided to franchisees. But at present, the company’s Debt Minus Cash/EBIT and Current Ratio has me waving a yellow rather than red flag.

Long-Term Debt/Current Net Income Total Debt – Cash/EBIT Total % increase in Debt Last 3 Years Current Ratio 21.1 3.1 182% 1.58

Table 3 - Debt Levels

As PLNT states in their filings, “financial results are affected by the operating and financial results of, and our relationships with, our franchisees.”

Yet, like all firms that receive significant revenue from franchisees, much is missing from PLNT’s filings—specifically the financial condition and performance of those franchisees. PLNT’s income statement records royalties paid by franchisees. It doesn’t include the revenue that a franchisee receives from members nor does it include labor costs of those the franchisee employs. Similarly, PLNT’s balance sheet doesn’t include any real property owned or leased by its franchisees.

While some may view the statement about franchisee operating and financial results as mere boilerplate just like the discussion of other risks the company includes in its 10-K, think again. For those readers old enough and who grew up in the northeast, the roughly 1984-94 history of Boston Market, a restaurant purveyor of rotisserie chicken and side dishes provides a cautionary tale. The company was more like a bank than a restaurant chain. It raised money in the stock market and then loaned it to their franchisees who used the funds to open a ton of Boston Market stores quickly. The franchisees, with a heavy debt load couldn’t turn a profit. Chapter 11 followed.

Not buying the chicken parable? OK, do you remember Curves? Curves, the women’s circuit-training gym, went from zero to 10,000 stores from 1992-2006. By 2011, however, it was down to 4,000 clubs with little growth since then. To be sure, the downturn that began in 2008 and the slow recovery for many took a toll as did an increasing number of competitors. But corporate leadership was also at fault by not properly screening franchisees, many of whom were simply not up to running a business.

Entrepreneur Magazine provides an annual ranking of the top 500 franchises based on the criteria below. PLNT ranks #21.

Royalty and other fees paid to the Corporation Size and Growth of stores Corporate Support Provided to Franchisees Strength of the Brand Financial Strength of the Corporation

Table 4 - Entrepreneur Magazine Criteria for Ranking Franchises

Royalty and other fees paid by PLFT franchisees do not seem to be overly burdensome. Royalty rates in 2017 averaged 4.25% of monthly member dues and annual membership fees. Franchisees, however, must purchase fitness equipment from the corporation or their vendors for their new stores and replace this equipment every five to seven years.

Fees have been slowly creeping up over the years. New franchises opened in 2017 pay 7% in royalty fees and all franchisees must commit 7% of their monthly membership dues to local advertising and another 2% to PLNT’s National Advertising Fund.

Corporate support includes courses delivered online with content focused on customer service, operational policies, brand standards, cleanliness, security awareness, crisis management and vendor product information. Corporate support also includes a rigorous screening of potential franchisees for demonstrated past business performance. They also encourages those with the capital to open multiple stores. 95% of all franchise stores are owned and operated by a franchisee group that owns at least three stores. 20% of those own more than 10 stores with one owning 83.

Valuation

The stock has been on a tear, up 88% over the past twelve months and 13.5% over the past 30 days alone. Investors are looking for even more good news judging by the stock’s current valuation. For a company like PLFT whose business model is to create a predictable and growing revenue stream from franchisees, I tend to focus on P/CF. Cash flow from operations increased an average of 18% during each of the last 3 years. The stock's price, the denominator, however increased at an average annual rate of 28% over the same time frame which suggests to me that the stock has been bid up a little too much.

Forward P/E Price/Sales P/B P/CF EV/EBITDA 32.8 7.2 NA (Negative equity) 23.7 24.28

Table 5 - Valuation

Recommendation

For those of you who are growth investors, take it from me and the other 10,599,999 members: we love Planet Fitness. Short of another Great Recession, we’ll be more than willing and able to pay that $10 or $22 each month for years to come. Moreover, as franchisees take advantage of lower cost leasing for premium locations, more of the huge population that does not belong to a gym will join, further adding to franchisees’ financial strength and, in turn, the corporate bottom line.

I’d wait for a dip, however, before buying as the stock, in my view, is selling at a premium.

But remember, high flying franchises like PLNT can quickly descend. Did I mention Curves? Well in 2002 they were #3 on that top 500 franchise list! So if you buy, read the fine print in future 10-Ks/Qs for information that can adversely impact the financial results of franchisees and the corporation. Specifically, be prepared to sell if corporate debt levels or franchisee royalties and other fees go up much beyond their current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.