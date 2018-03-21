Arena's Positive Phase 2 Ulcerative Colitis Data Is An Added Bonus

Recently, Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) announced positive results for its phase 2 study treating patients with ulcerative colitis. When the data was released the stock price traded higher by 30%. Despite the rise in share price, Arena's market cap sits at $1.6 billion. I believe that there's more upside for the simple fact that the ulcerative colitis market in 2012 stood at $4.2 billion. This doesn't even include Arena's main clinical candidate treating patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension Ralinepag. That's why I believe that Arena still remains a buy.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 trial was known as OASIS, and it recruited a total of 156 patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Patients were split into three different dosing groups. The first group of patients received 1 mg of etrasimod, the second group received 2 mg of etrasimod, and the final group received placebo. The end result was that the trial met the primary endpoint and all secondary endpoints of the study. More specifically, it was proven that etrasimod was statistically significant compared to placebo in the trial. There was a statistically significant improvement in the 3-component Mayo Clinic Score. The 3-component score deals with stool frequency, rectal bleeding, and findings of endoscopy. The p-value for this measure between etrasimod and placebo at week 12 was p = 0.009, which was statistically significant. That's a strong value for this endpoint. The results also were good with respect to another endpoint. This was where etrasimod obtained a statistically significant endoscopic improvement compared to placebo of 41.% vs. 17.8%, respectively. What I found to be really good, in terms of the clinical data, was the clinical remission achieved during the trial. It was shown that etrasimod led to a 33% remission rate, vs. only 8.1% seen in the placebo group. Why is the remission rate good and how does it play out in terms of ulcerative colitis? That's because a remission rate for ulcerative colitis is the prolonged period that a patient goes through without experiencing any symptoms associated with the disease. That means a patient can experience a long period of time without having to suffer all the severe symptoms associated with ulcerative colitis like: Diarrhea, constipation, blood in the stool, and many other severe issues. All this positive data was achieved with the 2 mg dose of etrasimod. The 1 mg dose did not perform as well, but that doesn't matter. That's because the phase 2 dose of 2mg was statistically significant, and Arena can now move on to a phase 3 study with this dose. The only thing left now is to see if the phase 3 study, which is likely to recruit a lot more patients, can confirm the data found in this phase 2 study.

Main Candidate

The data achieved for the phase 2 OASIS study is strong, but that's just the surface for what Arena Pharmaceuticals has in terms of its pipeline. Its main clinical candidate is a drug known as Ralinepag, which was created to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (NYSE:PAH). Arena already has received positive phase 2 data for Ralinepag in PAH, and it is currently testing the drug in a phase 3 study. It was shown that in a 61 patient study, Ralinepag showed a statistically significant improvement from baseline in pulmonary vascular resistance (NYSE:PVR). This data brought a lot of attention, because it was noted that Ralinepag has the ability to end up being stronger than another drug known as Uptravi. Uptravi, also known as selexipag, won approval in 2015 for PAH and is marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). If further clinical data in phase 3 comes out just as strong as the phase 2, then Arena could have a huge drug on its hands. That's because the PAH market is expected to be $9.9 billion by 2025. That would mean a huge blockbuster on Arena's hands. The ulcerative colitis indication in other words will be considered icing on the cake compared to the PAH market.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 data in ulcerative colitis sets up Arena Pharmaceuticals with another multi-billion dollar opportunity. The risk here is that the company will now have to run a larger phase 3 study in order to produce similar if not better clinical data. There's no guarantee that the phase 3 trial will yield positive results. The good news is that Arena has a good sized pipeline. Its main clinical candidate Ralinepag is currently in a phase 3 study, and is being tested for patients with PAH. The risk with respect to this candidate is the competitors that already sell a drug for PAH. Should Ralinepag receive FDA approval, it will have to go up against Johnson & Johnson's Uptravi. Still, Arena is in good shape. It has two multi-billion dollar clinical candidates that have both achieved positive mid-stage data. I believe Arena has set itself up as a great long-term hold. Thus, the reason why I believe it is a good buy.

