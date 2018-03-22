Solium Capital's (SIUMF) CEO Marcos Lopez on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Solium Capital Inc. (OTCPK:SIUMF)

Q4 2017 Results Conference Call

March 00, 2018 04:30 PM ET

Executives

Marcos Lopez - President & CEO

Kelly Schmitt - CFO

Analysts

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Richard Tse - National Bank Financial

Deepak Kaushal - GMP Securities

Nick Agostino - Laurentian Bank Security

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for our fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 results conference call. On the line with me today is Kelly Schmitt, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results shortly.

Before that, I would like take a few moments to provide an overview of what was a busy quarter and hence the successful year for Solium. Near the end of the quarter, we were happy to announce that both Morgan Stanley and UBS have actively started using the Shareworks platform. It was an important -- it was important for our partners too and us to see these initial conversions completed by the end of the year to ensure we deliver it and observe the tangible progress on these important initiatives.

These accomplishments represent a substantial amount of effort and investment and demonstrate we remain on track to meet the overall goal of having all clients migrated by late 2019. The agreements with Morgan Stanley and UBS were an important driver of our growth in license revenue this past year. Licensing subscription fees grew by $6.1 million or 12% for fiscal 2017 compared to the year before, and transaction-based revenue increased by $3.6 million or 16% compared to 2016.

As was the trend for most of the year, per participant trading activity was lower when compared to 2016, but organic growth in clients and participants on the platform resulted in higher overall transaction based revenue when compared to 2016. Revenue from our partners will continue to scale as clients convert onto platform. For the quarter, operating cost increased 33% for the year, they increased 14% over the comparable period in the prior year.

In order to support the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreements, we continue to add -- continued to add staff through the year. At the end of 2017, we had 677 full-time employees compared to 520 at the end of 2016. While hiring for these projects is largely complete, we do expect to continue to have some additional hiring to ensure the success of these projects in 2018.

In the last quarter in Canada, we were able to take the National Bank employee share purchase plan life, expanding our relationship with the support and customer. This was the plan we're able to consolidate from another industry competitor. With also two other important wins with Tech Resources and Onyx when their stock options were previously managed in-house.

In the U.S. region, we recently signed Our Life Financial and Lyondell Bussell also went live in the quarter, both Fortune 500 companies. We have continued to see significant RFP activity in Europe where we've had multiple client shifts from competitors to Solium. On our last call, we referred to 5,100 client win which is now live. This client was Merlin Entertainment.

We continue to demonstrate a strong ability to bring complex clients life onto our platform around the globe with strong customer satisfaction results. During the quarter, we closed the acquisition of Capshare, an important addition to the products that we bring to our private company equity administration business. The Capshare product brings us a world-class offering for early stage startups under unique servicing and product mix.

We know what is important to have solutions for a wide range of customers to ensure we are able to provide the best technology and services to companies in every stage of their development. Subsequent to the quarter end, the quarter and year-end, we announced the acquisition of Advanced HR again focus on the private company ecosystem.

Through a cloud based product, Advanced HR helps companies, manage their compensation data and planning specifically focused on venture-backed private companies as well as having the deepest and strongest salary in compensation database focused on venture backed private companies. Over 2,500 private companies participate in the submission of their compensation data and receive access to the database to ensure they're able to make intelligent decisions when hiring in the market for companies in similar industries and stages of growth.

The acquisition of Capshare and Advanced-HR, along with the launch of Solium analytics, our valuations business that we launched in Q3 2017 have created a product ecosystem that is unparalleled and ensures that we are able to bring our clients a rich offering as they grow and scale their business from emerging private companies through their IPO and life as a public company.

Beforehand things over to Kelly, I would like to mention that the $46 million bought deal of financing that we closed during the quarter. This raises -- this raise strengthens our balance sheet and gives us some flexibility and freedom to act on some additional acquisition opportunities should they arise.

And with that, Kelly would provide a review of our financial highlights for the quarter and the year.

Kelly Schmitt

Thanks, Marcos, sand good afternoon everyone. The following are the major financial highlights for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 21% to $22.9 million from $18.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, and by 12% to $86.5 million for 2017, up from $77.2 million in 2016.

Gains in revenue were largely a result of growth in license revenue related to the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreement as well as organic growth from new sales and additional revenue from acquisitions that we completed during the year. Consolidated revenue also benefited from an increase in transaction based revenue, so while per participant trading activity for the year was 2% lower than 2016, the overall number of participants increased to organic growth which translated to increased transactional revenue.

Looking at our results by geographic regions, Canadian revenue increased through the quarter and the year compared to the same period in 2016. For the fourth quarter, Canadian revenue increased to 7.7 million compared to 6.5 million in Q4 last year. And for fiscal 2017, increased to 29.7 million compared to 27.5 million in 2016. Revenue growth in Canada was primarily driven by organic growth in license fees, transactions volumes and associated transaction-based revenue.

U.S. revenue was 11.3 million in Q4, up from 8.9 million in Q4 2016. For the year, U.S. revenue increased to 41.9 million from 35.9 million in previous year. Increases are attributed to higher license and subscription fees largely driven by the Morgan Stanley and UBS agreements as well as higher transactional revenue.

Our international revenue which includes our European and Asia Pacific operations, increased to 3.9 million for the fourth quarter from 3.5 million for the same period last year and for 2017 increased to 14.9 million from 13.8 million in 2016. Again, the increase in revenue was driven by higher transaction revenue along with growth in license and subscription fees.

Operating expenses were 23.1 million in the fourth, up from 17.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 and 80 million for the full year 2017, up from 70.2 million a year ago. Operating expenses increased throughout 2017 due primarily to the planned hiring to support the Morgan Stanley and UBS partnerships as well as the acquisition of Capshare.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA decreased to 1.6 million for the quarter from 3.1 million in the fourth quarter 2016. For fiscal 2017, EBITDA decreased to 12.2 million from 15.6 million in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q4 was 7% versus 16% in Q4 last year. And for the year, it was 14% compared to 20% in 2016.

I would like to note that as of the fourth quarter, we now include stock-based comp as an add-back to our adjusted EBITDA calculation in order to be comparable with other staff companies. The retroactive impact of this adjustment for the past eight quarters is included in our MD&A.

We continue to make significant investments in our business throughout the year including increased technology investment in the Shareworks platform. We view these investments as necessary to continue to grow our business and ensure we provide our clients with best-in-class products and services.

As such, we expect to continue these investments throughout 2018 and so pressure on EBITDA will remain through late 2018 as we continue to ramp up revenue with Morgan Stanley and UBS. Net earnings decreased from 0.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to a net loss of 0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. This loss was driven primarily by the acquisition of Capshare and the establishment of Solium Analytics which occurred late in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter.

For the year, net earnings were down slightly from 4 million in 2016 to 3.6 million in 2017. Capital expenditures for the year were 6.7 million compared to 1.6 million in 2016. The majority of our CapEx went towards to relocating our Calgary based headquarters as well as our London office which included refold improvements in furniture as well as a significant expansion of our data center.

Finally, turning to the balance sheet. At December 31st, we had cash and cash equivalents of 102 million, up from 63.7 million at December 31, 2016. Cash flow from operations for the year was 14.9 million, up from 9.8 million in 2016. Throughout the year, we completed two acquisitions including Capshare which we closed during the fourth quarter. Also during the quarter, we closed a CAD46 million bought deal financing.

Before I pass the call back to Marcos, I’ll provide a quick overview of the IFRS accounting changes that will impact our financials starting in Q1 of 2018. For IFRS 15, the new revenue standard, there are changes to how we recognize revenue for certain customers using our Transcentive platform as well as the timing of recognizing our implementation revenue. As there's no impact to Shareworks revenue outside of the opening adjustment, the impact on our income statement is expected to be immaterial.

We're also preparing to early adopt IFRS 16 the new B standard in Q1. As all leases will move to the balance sheet, this standard has a material impact on all issuers including Solium. We're still in the process of quantifying this impact. IFRS 9 financial instrument had no impact on our results as we do not currently engage in hedging activities or hold any financial assets or liabilities that are significantly impacted by changes in this standard.

And with that, I'll turn the call back to Marcos.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, Kelly. As we continue along our path in 2018, we remain laser focused on ensuring execution of our two large partnerships and migration of those clients onto the Shareworks platform. Ensuring that we continue to remain on track and we deliver world class experience to our partners and their clients will allow Soliumto continue to grow directly through the increased functionality and product differentiation we are developing as well as participating in the growth our partners achieved in the market with the new platform.

We remain on target to complete the migration in 2019. With regard to more specifics on the client convergence, we currently have six clients converted and have been running these clients to ensure all production systems are operating as expected. We're now into the phase of the project that will see us migrated group of clients each month through the balance of the year with increasing client complexity as we progress through the project plan. The team has been focused on building automated tools and processes to ensure we can convert clients at scale with no direct client impact.

The reception for the initial cohort of clients converted has been exceptionally positive and our partners are seeing increased success in the market with their new platform. As I mentioned in my earlier comments we continue to add to our growing roster of tools and products towards our goal of building the world's leading equity management platform. The acquisition of Advanced-HR brings on a unique toolset that is not easily replicated and a tool that a large number of our private companies on Capshare and Shareworks will get immense value from.

As was the case with the Capshare acquisition, we are fortunate that Advanced HR’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer will be staying on to facilitate the transition. The Company is a leader in private company compensation, providing compensation data and planning software to private and venture backed companies. We see the private company ecosystem continuing to evolve and we want to ensure that we're helping to find the toolset, thought leadership and structure in this market.

We look forward to this year’s Synergy Conference in May that will be held in Boston. The conference has developed and held specifically for equity administrators and Shareworks. It provide them with the opportunity to learn all about Shareworks and what it has to offer, including new features and upcoming enhancements with customized content delivered by industry experts to ensure attendees are engaged, informed. We had an overwhelming response to Synergy 2018 and the event is completely sold out.

We are humbled by the interest in this event and see it as another example of the Shareworks platform becoming an important skill set for professionals in our industry, and the increased engagement we have been able to create with our customers. As we look at our different regions, we're seeing strong market activity in all regions and our bookings are strong for the start of the year. In Canada, we continue to focus on expanding our relationships with our customers and their ESPPs as well as continuing to uncover new opportunities in the market.

In the U.S., we see the opportunity for a stronger IPO market which we should be well positioned to take advantage of. We also see increased market activity with our partners in the public market. EMEA continues to add clients on a direct basis with a number of opportunities maturing in that market. The Australia market is anchored by our flagship clients in the country and we continue to see increased market activity in this market as well, with awareness among key what AFX 100 companies.

With regard to Asia, we continue to evaluate the Hong Kong and broader Asian markets and are seeing some positive interest. 2017 was a strong year for our company and the organization executed well for our clients and shareholders. We go into 2018 with important projects that require focus and strong execution that will enable us to start to return to historical profitability levels with strong cash flows and a business that has strong strategic modes and enviable client list and global position.

That concludes my prepared remarks for today. Operator, we would now be pleased to take questions.

Robert Young

In the press release, you said that per participant trend activity was down 2% in 2017 for full year and I was hoping you could -- I might have missed it, but was there a Q4 number? And if you could talk about the trend because as I remember it was strong in Q1 but then weak Q2, Q3 and is Q4 improved?

Kelly Schmitt

Rob, we didn’t actually provide the Q4 number, but there was some improvement over the mid part of the year.

Robert Young

Okay. So sequentially through the year it got better from Q2, Q3 and then a little better in Q4?

Kelly Schmitt

Correct.

Robert Young

Okay. And then second question from me would be about, the way that you are staging the migration for these Morgan Stanley customers. If you could talk about the remaining risks that you are mitigating, if I understand like the migration -- the first migration would have been a lot of the risk, and then now you said that you are going to be migrating increasingly complex customers through the year. Is there a point at which the risk in this migration declined materially? Or would you say that it just remains -- the risk, you are developing new features for customers as you go through the years, the risk is steady or does it decline at some point?

Marcos Lopez

Yes, that’s a good question Rob. I think if we think about it in that mental framework you just used. I think every client that goes on and is happy reduces the risk. The complexity could be planned features. It could be either way the plan works or some operational pieces. I am comfortable that we will get through that. I think where we need to focus on is A, the timing of getting these done. But as long as we keep converting clients that are happy with the experience that they’ve gotten in conversion, then the risk comes down.

I think what we want to be careful of we want to listen for is, if clients are having a poor experience converting, that’s going to slow the entire conversion down. And so that’s why you saw a big window between those first clients going live and then -- and now when we are going into our monthly conversions. Making sure the clients have a really good experience allows us to continue to increase the velocity through the year. And so I think if you want to think it from a risk perspective, it’s how happy are the clients that are going on. As long as that’s happening I actually think that keeps bringing the risk down.

Robert Young

Okay. And you said that the initial customers that have done that migration are very happy. And so how do you balance your plans for the migration with how Morgan Stanley’s clients are going to look at how they want to be in the queue. Are you seeing Morgan Stanley’s clients looking to go early or do you see them -- seeing this as a very risky thing to them?

Marcos Lopez

I bet it’s probably across the entire board. I think what I can say at a macro level is that clients appear to be excited to get on the platform and share plans have important dates where things can happen and they have times when there are more clients, the bigger company has the more important dates throughout the year and the fewer windows you get to convert. We are driven by Morgan Stanley and then they are driven by their clients.

So we certainly are on the tail end of it but we can control in how quickly we get the features and functionality ready to maximize the pool of clients that can convert. And so that’s what we are focused on. We don’t have direct interaction with the client but I would say you can probably count for yourself the premises of the deal was the faster company to get on the platform the better experience they get and then Morgan Stanley can get rid of the legacy technology.

Robert Young

And the last question for me would just be the -- last quarter you talked about some joint deals that you’d won with Morgan Stanley, I think it was 16. So if you could may be talk about that, has that pace continued and if you could talk about how the profile of Solium in the U.S. market? I mean globally if you could, but U.S. market specifically, because they are Morgan Stanley and just because of Solium’s growing profile just in general, if you could comment that? And then I’ll pass the line.

Marcos Lopez

So, I think there the ability for our teams to work together and continue to close clients continues to see positive results. I don’t have the exact numbers of clients closed, Kelly, if you could.

Kelly Schmitt

33 right now Rob.

Marcos Lopez

And so that’s working really well and I would say, we’re kind of still in the starting blocks, Rob. We’re still got things to do to get some of the trade execution between our own business, our own business and their version with Shareworks as it needs to. We’re just going through the final regulatory pieces to make sure that we can now trade our clients to them, which will increase the amount of market activity that can happen. But I’d say a positive result is really in the relationship.

Robert Young

And just in general the profile like the direct sales force or they're seeing a stronger level?

Marcos Lopez

Yes. I think, so rephrase your question. Has the risk of picking Solium reduced in the market? And I would say, yes. As we continue to get more clients globally and in the U.S. and we’re in the market longer and marketing clients like Morgan Stanley. The brand value continues to increase and that makes it easier for us to be more successful.

Robert Young

So, it seems like a strong combination if you've got a technology advantage and the risk associated with taking so it was going down, that obviously a very strong thing for your sales guys in the U.S. market. I guess I’ll pass line.

Richard Tse

Marcos, wonder if you talked about any notable takeaways from the initial conversions, excuse me, Morgan Stanley and UBS? Any learnings or examples of things that you got apply going forward when start to bring in the next batch?

Marcos Lopez

Probably not quite close enough to give you detail there. But I would say notable learnings probably on how to get the data converted faster and cleaner. Now to go, it’s a pretty handcrafted and what we need to do is do that at scale with more automation around it. So we can do more in parallel. That’s probably a big crux for us and what we spend a lot of time on. And then, just, I think one of learnings was the team did a great job fairly on and all of these in interfaces.

Because it’s been decidedly smooth both for the clients and on the back in middle office, so not going with the planning and thoughtfulness of both sides resulting in a pretty positive experience. But velocity, we know going into the year which is the converting hundreds of thousands of participants for large corporations, while this plans are running live is going to have lots of care required.

Richard Tse

And then with respect to acquisitions obviously you’ve made a couple of niche acquisitions to broaden where you sit within kind of opportunity. But can you give us an update in terms of how you’re thinking about acquisitions going forward? Is it really sort of continued to fortify your present and privates? Or are you looking at avenues geographically to expand the solutions there?

Marcos Lopez

Yes, so pretty opportunistic right now. So I think what I would describe is, I think about it from a focus perspective. So the most important thing, we can do this year is make sure we execute in this projects really, really well. And we want to make sure that anything that would defer the teams that are directly focused on this probably meaning to take a bit of back sit. It’s just there is no benefit to us to not getting back done first. So you’ll see the Capshare acquisition as the creation of our analytics team, our valuations team and Advanced HR. None of those directly affect this large execution project, but allow us to operate in parallels organization or big company we can offer free those size companies, we can do more and more thing at ones.

And so, I think acquisitions that allow us to maybe enter geography, but without having to go deep into integration right away that could be good. You could see, if there were some sort of product adjacency that didn't required immediate integration into our platform that could be something we could do. Taking a business that needed a lot of time and work from the Shareworks seem, we probably would step away from that today/

Richard Tse

Okay. And then this is a broader question. Beyond Morgan Stanley and UBS, when you look out, let's say over the next two or three years -- when you look at growth, do you see that coming sort of more from new type of products or existing customers are buying those products? Or is it more from an expansion on the base, like I'm trying to get a sort of feel for where that growth is going to come from largely?

Marcos Lopez

When you say expansion of the base maybe help me understand…

Richard Tse

Just sort of adding -- just brand new plans to platform as opposed to up-selling price the existing client base.

Marcos Lopez

I think it's probably a mix of continued greater share of wallet within our existing clients. It would certainly be going out and attracting new clients directly. I think a big focus of mine and a belief is that you have to have clients picking you in the market, if you're going to build an enduring business. And so that will always be one of the legs of the stool that we've put a lot of focus on. And so, I think you'll see it and new clients coming on, you'll see our international regions I would expect over the next two to three years to continue to pick up velocity, it's been kind of gone up to -- both of them gone up to a big -- bit of a quick start and then slowed down, we see velocity picking up again. And you could see other partnerships around the world where somebody may have a legacy platform and you want to put a modern platform in. So I think it’s going to come from what we've seen historically.

Richard Tse

Great and just one last one for me for Kelly. If I sort of look at the operating cost curve, there’s some investment that's required here still to scale up the partnerships. At what point or what level do you think those operating costs are going to peak? I’m actually probably more interested in the level of cost there.

Kelly Schmitt

I think where you saw operating cost for Q4 is more in line with what we're predicting going forward. In Q4, there were a lot of one-time op costs because we did the Capshare acquisition, where there's no legal fees and just other things that happen there is a lot of activity in Q4. So some of those will come off but at the same time we're continuing to hire. The business is growing and so there's always some level of hiring that's required to support that business. A little bit less to go for Morgan Stanley and UBS, but also some of the other growth areas as well.

Deepak Kaushal

First, I’ll just follow-up on Richard’s question on the cost side. Kelly, when I look at the annual margins by geographic sector, it looks like a lot of the cost increase came in international markets. Can you talk a little bit about how you allocated the cost and what's driving that?

Kelly Schmitt

I mean part of its allocation, but part of it is just -- that’s a growth area for us and that's where -- some of the headcount is being added, right, is directly in those markets and particularly in our European business. And so when you look at the segmented results here, you're kind of seeing the impact of putting the infrastructure and the people in place to support those businesses, but revenue in 2017 didn't grow at the velocity that that we had hoped.

We're starting to see that shift and started to see that shift late in 2017, but that's not coming through yet in the segmented results. Certainly part of it is allocation, but it's based on each region use of different services throughout our business. And so, while the international regions are still small they're not picking up a significant portion of those allocations.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. Are you supporting the Morgan Stanley, UBS migration with some resources outside of the U.S. market or the country or…

Kelly Schmitt

Actually, the bulk of the resources are in Canada because this is primarily where our product development function is based, however, we do transfer some of that cost into the U.S. region to reflect the fact that they're working on those projects.

Deepak Kaushal

Got it. And when we think of your cost increase over the last year, what percentage of that would have been related to UBS, Morgan Stanley and versus related to building out your global business?

Kelly Schmitt

I don’t have an exact number in front of me on that, but it’s certainly well over half was related to hiring to support those two specific initiatives.

Deepak Kaushal

Okay. Got it. And if I can just reiterate what you said on -- your answer to last question, Q4 margins would be your expected run rate into this New Year 2018, is that fair to say?

Kelly Schmitt

I think it’s a reasonable proxy. Like I said there’s kind of some do and takes there because there are some one-time costs in Q4 but at the same time we’ll continue to hire into 2018.

Deepak Kaushal

And Marcos just on the private market strategy, obviously you’ve picked up some good interesting acquisitions. What are you seeing in terms of changes in the end market that are increasing opportunities in the space or the changing the way you think about the space or you just have more bandwidth now that Morgan Stanley, UBS migrations are underway?

Marcos Lopez

I think we see the space a bit reluctant so I think it’s trying to redefine itself. Law firm used to play a really important role on the cap tables and then in the last three years that kind of ebbed and flows. And I think they are finding their new home in that and how they use platforms to support that. We are seeing a greater integration with the valuations tools and how that becomes a critical part, really a feature of cap table product, our equity management product in the private market. And so you’ll see a spinning up of the analytics business.

Five years ago that wasn’t the case, that was just a completely different business. Trying to get into more insights in delivery when someone is looking at their share plan in the comp because private companies do use equity to offset lower salaries, that comp planning tool set and insight becomes really important for those companies to make good decisions. So if you are hiring a new CTO in Salt Lake City for a Series C SaaS company, what’s the right range for that from equity, from bonus, from salary.

And so that nature helps us fill that in and we see companies at an earlier stage taking on platform which Capshare helps us fill in. We also see the other side of the business for a large private company getting really, really sophisticated now in having as much complexity as we would see on our marquee public clients whether its tax mobility needs or global compliant needs, the ability to do tender offers and transactions supporting complex taxation issues.

So, we see all sides of that arena starting to evolve more and more. Where we’re with our public market? It’s in a reasonably stable state. There’s more internalization of global tax mobility and see clients picking that up in a global compliant product, there’s more use of the financial reporting. But we don’t see a shift at how the market is working like we do in the private side right now.

Deepak Kaushal

And is that a global phenomenon or it’s just primarily U.S. and North America?

Marcos Lopez

I think venture-backed businesses are primarily driven out of the U.S. and then the rest of the world follows. So we do see some of that happening outside of the U.S. as well and we have some marquee clients that do sale outside of the U.S. that are venture-backed.

Deepak Kaushal

And when we think of the capabilities that you’ve picked up in terms of valuation services and data benchmarking and data collection and analytics, I know it’s early days but can that capability extend into the public market side of your business and how do you think about that in the teams you bring on, what kind of new ideas are you bringing to the floor here?

Marcos Lopez

Yes I think if you projected forward, may be. But I think right now what I think about the public company landscape and compensation data, that’s probably reasonably well serviced today. And so we probably would look to work with those firms on the contracts and models that we are bringing forward. Yes, I think on the valuation side, you don’t need to pour in any valuation. You’re a public company, you get valued every day. So some of these are pretty -- we spoke to that private company ecosystem.

Deepak Kaushal

And if I could ask one last question, I will jump back to Kelly. Just you guys have a quite a bit of cash on your balance sheet, how would you kind of allocate this in less strokes percentages in terms of organic investment versus CapEx versus what kind of cash needed on the balance sheet sustained, working capital, things like that?

Kelly Schmitt

I mean it really depends which opportunity come along and what we think is going to have the best return. I mean historically, our business has generated very strong cash flows and we have been able to fund the organic growth that way. So we would think about the cash publicly primarily going towards acquisition opportunities that might rise.

Nick Agostino

I guess just going back to Morgan Stanley and UBS. The whole on-boarding process has begun. Has there been any change either to the upside or to the downside in terms of the revenue potential from either one of these contracts? In other words, when respective clients have been informed that will be migrating over time, have any of them opted out and vice versa, has the size of the opportunity when you guys sit back and crunch the numbers, even more, possibly increased?

Marcos Lopez

That’s a good question Nick, and one that would help address publicly and part of the reason is we actually haven’t seen a change, if we see the reception from clients being as positive as we could hope, it’s really being quite remarkable. And we continue to see the opportunity roughly in the range that we saw before. And so I think I view that is a good news story, I think these types of changes can often cause fear, uncertainty and doubt and your competitors certainly tried to feed that, and we have not seen that and testament to the type of relationships that our partners have with the customers and so. The short answer your question is, we see that we saw it before, and I think that’s a good news story.

Nick Agostino

And then just jumping back to the Capshare and Solium Analytics, can you just maybe talk a little bit about cross-selling efforts that you guys plan to undertake to maybe sell those two products to your existing market group for client based and vice versa, how you’re selling? What you’re doing, what you’re offering the whole cap table to the Capshare guys? So talk a little bit about the cross-selling as well as what has been the additional reaction from your private market client based to Solium Analytic solution to the Capshare offering it vice versa, just the various reactions associated with the acquisitions and I’ll leave it.

Marcos Lopez

Yes. Another good question and particularly help me articulate verbally to the teams on the phone here how think to think about both of these. So when you think about Capshare and Shareworks, those are sister products. It wouldn’t be on both. It would be on one or the other. And the way to think of that is, when you are very early stage company. You generally being run not by professional it might be this year, it might be the CFO, it might be an person and your need, you’re generally, what I’ll call investor based to first, because you have a share price, because so hardly in your like the equity your employees have probably doesn’t have a strongly define value, it’s just future value.

And so the Capshare product really leaves with the cap table first and a very easy to use interface focus on trying to be easy to use for somebody that doesn’t manage stock plan for living. As a company growth that architecture and simplicity needs to change and that’s where Shareworks steps in and Shareworks is the platform that can work for smaller size private companies, but not really small at private companies. It can, but it’s probably not having a professional stock funds person on it. And so it sort of like Workday can’t be QuickBooks and QuickBooks can’t be Workday. And so what we want to bring to our clients and may can come into the Solium ecosystem and be on our platform.

So we’ve already see the client that out grew the Capshare system seamlessly migrate within the week to the Shareworks platform and got all the pieces that they needed there was really awarding experience for them and for us to see that work and we also saw on the flip side, company that probably didn’t have quite enough sophistication where they want to be on the Shareworks platform and put them on Capshare platform within the week they asked that we showed them an opportunity and that was when you experience for them. And so I think that works really well to make sure we can have that continues relationship with those organization.

On both sides of these administration platforms will integrate the advantage our data. And as well as the advantage our compensation planning tool, which is a comp planning tool that focused specifically, on venture backed companies and how much equity somebody get in the start performers and such, which is different when you’re in that ecosystem and your public company and so it’s really targeted that using that type of a model and the compensation data that we get in that toolset.

And then underneath pinning all of that with the relationship remains consistent is for our analytics team which its exception/inception has done well over 100 evaluations, both for very, very early stage companies as well as for unicorns that you guys would all recognize. And so they get to use same the evaluations team when they're really, really small, all way through and they grow and new Shareworks through their IPO. And so that all stitches together to create an ecosystem for those clients where they're staying in the same world, they don't have to learn anything new per se or get some help to steer new visions, but they have a really broad toolset that they can use.

Marcos Lopez

Thank you, operator, and thanks everyone for joining. Look forward to talking to you next quarter.

