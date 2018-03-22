Total S.A.: A French Oil Super Major Often Overlooked For No Apparent Reason

The company is on its way to show another stellar year 2018, assuming oil prices are trading well above $60 per barrel.

On March 19, 2017, according to OET, Total S.A. has acquired stakes in two of Abu Dhabi’s new offshore concessions.

Total S.A belongs to the Dividend Aristocrats, which is a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

Investment Thesis

Total S.A. (TOT) is one of the most active oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term oil investment in your portfolio.

When it comes to establishing a secured investment portfolio, a few essential anchors come to mind to protect your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times attached to this volatile oil market. Total S.A. is one of these few stable assets that will stand the test of time.

Note: Dividend yield is now 5.35%

However, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a part of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market. This strategy often creates the silver lining between investing and success.

Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[H]ere in this room the 2017 year, I told you that it was a year where we will turn the corner, build on our strengths and prepare the future while maintaining the discipline and resilience we demonstrated in 2016 and which allow us to outperform over the years. I told you in my introduction one year ago that we’ll reduce the breakeven, derisk the production growth and fill the post-2020 pipeline and that will move from defense to offense. Today, in front of you, I think I can say that we have executed pretty well this program.

TOT data by YCharts

Total S.A. Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q'2017: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 Total Revenues in $ Billion 36.96 39.27 34.90 32.29 27.52 31.71 31.82 36.87 36.09 34.48 37.08 41.44 Net Income in $ Billion 2.66 2.97 1.08 -1.63 1.61 2.09 1.95 0.55 2.85 2.04 2.72 1.02 EBITDA $ Billion 8.18 7.95 5.28 4.97 4.58 6.08 5.80 6.03 8.46 5.77 7.39 7.28 Profit margin % 7.2% 7.6% 3.1% 0 5.8% 6.6% 6.1% 1.5% 7.9% 5.9% 7.3% 2.5% EPS diluted in $/share 1.16 1.29 0.45 -0.73 0.67 0.50 0.79 0.19 1.13 0.79 1.06 0.36 Cash from operations in $ Billion 4.39 4.73 5.99 4.84 1.88 1.13 4.74 7.02 4.70 4.64 4.36 8.62 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 7.96 5.99 5.27 5.92 4.15 0.25 4.12 5.74 2.68 3.32 3.10 4.66 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -3.57 -1.26 0.72 -1.08 -2.27 0.876 0.62 1.28 2.02 1.32 1.26 3.95 Total Cah $ Billion 27.52 29.76 29.31 29.46 24.01 24.67 26.56 29.14 31.50 32.34 31.16 36.58 Long term Debt in $ Billion 55.43 56.48 56.17 56.95 54.00 55.46 57.83 56.99 55.60 54.62 51.43 52.44 Dividend per share in $ 0.662 0.668 0.684 0.654 0.692 0.670 0.649 0.649 0.695 0.733 0.745 0.764 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.30 2.30 2.40 2.33 2.40 2.43 2.47 2.43 2.52 2.58 2.57 2.54

Source: Company filings and Morningstar.

Balance sheet and Production discussion.

1 - Revenues

TOTAL S.A reported fourth-quarter 2017 operating earnings of $1.10 per share. Total revenues came in at $41.44 billion, up 12.4% from $36.87 billion generated in the year-ago quarter, and up 11.8% sequentially.

The company beat on EPS and revenues. These better-than-expected results were due to solid operational performance, regularly decreasing production costs, improvement in the realized prices of commodities and new projects ramp-ups, which heightened production. Global liquid price in 4Q'17 was $43.3 per Boe.

On September 19, 2017, TOTAL acquired assets worth $313 million in Q4'17, primarily comprising the acquisition of 23% equity share in EREN Renewable Energy, and 12.5% equity share in the Anchor license in the USA. M. Pouyanné said:

We want to grow a profitable low-carbon business. The Total has expanded, we have expanded in 2017 to three new, I will say, assets: Total Eren, to produce power for renewables; Greenflex in the energy efficiency field; and Total Spring in the B2C business, along with SunPower and Saft.

The company sold assets worth $1,119 million during the same period, consisting mainly of the sale of mature assets in Gabon to Perenco, its remaining 15% stake in Gina Krog in Norway, and part of the interest in the Fort Hills oilsands mine project in Canada after funding dispute with Suncor Energy and Teck Resources.

2018 Guidance

Total's upstream production is expected to increase 6% in 2018, in agreement with its general objective to grow 5% per year on average between 2016 and 2020. TOTAL S.A. hopes to continue improving its cost-management initiatives and plans a cost savings of more than $4 billion in 2018. Organic capital expenditures are expected to be $14 billion in 2018 compared to $13.77 billion in 2017. Patrick De la Chevardiere said:

We set an objective of $3.5 billion for 2017. We achieved $3.7 billion. We are confident to deliver more than $4 billion saving, in comparison to 2014, this year in 2018. And the target by 2020 is $5 billion.

2 - Free Cash Flow

Total's Free Cash Flow was $8.55 billion, and it paid about $7.5 billion in dividends for 2017. TOT is passing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017, were $33.18 billion (Total cash $36.58 billion) compared with $24.59 billion (Total cash $29.14 billion) as of Dec 31, 2016. Total net debt is now $15.86 billion with a net debt to Ebitda ("TTM") ratio of 0.55, which is good.

Total has also continued to fortify its balance sheet, ending the year with a 12% gearing, which is the ratio of net debt to equity, significantly lower than in 2016. In the conference call the company said:

Starting 2018, we will change our gearing definition to be in line with what is used by our competitors, and we will use a debt-to-capital ratio. And using this debt-to-capital ratio, we reduce the gearing by two point. This is not the objective, the objective being to be in line with what is used by our competitors. So the net debt-to-capital will be 12% by end of 2017.

4 - Production Upstream

Total hydrocarbon production during the fourth quarter averaged 2,613 K Boep/d, up 6.1% year over year. The improvement was due to higher contribution from Kashagan, Moho Nord, Incahuasi, Surmont, Edradour-Glenlivet and Angola LNG, partly offset by natural field decline and OPEC quotas. The production was boosted in Libya and Nigeria with improved security conditions.

Liquids production averaged 1,389 K Bop/d, or an increase of 11% from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 6,832 K Cf/d, up 4% year over year. Asia Pacific region was weak this quarter but largely compensated by increased production in Africa and the Americas.

5 - Recent Acquisitions.

1 - On August 21, 2017, Total acquired Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018.

The company said that the acquisition brings around 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent of 2P/2C reserves and resources, mainly in the OECD countries, and a production of about 160,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in 2018, ramping up to more than 200,000 Boe/d by the early 2020s.

The transaction also strengthens other growth areas of TOTAL, in particular in Algeria and the Gulf of Mexico in the United States. It is immediately accretive to both cash flow per share and earnings per share.

2 - Total buys into Abu Dhabi offshore blocks for $1.4 billion

On March 19, 2017, according to OET, Total S.A. has acquired stakes in two of Abu Dhabi’s new offshore concessions through the signing of agreements -- which have a term of 40 years and an effective date of March 9, 2018 -- with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company ("ADNOC").

Under the terms of the agreements, Total has been awarded a 20% interest in the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a 5% interest in the Lower Zakum concession.

Source: Total

Total contributed a participation fee of $1.15 billion to enter the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession and a payment of $300 million to join the Lower Zakum concession. Both concessions are operated by ADNOC Offshore, a subsidiary of ADNOC, on behalf of all concession partners.

In the Umm Shaif and Nasr concession, Total joins Italy’s Eni (E), which was recently awarded a 10% stake.

The gas cap overlays an oil rim which, in combination with Nasr, has a crude production capacity of 460,000 bpd. ADNOC plans to process 500 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from Umm Shaif’s gas cap to help meet Abu Dhabi’s growing domestic demand for energy and reduce reliance on imported gas. The condensates, from the gas cap, will be refined to extract higher value products that can be used in a variety of petrochemical applications.

Commentary

The bottom line is that Total S.A. is obviously a very well managed oil super major which pays an attractive dividend.

Total capacity to simultaneously cut costs, improve production, make fundamental acquisitions, and reduce the company's debt is quite remarkable. Patrick Pouyanné said:

In the last three years, in fact, we sold for more or less $12 billion of assets. We acquired for $17 billion of assets,

The company is on its way to show another stellar year 2018, assuming oil prices are trading well above $60 per barrel. Maersk Oil will be adding to production as well as ramp-ups at Yamal and Fort Hills, and Qatar oil fields.

TOT is forming a typical symmetrical triangle pattern. The symmetrical triangle pattern is often considered as bullish with a potential positive breakout close to the pattern apex, which is the point of convergence of the two lines support and resistance.

The game is to wait for the re-test of $54-$55 (buy flag) and see if the support holds. If the support is crossed (sell flag) then the next support is $52 (buy flag).

On the other side, resistance around $58.25 will be tested soon (partial sell flag). Again, if the stock cannot penetrate the resistance, it will retrace to $56 but if TOT experiences a positive breakout on strong volume, then the target may be around $63+.

