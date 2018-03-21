Are Chemical & Mining Co. Of Chile, FMC Corp., And Albemarle Buys Right Now?

If I had to pick one stock I know Warren Buffett will not buy, I would probably choose Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tesla is the opposite of what value investors are looking for. Tesla has a market cap that's larger than General Motors (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F), and has never come close to making a profit in its short history. Shares of lithium producers that are a critical part of the electric vehicle supply chain were hit hard recently, after a recent Morgan Stanley report predicting a future supply glut. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC), and Chemical & Mining Co. of Chile (NYSE:SQM) have all dropped by significant amounts after the report's release. I suspect that the risk of a potential supply glut has been overblown because of underlying anxiety regarding Tesla and the electric vehicle market.

The lithium supply glut does not seem like a serious concern

Morgan Stanley analysts are most likely right regarding a surplus in the future lithium supply if the current planned production doesn't change. I'm sure estimating future supply in an industry where four companies control 85% of production is not difficult. However, this does not seem to be a serious problem because lithium mines traditionally do not operate at full capacity, and it's possible for major companies to control current and future lithium supply. I cannot imagine a scenario where a few large producers know there is going to be a supply glut and have no choice but to keep producing excessive amounts of lithium. I realize there are some junior producers expanding operations, but the vast majority of lithium production is controlled by a small oligopoly involving a handful of companies.

Even if basic common sense fails and these companies have committed to projects, they cannot slowdown until the demand for lithium catches up. The large companies in the industry can still make a profit at the expected lower prices. The lower prices would most likely drive out junior players in the industry that are not as financially stable, and secure market share for the large companies for when demand does exceed supply. A supply glut would also cause a pullback in hard rock capacity since it is cheaper to produce lithium from brine in South America.

Do the top lithium producers have strong fundamentals?

At face value, it seems as if the major companies in this industry are in a strong position. They have mastered a business with a high barrier to entry that is going to see massive increases in demand. However, investors must be careful to not get sucked in to the mania and irrational exuberance that has engulfed Tesla. Let's take a closer look at the financial health of the top public companies in this industry. The table below shows their current valuations:

Company Percentage change since 01/01/16 Percentage change since recent high Forward P/E Price to book PEG ALB 86.87% -30.17% 16.96 2.96 1.51 FMC 130.3% -18.94% 13.47 4.12 .96 SQM 207.9% -18.03% 23.39 5.85 1.29

As the table shows, these companies seem reasonably priced for an industry that is expected to experience considerable growth for decades. Out of the three companies, ALB's equity price increased the least since 2016 and has come down the most since recent highs. SQM is the most expensive stock based on the forward P/E, but ALB is the most expensive based on the PEG ratio. ALB and SQM have PEG ratios above 1, but the expected increase for the demand of lithium will grow far beyond the five-year period used to calculate PEG. The following chart shows recent growth compared to the S&P 500:

The next table shows each company's exposure to lithium, growth in lithium business, and how lithium impacts their profit margins. It is important for investors to know the impact lithium has on these companies. Unlike Tesla, most companies in the electric vehicle supply chain have a diversified revenue stream.

Company 2017 Total revenue 2017 Lithium related Revenue 2017 Lithium percentage of sales 2017 Lithium percentage of gross profit 2017 Lithium revenue growth 2016 to 2017 ALB 3,072,000 1,308,000 42.6% 58.6% 35% FMC 2,879,000 347,000 12.05% 25% 31.43% SQM 2,158,000 717,000 37% na 37%

Note: ALB and FMC's numbers were clearly presented in their 2017 annual reports. SQM's numbers were reconstructed assuming 37% growth from last year's reported lithium segment revenue.

The above table shows that the majority of all three businesses' revenue is not related to lithium. It is important to note that out of the revenue that's related to lithium, a much smaller portion is related to lithium used specifically in electric vehicle batteries. ALB and SQM have a much larger exposure to lithium than FMC. All three companies experienced rapid growth in their lithium business last year.

Since the primary concern in the markets today is a future supply glut, let's look at the financial stability of these company's and their ability to withstand pricing pressure in their lithium business. Capitalization structure will also show the capacity to finance new projects.

Company Total debt/equity Total debt/total assets Current ratio 1 year free cash flow 2 year total free cash flow Other segment revenue Other segment profit ALB 49.98% 23.7% 2.09 -14 522 1,763,823 366,950 FMC 118.79% 34.6% 2.08 250 617 2,531 480.89 SQM 50.91% 26.92% 3.78 562 1064 na na

This table shows that SQM and ALB have strong balance sheets. FMC is in a decent position, but is more leveraged than the others. It is worth noting that FMC and ALB both have approximately 130 million dollars in other long-term liabilities, while SQM has only 25.2 million. Overall, it seems as if SQM has the strongest balance sheet, but ALB is very comparable. All three companies had positive free cash flow over the last two years.

The "other segment" revenue is important because it shows the diversity of each company's earnings and revenue. Since over half of all three companies' business is not related to lithium, they seem to have enough diversity to withstand a sharp drop in prices. The other revenue segments are profitable for each company.

Now let's look at each company's profitability and balance sheet returns:

Company 2017 Gross margin 2017 Pre-tax margin Return on equity using PT Income Return on assets using PT Income Return on Capital using PT Income ALB 36.13 16.67 13.22 6.27 8.8 FMC 38.25 6.28 6.7 4.21 3.08 SQM 36.15 27.52 27.09 13.82 17.95

Note: Pre-tax earnings are used because of the impact of tax reform. Pre-tax numbers are only useful in comparison to other companies in which pre-tax income is used. Pre-tax income is normalized for FMC and ALB based on a special item expense of $214 million and $168 million, respectively.

All three companies have healthy gross margins. SQM's balance sheet returns were impressive, while FMC's returns were a little weak. All three companies were profitable and have been for a long time.

Concluding comments

There is no doubt the hype surrounding Tesla is fueling interest for lithium stocks. Nevertheless, SQM and ALB do not seem overvalued considering the explosive demand growth projected for the next several decades. FMC does not have as much exposure to lithium, and its lithium segment is being spun off into an initial public offering later this year. Unlike Tesla, SQM and ALB are strong companies with solid fundamentals. Both companies have healthy profit margins, a strong balance sheet, and no major liquidity concerns.

I would favor SQM over ALB because it only produces lithium from lower-cost South American brine. The Chile government recently awarded SQM a higher quota than ALB for future lithium production. ALB has a lot more exposure to higher cost hard rock mines and is more sensitive to pricing pressure. SQM enjoys the lowest cost in the industry, which will increase with new royalty's equivalent to what ALB is paying. Even considering the new royalties, SQM will have the lowest average production cost since all of their business is in South America. U.S. investors should be aware that the foreign dividend tax rate in Chile is 35%, and there is no tax treaty between the U.S. and Chile.

I am not sure what happens in the short term with the equity prices of lithium companies. Over an time frame of 10-20 years, ALB and SQM seem like very tempting buys right now. It is healthy for investors to fear a bubble after sharp increases in equity prices. It would be abnormal for investors to not feel a little uncomfortable with the euphoria and uncertainty surrounding Tesla and electric vehicles. With what seems like an inevitable increase in demand and tight control over supply, ALB and SQM seem headed for more growth.

