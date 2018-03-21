AMLP: What's In The Pipeline? For Starters - An 8.7% Yield

The market continues to pummel MLPs and pipeline-related stocks. The FERC decision last week accelerated the decline of a massively out-of-favor energy sector. That said, today's oil inventory report was bullish, and the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) remains my choice for investing in the broad MLP sector. It's a diversified fund that pays excellent income and stands to benefit from continued growth production - and demand for - domestic oil and gas. There's no K-1 to file at tax time, and the fund can be owned in retirement accounts. Yet there are risks to investing in this contrarian play. This article will discuss all of this and more.

Holdings

The top-10 holdings in the AMLP ETF are shown below and equate to roughly 70% of the entire fund:

Source: ALPS' AMLP Webpage

With this relatively broad diversification, MLP investors lower risk and at least somewhat protect themselves from individual MLP meltdowns. With what I have learned over the years, I think a broad diversification of MLPs with no K-1s is likely superior to owning individual MLPs. While the upside is more limited, so too is the downside.

Yield

The last four quarters of dividends add up to $0.8418/share, which equates to an 8.7% yield. The quarterly dividend has generally been falling since Q1 of 2016, although the Q1 2018 dividend was up slightly from the previous quarter ($0.2066 vs. $0.205200).

While the 8.7% yield is certainly attractive in comparison to the 2.9% 10-year Treasury, there are MLPs with higher yields - but they typically come with higher risks as well. Double-digit yields in the MLP space are a sign of "stress," typically debt related. Those MLPs are frequently the first to get clobbered on bad news. After all, a 10% yield is no good if you lose 20% or 30% (or more) on unit price depreciation.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis starts with the old "buy low, sell high" mantra, or, as Buffett put it, buy when others are fearful. Last Thursday, as a result of the now infamous FERC Decision (see Barron's FERC Decision Just One More Reason MLPs Aren't Getting Any Love), AMLP dropped 5% last Thursday and is trading near a 52-week low. Note that three of the four "favorites" discussed in the Barron's piece are included in AMLP's top-10 list of holdings: EPD, ETP, and PAA.

In addition to Barron's, noted WSJ energy analyst Spencer Jakab also finds the sector to be a good contrarian play (see Time To Give Pipelines Another Look). Jakab points out the valuation angle:

The biggest factor driving future returns is valuation, and the regulatory ruling succeeded in pushing MLPs to a level that has sparked past rallies. As of Monday, the index was trading at a 5% discount to the S&P 500 on the basis of price to projected funds from operations over the following year, according to FactSet. The only two occasions in the past decade that saw similar discounts, in November 2008 and February 2016, preceded rallies of 50% and 60%, respectively, over the following six months. These assets may not stay this cheap for long.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

And if we take a closer look at the FERC decision, we see that it may not be as big a deal as some investors apparently think it is. For instance, Enbridge (ENB) put out a statement saying:

... it does not expect a material impact to its previously disclosed financial guidance over the 2018-2020 horizon as a result of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) revised policy statement on interstate pipeline tax allowance recovery in Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs") nor from FERC's Notice of Proposed Rule-Making ("NOPR").

As most of you know, Enbridge is now the largest midstream operator in North America after closing its purchase of Spectra Energy last year. So the statement it released is an important barometer to take note of. Some will say that Enbridge is a Canadian company and so of course it was not materially affected. However, note ENB's statement also included this note on Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP), the crown jewel natural gas oriented MLP that's primary involved in natural gas pipelines in the lower 48:

SEP does not expect any material impact to its financial guidance from the FERC policy actions. Roughly 60% of SEP's gas pipeline revenue comes from negotiated or market-based tariffs and therefore not directly affected by the FERC policy revisions. The remaining 40% of gas pipeline revenue is from cost of service based tariffs which could be subject to tax recovery disallowance. The liquids assets within SEP are predominantly negotiated tariffs and also not materially affected by the policy revisions. SEP anticipates no immediate impact to its current gas pipeline cost of service rates as a result of the revised policy, and therefore, no impact is expected to its previously provided 2018 financial guidance.

That said, one only has to read the comment section of my recent article on Enbridge (see Enbridge Has 40% Upside Potential) to recognize that some investors are still very negative on the company's prospects - the FERC decision being only one of the concerns. Leverage being perhaps the bigger concern.

In addition to valuation, the fundamental investment thesis for AMLP is simple: Growing domestic production of oil and gas. That means higher volumes flowing across midstream infrastructure. As shown below, US crude oil production recently eclipsed 10 million bpd:

Source: EIA

That's roughly double the production level back in 2008. All that crude has to be transported from the field to end use: Be it refineries or exports. Speaking of exports, petroleum exports continue on a dramatic upward trajectory:

Source: EIA (red comment by the author)

The only blip in export growth occurred last year with a temporary drop due to the horrific hurricane season - principally Hurricane Harvey, which devastated the Texas coast. Exports are generally bullish for MLPs that have terminaling fees associated with petroleum product export facilities. Phillips 66 Partners' (PSXP) Sweeny Fractionator and Clemens Caverns assets support Phillips 66's (PSX) Freeport LPG Export Terminal is one of many examples. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), the top holding in the AMLP fund, is another example of an MLP with a bullish export theme:

Source: EPD March Analyst Presentation (available here).

Natural gas production also is at record highs and will likely climb above 100,000 MMcf/d this year:

Source: EIA

LNG exports are driving natural gas production as new trains continue to come online.

NGLs production also has reached record highs of 4 million boe/d. As RBN Energy points out, domestic NGLs production growth kicked in just in time to satisfy demand coming from a wave of new Gulf Coast ethane dominated petrochemical plants — a.k.a. “steam crackers” — to come online last year.

So record production growth across the O&G space obviously means more volume O&G infrastructure. Meantime, the news on the demand side also is bullish. Note today's EIA inventory report - in spite of growing production - indicated that both crude oil and gasoline inventories dropped last week:

Crude oil inventories (excluding those in the SPR) decreased by 2.6 million barrels. The 428.3 million bbls in storage is down 20% from one year ago and 1% below the five-year average.

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased - for the third week in a row - by 1.7 million barrels last week. Finished gasoline inventories increased while blending components inventories decreased last week. Distillate fuel inventories decreased by 2.0 million barrels last week and are in the lower half of the average range for this time of year.

As Bloomberg reported, it's a demand story. Michael Loewen, a commodities strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto, said:

(As refiners) ... soak up all these crude inventory barrels, they’re supposed to be churning out more gasoline and distillate, but we’re not seeing that. We’re seeing a commensurate drop in all of those refined product inventories as well and that’s because demand in the U.S. and globally is so strong.

So the fundamental production growth and petroleum supply/demand picture looks quite bullish for the midstream space, and thus for the MLPs that the AMLP ETF owns.

Risks

The risks are many, the primary that the market seems convinced that the OPEC decision that's holding barrels off the market could reverse and bring on a flood of foreign oil that could force US producers to cut back on shale production. That said, crude oil prices rallied strongly - to a six-week high - today after the bullish EIA inventory report was released:

Source: Bloomberg

The other risk is holding an investment in one of the most out of favor sectors of the market - one of which has been out of favor for sometime now. Investors are much more interested in technology and aerospace and defense companies as opposed to what they consider an over-leveraged MLP space. Many also believe the advent of the EV means that O&G demand will crumble. And it may do so ... 20 or more years from now. This is an important factor when considering investing in AMLP.

Rising interest rates also are a risk. Some think the Fed could raise rates as many as four times this year. Kiplinger suggests that the Fed Funds rate could reach 2.25% by the end of this year. Still, that's still on the very low-end of historic interest rates. It's also very low as compared to typical midstream returns that vary in the range of ~8-12%.

Summary and Conclusion

AMLP offers a broad diversification across the MLP space, a very attractive 8.7% yield, and participation in the rising domestic oil and gas production and petroleum exports. The out-of-favor group is a valuation play. However, the risks are considerable - including a potential OPEC decision to put more oil onto the market and potentially cause a contraction of domestic drilling and production. In the meantime, production and export growth requires more capacity across midstream infrastructure. That infrastructure is being provided by the MLPs held in the AMLP fund.

I'll end with a one-year chart of AMLP (down ~23%):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX PSXP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.