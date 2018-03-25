PRO+ Weekly Digest: Focusing On Under-The-Radar IPOs

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO+ Weekly Digest in which we publish highlights from our PRO+ coverage. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here. PRO+ subscribers can access interviews by following the SA Interviews account and view past interviews under the same account.

PRO+ idea playing out

Earlier this month, Fraud Research Institute said OneLife Technologies (OTCPK:OLMM) was at an "imminent risk of a steep drop" given the alleged promotion campaign and $100M+ market cap with zero sales and less than $25,000 in assets. Since then, the stock is down ~85%. Earlier this week Fraud Research Institute provided an update comment and reiterated the bearish outlook:

PRO+ Weekly Digest idea playing out

In a PRO+ Weekly Digest two months ago, we said the bullish call by Rational Alpha on Mastech (NYSEMKT:MHH) was worth revisiting. Since then, the stock is up ~45%. Last month, Rational Alpha reiterated their bullish thesis in an update article.

Call from the archive - UMH

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) is down ~15% since Dane Bowler said it was his top REIT pick for 2018 in December 2017. However, as he explains the reason for the drop (and why the bullish thesis remains intact) in a recent update comment, and with ~70% upside, this may be worth revisiting.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO+ Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at recent under-the-radar IPOs.

While the highly anticipated IPOs of Spotify (Pending:SPOT) and Dropbox (Pending:DBX) continue to dominate headlines, for investors looking for new but less widely followed opportunities, I ran a screen of PRO Long Ideas with Recent IPO as the Investment Opportunity tag.

Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of March 22 close):

Torm Plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by J Mintzmyer: Published on March 13, 2018, down ~10% since publication; author's price target offers ~25% upside. TRMD offers significant operating leverage to future market upside, has a large-scale fleet, a stable balance sheet, strong liquidity, and trades at an attractive valuation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) by Dane Capital Management, LLC: Published on February 13, 2018, down ~10% since publication, author's price target offers 100%+ upside. A best-of-breed, direct-to-consumer mattress supplier with explosive growth due to a differentiated product and viral digital marketing; an under-the-radar idea as it went public via SPAC.

