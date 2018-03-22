Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft March 20, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Thank you so Sarah, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, Salesforce announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire MuleSoft, one of the world's leading platforms for building application networks. The details of this transaction can be found in the press release issued at approximately 4:30 PM Eastern time today along with an 8-K filed with the SEC. Joining me today to discuss the transaction is Keith Block, Vice Chairman, President and COO; Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer; Greg Schott, CEO of MuleSoft; and Mark Hawkins, President and Chief Financial Officer.

Purpose of today's call is to discuss the acquisition of MuleSoft. Keith, Bret, Greg, and Mark will review the proposed acquisition and the terms of the transaction. After our prepared remarks we’ll turn the call over to your questions. You should be aware that our discussion and responses to your questions may contain forward-looking statements related to Salesforce, MuleSoft and the acquisition of MuleSoft that involves substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

All statements other than historical facts included in our discussion, including but not limited to, statements regarding the timing and closing of the transaction. The potential benefits and financial impact of the transaction. Salesforce's and MuleSoft’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the financial condition, results of operations and business of Salesforce and MuleSoft, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing or forward-looking statements, should any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual company results and actual effects of the transaction could differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

A discussion of risks, uncertainties and assumptions related to the acquisition and the estimated impact to Salesforce and MuleSoft as well as other information on potential risk factors that could affect our financial results are included in reports filed by Salesforce and MuleSoft with the SEC, including each company's reports on form 8-K, 10-Q and 10K, particularly under the heading Risk Factors and the tender offer statement on Schedule TO, registration statement on Form S-4 and other offering documents to be filed by Salesforce as well as the solicitation recommendation Schedule 14D-9 to be filed by MuleSoft.

Please be aware that any unreleased services or features referenced in today's discussion or other public statements are not yet available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our services should make these decisions based on features that are currently available

Finally, the intended acquisition of MuleSoft includes an exchange of offer made by Salesforce and the subsidiary. The exchange offer has not yet commenced. The discussion regarding acquisition is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities, nor is it a substitute for any offer materials that Salesforce and its acquisition subsidiary will file with the SEC. When the tender offer commences, Salesforce will file a tend offer statement on Schedule TO with the SEC. Salesforce will file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC and MuleSoft will file a solicitation recommendation statement on-schedule 14D9 with the SEC with respect to the exchange offer. The exchange offers materials and the solicitation recommendation statement will contain important information. MuleSoft stockholders and other investors are urge to read these documents when they become available, as they will contain important information that holders of MuleSoft Securities should consider before making any decision regarding exchanging their securities.

The offer to exchange the related letter of transmittal and certain other exchange offer document as well as the solicitation recommendations statement will be made available to all holders of MuleSoft Stock at new extent to them. They will also be made available for free at the SECs website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Salesforce will be available free of charge on the SEC filings section of the investor information section of the Salesforce website at www.salesforce.com/investor or by contacting Salesforce's investor relations department at investor@salesforce.com. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by MuleSoft will be available free of charge on the investors section of MuleSoft website at www.investors.mulesoft.com or by contacting MuleSoft's investor relations department at investorrelations@mulesoft.com

In addition, Salesforce and MuleSoft file annual, quarterly and current reports and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy any reports or other information filed by Salesforce and MuleSoft at the SEC public reference room in Washington D.C. please call the SEC at 1-800-732-0330 for further information on the public reference room. Salesforces and MuleSoft filings with the SEC are also available to the public from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

So, with all that let me turn the call over to Keith.

Keith Block

Thanks John I was that was terrific. Good afternoon everybody today is an important day for Salesforce and important day for MuleSoft and for all of our customers. We could not be more excited to talk to you about our agreement to acquire MuleSoft one of the world's leading integration platforms.

Digital transformation is now top of mind for CEOs in every industry and every geography and segments and more than ever they are coming to Salesforce because we fuel their growth and success and when we are talking to these CEOs they tell us that unlocking massive amounts of data is critical to their digital transformations. Just recently I've heard from multiple CEOs in a variety of industries that data locked in their legacy systems is holding them back and that is why this acquisition is so exciting for all of our customers.

Company's in every size and every industry need to transform how they operate in this digital age and that transformation starts and ends with the customer. And together Salesforce and MuleSoft will accelerate customers digital transformation. This will enable customers to surface data across all of their systems from legacy software to cloud applications to mobile apps and IoT and the list goes on. They'll be able to make smarter and faster decisions and create highly differentiated, intelligent and connected customer experiences. And we already have significant synergies with our joint customers including Uniliver, Coca-Cola, BBVA and [Indiscernible].

MuleSoft today addresses a 25 billion to 30 billion market and that is growing at 25% and that is incredibly exciting. Now Greg and his team have built an incredible company, and we see a tremendous opportunity to accelerate their growth and the enterprise globally leveraging our partner ecosystem and momentum in the geographies. And MuleSoft also fits beautifully within Salesforce’s industry strategy.

Now take the healthcare industry as great example advancements in technology combined with a complex regulatory environment have resulted in disjointed experiences for both patients and providers. We all feel this. And in order to deliver more personalized care, providers need to unlock any data whatever -- wherever it resides across their EMRs, ERP software, cloud apps, and their own proprietary systems. By bringing together Salesforce and MuleSoft providers will be able to unlock all this data to get a unified view of the patients and ultimately deliver better outcomes, and this is just one of many-many opportunities we have across industries. And as you can see we’re very excited about the value this will create for our customers, our partners, our employees, and we are ready to hit this ground running.

We know MuleSoft very well. We work closely with them and we’re very familiar with their business and their very strong executive team. We share similar cultures, we’re closely aligned on values and we’re thrilled to welcome MuleSoft to the Salesforce family once this transaction closes.

And with that I’d like to turn the call over to MuleSoft CEO, Greg Schott.

Greg Schott

Thanks a bunch Keith. This is truly an exciting day for MuleSoft, our customers and our employees. MuleSoft’s mission is to help organizations change and innovate faster by making it easy to connect the world’s applications, data and devices, and we’re solving one of the biggest problems in IT.

MuleSoft is at the center of a significant opportunity to help organizations bring their digital investments together into an application network. As enterprises move their business to the cloud, deploy SaaS and embrace mobile and IoT, the challenge to quickly and efficiently deploy projects to deliver the benefits of digital transformation is massive. The convergence of major technology forces such as mobile, cloud, big data, and the Internet of things is creating disruption across almost every industry, by making it easy to connect nearly every technology in a standardized way, our customers can speed innovation to deliver differentiated customer experiences, new revenue channels, and entirely new business models.

As one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies, MuleSoft is a leader in its space serving some of the greatest brands across the world. We’re headquartered in San Francisco with approximately 1,200 employees and offices around the world. It's very exciting to be here today to join forces with Salesforce.

As we’ve partnered with Salesforce over the years, it became clear that the combination is highly strategic for MuleSoft. In addition to providing significant value for MuleSoft shareholders, joining forces with Salesforce accelerates our vision of the application network to deliver on the promise of digital transformation for our customers. But the synergy and combination of Salesforce and MuleSoft are extraordinary with a total focus on customers’ success and speed of innovation. This is an exciting future for our joint customers, our partners and our employees. We believe that our shared commitment to customers’ success and similar cultures make our companies a great fit. I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter for our joint teams and I want to thank MuleSoft’s employees for all the amazing work to bring us to this exciting point. I can't wait to see what MuleSoft and Salesforce are going to do together.

Now let me hand the call over to Bret.

Bret Taylor

Thanks, Bret. We couldn’t be more excited to have you in the MuleSoft team join Salesforce. Central to our product vision and innovation strategy is enabling companies to put customers at the center of their business. Behind every device, every app, every event, everything there’s a customer, who expects a new level of engagement. That's why CRM has never been more important than it is today. It’s about transforming the relationship companies have with their customers and creating connected experiences at every touch point.

The MuleSoft team has built an industry leading integration platform that enables companies to design build and manage connections across enterprise apps, data and devices. Connecting systems has been one of the largest unsolved problems for our customers and its more vital as the number of apps, data and devices continues to grow exponentially.

With MuleSoft we will continue to build towards this vision of the application that work with its Anypoint platform. Its technology will also power the new sales force integration cloud which will enable all enterprises to serve as any data, regardless of where it resides to drive deep customer experiences throughout a personalized one to one journey.

And all of this comes together on the Salesforce lightning platform, which company are using to adequate modern apps to deliver rich engaging user experience for any device. And with MuleSoft powering the new integration cloud we will enable enterprises to unlock new possibilities for delivering highly differentiated intelligent connected experiences. We’re truly inspired by the opportunity we have to drive innovation for our customers by bringing together MuleSoft with the world’s number one CRM.

Now let me turn the call over to sales force CFO, Mark Hawkins to talk about the transaction details.

Mark Hawkins

Thanks Bret, as the team outlined this is a highly strategic transaction and we will expand our TAM in a fast-growing segment by an incremental $10 billion in FY '22. Under the terms of the definitive agreement Salesforce will acquire Microsoft for approximately $6.5 billion, net of cash acquired which represents a per share price for MuleSoft common shares of approximately $44.89 based on the closing price of Salesforce common stock on March 19, 2018. The purchase will be comprised of $36 in cash and 0.0711 shares of Salesforce common stock per MuleSoft, common shares or approximately 80% cash and 20% stock. We expect to fund the cash consideration with cash from the company’s balance sheet and approximately $3 billion of proceeds from the combination of term loans and/or issuance of debt securities. The relative mix of each will depend on the prevailing market conditions. We’ve also obtained a $3 billion bridge loan facility subject to customary conditions.

The acquisition will be structured as an exchange offer, as John said for all of MuleSoft's outstanding shares immediately followed by a second step merger. We expect the transaction to closing in Q2 subject to the tender by MuleSoft's stockholders for shares representing the majority of MuleSoft common stock voting power on a one vote per share basis, expiration of anti-trust waiting periods and the customary closing conditions. Given our two companies are squarely in the first quarter of implementing new accounting standards ASC 606 and ASC 340-40 we will not update our FY19 guidance at this time. We encourage you to review MuleSoft's most recent public results and financial guidance, including their comments regarding their long-term outlook.

Our management team and MuleSoft's management team have high expectations for this business. in that context we’re raising the long-term revenue target that Salesforce provided at the most recent analyst day by an incremental $1 billion of revenue of 21 billion to 23 billion by FY ‘22, provided the transaction closes as anticipated.

Given MuleSoft generates a modest non-GAAP operating loss along with purchase accounting adjustments, transaction related fees and expenses and incremental investment, we expect MuleSoft to reduce our FY’19 non-GAAP operating margin improvement target which we previously guided at 125 to 250 basis points year-over-year. Nevertheless, our goal is to maintain or modestly improve our year-over-year non-GAAP operating margin in FY '19.

Separately we expect to provide an update to Salesforces' Q1 and FY '19 guidance to reflect the new accounting standards excluding the impact of MuleSoft on or before April 3rd. We expect to update our guidance for Q2 and FY '19 under the new accounting standards including the impact of MuleSoft during our first quarter results call. Keep in mind our guidance may change as we finalize purchase accounting in the second quarter. As it relates to operating cash flow, while we don’t anticipate the new accounting standards will have a material impact on that we expect to discuss the FY '19 operating cash flow guidance during our first quarter results to reflect the cost associated with the transaction and the impact of interest expense from the plan average.

And with that I'd like to open up the call for questions.

Hi, this is Taylor Reiners on for Alex. I had a question for Keith. I was wondering if you could comment kind of higher level what your plans are with regards to integrating the sales organizations, what kind of revenue synergies do you think you can drive going forward?

Keith Block

Look we are obviously very-very excited about bringing MuleSoft into Salesforce. MuleSoft on to itself as I think you all know was a very-very highly successful company that had significant growth, was doing incredibly well great executive team, outstanding customers, great product vision, all characteristics that you would like to see hold that into this digital transformation story that we are hearing from every CEO from every industry from every markets segment and geography all over the world.

So, we think this combination of these two companies will be very-very powerful for our customers. So again, the MuleSoft team has already been doing a terrific job growing their revenue and running a great company and now when you factor that into our industry strategy and our partner ecosystem, our global expansion the 1,000s of AEs we have in our distribution network leveraging the power of both of these companies together we think will drive very-very strong revenue synergies. So again, we're very excited by where this is going to go.

Listen I definitely did this from both sides it does make a lot of sense but part of the value of MuleSoft is it's true neutrality and just kind of think about what happens to that under the umbrella of Salesforce because you guys are the leading applications vendor I know you have a platform as a service 2too but I just like I don’t know if there is something you can share as to like how much of MuleSoft's business is include Salesforce today integrations with Salesforce. I can see the synergies but I'm wondering if there is any sort of the anti-synergies involved?

Bret Taylor

Just number one, Salesforce were committed to the MuleSoft platform and we are excited with this transaction, we can continue to invest in those technologies and recognize that there’s just so much value in any company’s digital transformation initiative to connect all systems, whether or not they’re related to Salesforce specifically, but I also want to say what’s really exciting for us is, if you imagine a customer transformation that one of our customers is deploying, it almost always involves integrating a number of different systems both on prem, in the cloud, and we really think that the combination of the amazing integration technologies and the Anypoint platform, with these digital transformations that are really about transforming the customer experience really are incredibly synergistic from a product perspective, the two together really enable us to enable completely new personalized experiences that connect data from all these different systems.

Greg Schott

I would just also add that I'm going to be the CEO of MuleSoft, as that is the plan that we've been discussing and I’d say during our discussions as we started working together here it was just very clear that the entire team, Mark and Keith and Bret, everybody fully understood the importance of that neutrality and how we have to make sure that that is there understand that as we think about it from customer positioning standpoint, branding, organizational sampling, everybody gets that and we are lined up with the team to go do that.

Keith Block

Just one more thing I wanted to add because look you know very well, the two cultures of these two organizations that are incredibly focused on customer success and we put a premium on driving success for our customers and that is something that we will certainly continue to foster as a combined organization. So, I think both Bret and Greg’s comments are spot on in terms of making sure that customers are successful.

Two product related questions, one is just a clarification, is there going to be I guess separate product as like the Anypoint platform, like one platform and then there is a separate product that’s going to be the Salesforce integration cloud, or does that two become one and the same? And then the second question, and maybe this is for Bret, why sort of buy versus partner, like is there some from a technology perspective that you’re expecting to be able to do with MuleSoft that you couldn’t do versus just like a tight integration which by default you already have, and a sales distribution partnership like what’s the rationale behind buying the asset versus just tightly partnering?

Greg Schott

I’ll take the first part of that question, then Bret can follow-up with the second part. So, as far as we -- we’ve actually been -- it’s still early and we just have been spending a lot of time as you can imagine in the -- actually in the transaction in diligence phases, and so still early and figuring all out, but we’ve been talking about kind of a path one, and a path two, path one being Anypoint platform and going through our standard sales channels and people think about is digital transformation for their entire business, and path two, thinking about it as the Salesforce integration cloud, customers coming through the Salesforce ecosystem, both of those having MuleSoft’s Anypoint platform as the underpinnings but really kind of two different ways as coming at it, that's what we’ve been thinking about it, it’s still early days but that's the discussion we’ve been having so far.

Bret Taylor

And then to add to that, we really truly believe for these customer transformation their ability to connect to Anypoint platform is incredibly valuable and to the second part of your question about why do we need to earn this technology, customers are turning to us to talk about digital transformation broadly and we do believe at Salesforce that starts and ends with the customers which is why there are coming to us to talk about these broader initiatives. We believe that the company that will define the next generation of customers experiences are really thinking about this broadly and we will I think this is about scale and speed and by joining forces we can enable this transformation faster than we could independently.

I got two, just in terms of timing, obviously it's pretty hard to perfectly timed these things but MuleSoft shares were 2025, just five weeks ago. You know why not have taken a run at them at that point, rather than after plus 50% move.

And then secondly, for Mark I'm just if you could bracket the operating margin improvement change. So, if I heard you correctly in fiscal '19 you won’t hit 125 to 150 but operating margins will still be up. Any more definitive bracket and do you feel like you can get back to that normal operating margin improvement in fiscal '20? Thank you.

Bret Taylor

Let me start with the operating margin and then we can come back to the valuation. From an operating margin standpoint. I think the first thing that we would say and I think Karl you, I think you picked up a lot of adjusted switches, we had a target out there of 125 to 150 bps plus delivering durable growth this year as our plan and of course were adjusting that now and we are going to have something from a bracketing standpoint. What I’m saying to you is our goal now is to maintain or slightly improve mostly improve our number, but I can't really bracket it more than that.

One of the things that, at this time, I will do that at the Q1 call given that we need to work through all the different particulars that I called out earlier in the call given all the changes happening including the accounting standard change, I guess it's already practical to get through the first quarter ever with the new accounting standard changes for both firms and get the actual information about the transaction costs related to this. And just in a few weeks we will be able to give you a good update, so can't really finetune that even more, but you will get much more data in Q1. In terms of valuation, Keith you want to...

Keith Block

I was just going to talk about the first part of the question. Look we try to capture this in the opening comments, I think Bret did a really nice job as well as Greg, this is a category of the IT market that is very hot in the sense that it is mission critical to CEOs and C level executives and it’s a market that growing at a very, very fast clip and as you've all heard from us over the last 24 months there has been a an increasing number of CEO visits with us looking for us to be their trusted advisor on this path and journey to digital transformation.

And one of the consistence themes we hear from the CEOs is a frustration if you will and a yearning to be able to unlock data from these legacy systems and when we think about that marketplace we think about MuleSoft as the premier player and they have got an incredibly rich and an impressive roster of enterprise customers, of which we also have those customers. The total addressable market as Mark Hawkins talked about earlier is significant and MuleSoft has a demonstrated ability to go after this market. So together, we think that this is a very significant play that will drive that digital transformation and resultant the promise that we discuss with these CEO, this is really becoming CEO first agenda around digital transformation and unlocking this data from the legacy system in a heterogeneous environment is very-very important.

Greg Schott

And if I may just spilled on this thing also with Keith look in terms of the timing and your point Karl, I understand that to Keith's point this is a leader in a fast growing market, all the incremental time that we talked about number one as Brett talked about customer feedback in terms of integration helping us accelerate the digital transformation that helps us with more enterprise capability as we push up market more which is very much more where we are going, we have a firm that's done a great growth execution which is the kind of unique differentiated asset that we look for and I think this is more of thinking about the next 10 years of really taking this company to the next level with digital transformation for our customers versus the next let's say 10 months, this is really we are looking at the best asset in the marketplace and we are very proud to have them join us.

The other thing I would say to add-on also Karl's in addition to kind of describing where we are at in Q1 you will get a lot more detail, I think it's important to know you've seen in the last four years in the row on interrupted we've expanded our operating margin and also our long-term view is to continue to drive our operating margin expansion upward, we just happen to have a very unique opportunity with a phenomenal company that we're working through here and give you the information so I hope that helps on those points.

Keith maybe just a follow-up on your last point. I was just curious is this in the immediate near term more about streamlining the discussion around digital transformation and speeding up those discussions to get customers onboard or when you talk to our CEOs rather do you believe this can drive larger ACV per customer wins for you. I'm just trying to get a sense on whether or not this was something you needed to buy to just sort of get in there and accelerate the conversations or do you believe this could be something that's meaningfully lifts your ACV over the next 12 to 18 months with those same customers.

Keith Block

Look I think at the end of the day when we have these CEO conversations, we have an obligation to drive their success and their success is completely tied to the pace of the digital transformation. And one of the things that I think this company does very-very well and it does drive a big part of our acquisition strategy is it listens to the customer and that customer feedback is really-really important. So, we pride ourselves in listening, when they have a business problem or when we can anticipate a business problem we have a solution to that problem and certainly this acquisition helps to solve that. We do believe that it can accelerate the pace of the transformations, it also ratchets up their probability of their success of the digital transformation so that capabilities had historically not been part of our toolkit but now it is and again this really goes back to their looking to us they have that strategic relationship and play the role that trusted advisor to ensure their success and that's where this thing is really born from.

Historically you've had a strong presence in front office applications and had a platform thing but with this acquisition you seem to be entering into the middleware layer. How should we think about your plans for expansions should we expect more activity in the middleware from you and will you look you will be open to looking at things in the back-office especially as you are targeting your win [ph] much beyond 20 billion in revenues and becoming more relevant in digital transformation? Also, how should we think about what this means for opportunity you see in the front-office applications? Thanks.

Bret Taylor

So, we all think about both our business strategy and our product strategy working backwards from how do we enable our customers be successful? How do we enable them to redefine their customer experiences? And we look at what it means for a company to transform themselves digitally and to redefine the customer experience, it’s not just the front office, it’s about unlocking the data from all of their systems to redefine that experience and if you look at the broader trends in the technology industry, you have most of our customers have a mix of on-prem type data, multiple public clouds and sometimes private clouds as well and so when we look at the opportunities that we have to enable them to do this digital transformation, we welcome that complexity and that messiness in all the incredible IP that MuleSoft has built to help solve that problem, because that’s where the value is. Fundamentally we can help them unlock this data, we’re enabling them to truly transform their experience recognizing that there’s inherent complexity running in large enterprise in the modern technology landscape.

Keith Block

Yes, just to add to that, and I think Bret really nailed it, look when we think about our strategy everything that we do rotates around the customers so we are always looking for ways to solve customer problems and the customer engagement opportunities and natural adjacencies, and this is just the natural adjacency, pure and simple, and if we can symbol, and if we can unlock that data and drive through a customer solution, then that's why we’re doing this.

Greg Schott

I would just add, companies are spending north of $400 billion a year writing custom point to point codes and make their mobile apps work to build IoT to have a connected customer experience and that is the biggest friction that companies face when they are trying to transform their businesses and so when you think about what we can do by laying that platform down to actually speed up you really change the clock speed of digital transformation, that’s what it’s all about.

So, looking at the overlap here again and it seems like 60% overlap of 1,200 customers, huge opportunity in the enterprise and -- but obviously you’re seeing a fantastic opportunity. With these accelerating digital transformations, I was just wondering if you could talk a little bit more about how you see the synergies sort of playing out here and I know you got the question earlier -- whether you see them but relative to what the biggest opportunity is, is it really to take this product and push it into the rest of the enterprise installed base with Salesforce, or do you see a ready opportunity right away to take multiple clouds and push them on top of the MuleSoft customer base, just would love to hear about how you’re thinking about integration points from sales and the synergies there?

Keith Block

Well, obviously we have an enormous install base and every single and as Bret said every one of those has a complex environment as it relates to legacy systems, so there’s certainly an opportunity there. MuleSoft has an excellent install base as well, where they are completely independent, and they’re not Salesforce customers, and so there’s clearly opportunities in both company’s install bases.

The other thing that I’ll point back to is as you know our industry strategy. And we believe that there is a big industry play, the example I gave you about healthcare is just the tip of the iceberg. You can apply the same in the government, which has huge legacy systems, you can take financial services, you can take telecommunication, so it is a big industry play.

Another variable in this equation is our partner ecosystem. We have an enormous partner ecosystem and great success with that. And we think that we can light that up even further and deepen those relationships with MuleSoft as part of the equation.

Finally, as you know, we pride ourselves on thousands of accounts executive that we have in this company, who will be very, very excited to make sure that their customers accelerate the digital transformation along with their counterparts in MuleSoft. So, there are a lot of synergies here. And that's why we're excited about the acquisition.

I think I’m going to direct this to Keith Block if could. Two really exciting companies, I still come back to the Y and let me throughout three things on related to that. One, buying MuleSoft clearly would help with the salesforce ecosystem, both connectivity within salesforce and connectivity to salesforce. Two, would be sales leverage across your various sales channels, but the third is, MuleSoft and I think the majority of the revenues are integrating things other than salesforce.com and I'm just wondering how this merger impacts that or how that leverages that for instance more specifically, MuleSoft is leveraging the integration points associated with your competition and I’m not sure how this merger really advances that cause. If you could just talk a little bit more about the independence and perhaps how you foster the success of MuleSoft directly with your competitors.

Keith Block

Well we live in a land of co-opetition as you know and we’re a culture that focuses on customer success and I go back to what I said earlier. We respect and want to drive success for all customers, whether they are MuleSoft customers, Salesforce customers or combined customers. And we’re committed to make sure that we’re serving all those customers and are able to expand in each three of those categories.

I will also go back to the opportunity here. I think typically we will look at this and say this is a platform sell, it is technology cells anybody who thinks that way, they need to broaden their thinking this is a transformational sale. This is about accelerating as Greg said, digital transformation, we’re accelerating the clock speed on digital transformation. Every CEO that we talk too, in fact again and in just the past few weeks, one of the largest providers in the world, one of the largest banks in the world, one of the largest government agencies in the world, I've had conversation with all of them and they are in the midst of different stages of digital transformation and the power of unlocking data from multiple legacy systems and extending the network, the application network whether its IoT devices or mobile devices, this is very, very powerful. So, we see significant synergies, significant revenue opportunity and we believe that we can do it in all three categories of the base, our base the combined base and MuleSoft's existing base.

Great thank you. I wanted to ask a little bit about, who MuleSoft traditionally sells to in the enterprise. Are you typically coming through the developer relationships or is it a lot of it through senior level IT discussion makers at this point and then related to that I know there has been discussion of how Salesforce has thousands of way you can accelerate MuleSoft adoption but are there also opportunities to leverage the developers using MuleSoft currently to get some uptake of some of the platform offerings from like Force and Heroku?

Greg Schott

We have a two-pronged approach so we have conversations at the most senior levels and IT organizations CIOs that some of the biggest companies in the world to help them digitally transform their businesses and there it is that is around changing the clock speed to how fast IT organizations can deliver and in fact 25 of our 30 largest customers are doing customer facing initiatives with our platform.

So we work at the very most senior levels in the organization but we also are very focused on the developer since the beginning it has been for us all about building a fantastic developer experience and making it easy for them to connect application fed in devices to create APIs to make everything inside we talk about being compostable so that everything starts to become plug and play and to truly build out an application network and that's a story that resonates both at the developer level as well as the CEO as well as that lines of business and CEOs.

This is Shawn on for Adam. You've been talking about accelerating the pace of digital transformation. In your conversations with CEOs how much are you focused on selling at the sales cloud, versus service cloud, versus the Salesforce platform and can we kind of interpret this as the platform becoming more important strategically as part of that offering?

Keith Block

So, do you want to go ahead and finish your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Secondly was this competitive process?

Keith Block

Okay, let me certainly tackle the first part of this question. So, as you know that when we talk to a CEO in a particular industry it doesn’t really matter the geography or the size of the company. There is a business problem that's being whatever we are trying to solve. And at a CEO level dialogue we are not really getting into the features and functions of sales target we are really starting to talk about what's going in the retail banking industry, what's going on in the telecommunications industry or the retail industry or the consumer package goods industry. So, speaking the language of the customer is an imperative.

Now with the advances in technology and certainly the market leadership of a company like MuleSoft, the platform play becomes as important if not more important than ever but it's always within the context of solving that customer problem, unleashing data from multiple legacy systems that don’t talk to each other it is within the context of solving a customer problem because you are serving that data up and enabling customer engagement and that's the sort of conversation that we are having. And I would characterize that if that is the digital transformation conversation.

As part of your second part of the conversation Mark…

Mark Hawkins

I'm happy to take that, in terms of the competitive process one thing that will help you Shaw is that we're going to be publishing the tender offer and that will just describe all the details associated with the entire processing, so just stay tune you are going to get a lot of good detail on that.

I don’t want to beat the dead horse, but I would still like to talk a little bit more about some of the revenues synergies that you are seeing with the deal. In particular what stood out to me were the customer overlap data that you disclosed let's think about 60% customer overlap between two companies and I generally think of MuleSoft as very obviously skewed to large enterprise. So I’d like to hear a little bit from you about how you’re thinking about some of the opportunity around the mid-market for your customers, what you think MuleSoft can bring there, given that it does tend to skew the enterprise and where do you see an opportunity to cross sell and upsell, Keith, I know you mentioned vertical strategy in particular, I’d love to hear how this particularly aids in vertical uptake as well?

Keith Block

So, first of all, when we talk about enterprise, these are very loose definitions, we’re talking about where does the line of enterprise is at? is it an employee count, is it a revenue count, I mean these are I would just say significant enterprises beyond the Fortune 5,000. So, there’s a lot of opportunity there, and there’s obviously a significant market with a lot of room to grow across the board.

Specific to the vertical strategies, again, I gave the example of healthcare and I could apply the same one to wealth management, retail banking, consumer banking, investment banking, capital markets, and on and on and on. There are a significant integration issues and challenges around unlocking data in all of these industries. Remember, if you look at financial services, this is an industry that faces a challenge where almost 90% of their IT budget is focused on compliance and maintenance and keeping the lights on, which leaves very-very little room for innovation.

So, think about the challenges of unleashing the power of the data through those legacy systems, that is a significant-significant opportunity. So that business case could be applied again to every single industry, and with an explosion of the different types of devices, and technologies, coupled with the legacy systems that we had in place for years, where customers are just yearning to unlock the power of the data. This again represents significant opportunity and everything vertical. We could talk on and on about the digital transformation that the United States government is an example is trying to go to modernize their systems and how many years their systems have been built and cached and maintained and iterated. You can think about the complexity of the data and the opportunity to unleash that data with the customer engagement or a citizen engagement platform. So again, there are many-many synergies in all of these vertical use cases.

I’m sure you’re expecting this question but is there a reason that Benioff isn’t on this call, for the largest acquisition you’ve done?

Mark Hawkins

So, let me start and maybe have Keith and others just jump in. It’s interesting, your question reminds me of Demandware which up to this point was the biggest acquisition we ever had and Keith as you may recall you and I we were on the phone and talking through this, and so very similarly Marc was in another meeting, of course where he’s at right now as well. So, it’s very kind of a similar thing Pat in what we did with Demandware.

I think the other thing that strikes me and this is just on the fly is the fact that you’ve Greg, and Bret and Keith will be working very closely together and -- obviously I think that's partly why we’re all here on the call. But those are my initial reactions, obviously Max has been deeply involved in this whole dialogue and this entire process. Keith?

Keith Block

Yes, I would just reiterate that, look this is significant for the company, it’s very strategic for the company, there’s obviously been a lot of thought that’s been put into this and we’re excited about going forward.

Hi, thank you very much, Keith if you could just share with us, how the synergies are likely going to play out and from a go to market perspective how is this acquisition is going to be different from with respect to exact target and also demand which we are obviously more the application in commerce side, how do you approach synergize and getting the best value out of this deals differently than the two other acquisitions the company has undertaken. Thank you so much.

Keith Block

In one area you can make it argument that those two acquisitions were in a different space because you characterize they were in the applications state. On the other hand, they all very similar in that they hope to drive and accelerate our customer transformation and our digital transformation. So again, Kash you are very familiar with our growth strategy around international's expansion, our partner ecosystem and building out our capacity in industry focus and we believe that MuleSoft fits very nicely in to all those categories in terms of being able to draft on those as what synergies as what a leverage they have an amazing technology. We've known these guys for a while we know them well, we know their executive team and were very comfortable and very confident that will be able to drive revenue synergies as I just discussed before.

Greg Schott

I would just add to that. As I said many times every industry, pretty much every sized organization, every single project that we see is an opportunity, whether it’s a mobile project, whether it's IOT, whether its 360-degree view of the customer, it's an opportunity and our biggest challenge in MuleSoft is always been how fast we can scale the organization to go after the massive demand in the marketplace. So, I just think about the size of Salesforce's field organization and what they can do with our technology, I think that's where there is going to be tremendous amount of synergy.

Thanks very much, Sarah, and thank everyone for joining us on the call today. It’s an important announcement, important day for Salesforce and look forward to updating you on our results for Salesforce's first quarter in May. So, thanks everyone for joining us.

