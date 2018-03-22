Accessing Noble Drilling Financials In 2018

During periods of time when the real market is desperately out of phase with fundamentals, digging deep into the latest news can be of great value. Noble Drilling (NE) seems like a good candidate for deep digging. The company's 4th quarter report contained important and generally positive information for 2018. From our Seeking Alpha article, Noble Corp. PLC: Climbing Out On A Limb, we compared Noble against three posts: operational cash flows, the state of crude oil pricing (specifically oil inventories), and drilling rig supply and demand. Updating comparisons using the latest information seems extremely important and valuable.

Financial Health

Noble's financial health is our most important and first topic. In our view, the most important health factor is the amount of cash generated from operations and whether it is enough to pay all of the company expenses, including interest, debt repayments and capital.

4th Quarter and FY17 Results

"Contract drilling services revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 totaled $321 million, which included the previously-noted payments totaling $38 million relating to the Noble Bully II and Noble Jim Day," the company wrote. Without the extra payments, the quarter services revenue was $283 million, $23 million more than the last quarter. Noble held $663 million in cash at the end of the quarter, up approximately $60 million from the 3rd quarter. For the year, the company generated approximately $1.23 billion from contract services.

What Has Changed

In the past year, Noble transformed its financial position. During the fourth quarter, the company entered into a new, five-year unsecured credit facility with total borrowing capacity of $1.5 billion and a maturity of January 2023. In addition, the company retained an incremental $300 million in capacity under its previous credit facility for total borrowing capacity of $1.8 billion until January 2020. Total debt at the end of 2017 was $4.0 billion compared to $4.3 billion a year earlier.

During January 2018, Noble issued $750 million aggregate principle amount of 7.875% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2026. The company used the proceeds of approximately $737 million and cash to purchase $750 million worth "of Senior Notes due 2018 through 2024."

The company continued: "These transactions enabled us to reduce our aggregate debt maturing through 2022 to approximately $391 million. This is almost a 60% reduction when compared to the $952 million outstanding before the transactions took place." Over the next five years, the debt repayment component fell to an average of $80 million a year.

Comparing 2017 Results with 2018 Guidance

During the 4th quarter conference call, Noble included this 2018 guidance slide.

Comparing critical expenses between 2017 and 2018, interest expenses are expected to increase by $10 million and capital costs up $35 million primarily for refurbishment of the Noble Clyde Boudreaux. The company expectation of 4% downtime reflects the premium demand of its fleet.

The company expects a slightly higher operational cost near $640 million from fleet mix improvements from the increased percentage of floaters drilling in 2018. We view this positive cost increase also as positive for revenue. Minus the $28 million in Hurricane Harvey damage expenses, contract drilling costs in 2017 were $612 million. The modestly higher cost guidance for 2018 is due primarily to fleet mix, specifically a higher percentage of contribution coming from our floating fleet and to the commencement of operations on the Noble Clyde Boudreaux.

The average operational margin for 2017 was 47%. With mix improvements for floaters, which in the past have been significantly higher margin contracts, operational margins in 2018 are likely to be slightly higher perhaps between 48-50%.

During the conference the company stated:

The number of operating days in the first quarter are expected to be at the lowest point for the year with four rigs, the jackup, Noble Houston Colbert, Noble Hans Deul and Noble Tom Prosser, and the semisubmersible, Noble Clyde Boudreaux, each missing all or a portion of the quarter while preparing to commence contracts beginning later in the first quarter or during the second quarter.

Noble also noted that backlog remains near $3 billion, virtually unchanged.

Adding New Technology

In the past few months, Noble and General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a joint partnership for developing an autonomous drilling using digital technology. The joint venture expects significant savings in operational costs: "The Digital Rig solution is targeting to deliver up to a 20 percent reduction in operational expenditures across the targeted equipment." This venture will take years to development and deploy over all of Noble's drilling rigs, but early results have been more than positive. We are not sure what the 20% reduction means, but taking the number on its face, operating margins in time may improve more than ten percentage points. The percentage will not be small regardless.

The Bottom Line

In our calculation, we assumed that operating margins would increase slightly from last year due to mix. At 50% and the high end of guidance of $640 million, total services revenue can be estimated at $1.28 billion plus $30 million of reimbursables totaling $1.3 billion. Expenses include: capital, interest and general administrative costs, $150 million plus $300 million plus $75 million equals $525 million. Subtracting $525 million from $1.3 billion times 0.5 equals a positive $125 million. We expect 2018 to generate some level of positive cash flow likely near $100 million. Measuring financial Health, it is about cash flow.

Oil Pricing

From a recent Bloomberg article, the price of oil is being contained above $60 and below $70 by a huge supply from United States frackers pressured against increasing world demand plus faltering producers such as Venezuela. But sources believe that this trend will likely break out to higher prices this summer:

Earlier in the session, crude rallied as a special committee appointed by the OPEC-led group to oversee their historic accord said global crude supplies will come into balance with demand by the end of September, sooner than previous forecasts.

The fundamentals such as world supply vs. demand are definitely in place to support oil pricing above $60 for the foreseeable future. Any additional Middle East turmoil such as sanctions upon Iran could further drive pricing higher. The chart of recent crude oil prices obtained from the same article shown below, graphically illustrates the real possibility for higher oil prices this summer and certainly supports prices above $60, the critical price needed for a healthy oil exploration and production market place.

Fleet Size and Demand

During the Q&A, management explained with laser accuracy what the company is experiencing in its market place:

So, I think – let me answer your second question, Ian. So, I think jackups have bottomed and the floaters we're still kind of trying to see. If you look at the jackup market, when utilization started its uptick and there was a lot at the end of the tunnel, so to speak, I think, you did see kind of a flurry of a bit more aggressive activity by contractors trying to secure work to bridge over into a better time. I think that's possible in the drillship market as it becomes more evident. But I would note that pricing there has been fairly stable for quite some time now. And I anticipate, in general, to see discipline in pricing through the industry.

The company expects to see continued increasing demand for its jack-ups and eventually for its floaters. The drilling equipment market is opening up, but not yet tightening. It seems Noble expects reasonable not premium contract pricing during 2018.

Adding it Up

We view 2018 as a transition year for Noble. The company still has several floaters and other drilling equipment ready to serve as the market and demand improves. The idea of Noble experiencing bankruptcy anytime in the next five or so years seems remote. Putting this into perspective, without any improvement in market conditions over the next five years, Noble would hold $1.3 billion in cash and $3.6 billion debt. We believe that the contractual market will improve, perhaps as early as next year.

From our view, Noble still holds approximately $1 billion in debt too much for the size of the company. We hope that Noble will wisely use and continue to work on improving its total debt structure during the next 3-5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.