SITO Mobile's (SITO) CEO Thomas Pallack on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SITO Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Rob Fink - Hayden IR

Thomas Pallack - CEO & Director

William Seagrave - COO

Mark Del Priore - CFO & Secretary

Analysts

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Thomas Champion - Cowen and Company

Jason Helfstein - Oppenheimer

Mark Argento - Lake Street Capital Markets

Brian Kinstlinger - Maxim Group

Jon Hickman - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Rob Fink. Please go ahead.

Rob Fink

In addition, during the call, the company will present non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management's reasons for presenting such information are set forth in the press release that we issued this afternoon. As well -- because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation from the financial statement prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, during the call, the company will present non-GAAP financial measures such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and management's reasons for presenting such information are set forth in the press release that we issued this afternoon. As well -- because these measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation from the financial statement prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Before I turn the call over to management, I'd like to remind everyone that a press release disclosing the company's financial results was issued today at approximately 4:05 p.m., and they could be accessed on the company's website at sitomobile.com under the News and Events link that's found on the Investor Relations tab.

With all that said, I'd now like to turn the call over to Tom. Tom, the call is yours.

Thomas Pallack

Thanks, Rob, and good afternoon, everyone. 2017 was a transformative year for SITO. I joined in July to engage a vision for SITO, to involve the business, creating accelerated growth. We began and continued to focus on employee and product training. I was worried at the beginning about existing -- the existing sales force, but what I found was a core group of saleswomen and men that are talented hunters right now. Combining them with a new group of relationships, we now have a team of talented, proven winners. We have the original salesperson who is arguably our top salesperson. Shout out to you, Pete. Through that, we have successfully grown the business using the back half of the year as a launchpad, which has grown 2017 revenue to 146% of the revenue of 2016. This included 7 record months and 2 record revenue quarters.

We successfully opened the data business for SITO, leveraging our amazing 2-plus years of broad and deep data available in real time, coupled with our expanded research and analytics group for knowledgeable discovery. We now have multiple data, research and long-term relationship partners in place to continue this rapid growth. We began and continue to harvest the impact of data and research opportunities with our partners, and that has expanded and created a demand for multiyear partnerships.

Our pipeline of brand direct opportunities, composed of research and ad spend across multiple years, is growing and progressing down our process of business imperative identification and client value validation. We opened and are executing a pipeline of large-format transactions, utilizing a process which is successfully driving the sales and validation paid pilots for each large client.

Subsequent to year-end, we executed a capital raise of $14.8 million to strengthen the balance sheet. We eliminated nonoperational distractions. We set in place -- this was set in place to respond to both the reality of executing large-format transactions, which are in our pipeline. How did we do it? We created a way to drive renewals when there were none before. We created new products and enhancements to sell to the current client base. We managed strategies and tactics to increase deal sizes. We developed new client relationships. We lead now to a person. We ensure consistent execution of corporate strategies. We support an atmosphere of teamwork. We have rock stars here. That's right, Sean. We are a team. The board and I are in lockstep. Let me repeat that. The board and I are in lockstep. The board and our company are in lockstep. For once, everyone is moving together in the same direction. We have a high-performance machine hitting full speed in 2018. How are we going to do it? We're creating new markets. We're making potential customers feel safe to commit, which has never been done before here. Understand this. It takes time to build relationships, to inspire the vision we have, to secure budgets that weren't there before, to beat competitors and to close the deal. But the team is set. This team of extremely talented hunters is set. We are ready to move fast in 2018. Everyone has a chance to come with us, with me. We will win this. Continue your support, be a part this. We will only win. Now is the time to focus, focus, focus. It's execution time. We do everything with a sense of urgency. We want customer for life. All of this is ready for an amazing 2018.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Bill to provide some operational updates. Bill?

William Seagrave

Thank you, Tom. From an operations point of view, 2017 was certainly a productive and successful year. As Tom stated, our leadership team came to SITO to drive an expanded media business with the science and art of process management and to initiate a data-driven business model to expand our business beyond the media business and into the marketing intelligence business.

During the second half of 2017, we've invested in building and reorganizing our business and our resources to accelerate that growth and engage our new business model. In addition to the revenue expansion that can be seen in the results we are reporting today, I want to highlight some operational achievements that I believe will be a driving force to our future growth.

First, we have opened a channel group to manage the partnerships and support the sales efforts of our partners. To date, we have identified and put in place 15 partners into that group, and they are building their businesses with our support. The partner business includes expanded and syndicated sales relationships for both media and for data-driven intelligence and research. As Tom indicated, we have a pipeline of large brand opportunities. We have implemented a methodology for managing complex client business imperative-driven opportunities. This process allows us to move our clients through a series of gates and decisions that allow SITO to manage our resources while ensuring the client gets all questions answered as we progress them to contracts. This almost always includes a paid confirmation pilot as a final step to the desired end contract, but the beauty of this science is that it changes our probability of success.

Lastly, I want to address an important development that we announced right before the start this call. SITO has launched the SITO Institute for Consumer Behavior and Location Science. We are very excited to bring this organization to the marketing forefront, with Bruce Rogers, our head of marketing, at the helm. This group will provide our industry with research, insights, market direction, and provide an organization focused on CMOs and their specific issues, creating brand momentum for their companies. The SITO Institute will include CMOs as members but also related experts across the globe, including data scientists and behavioral scientists and marketing experts for advanced brand impact. The SITO Institute will also ensure that we provide a voice to our clients and to the market for advanced high-impact capabilities and focus of their leverage within their own market space.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mark, our CFO, to review our financial results.

Mark Del Priore

Thank you, Bill. Since the full details of our quarterly and annual financial performance and comparisons to previous periods are clearly outlined in the earnings press release we issued today after the close, I'd like to take a few minutes to call attention to the quarterly highlights and provide some additional insight into our recent financial performance.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $14.7 million compared to $7.5 million for the corresponding period in 2016, an increase of 97%. On our third quarter call, I mentioned that the month of September was our first month with more than $4 million in revenue. While we were able to follow that up with an entire quarter that averaged well more than $4 million a month, the average monthly revenue during the fourth quarter was just shy of $5 million per month at $4.9 million. This is a remarkable feat for the company and a credit to our highly dedicated and talented team.

It's also worth noting that the fourth quarter marked the first quarter that our data or insights revenue, which is independent of the data that we typically sell with our media campaigns, began to contribute to the top line. By the end of December, we had multiple data deals that are recurring in nature as well as numerous pilots or Phase 1 data deals, which are specific data products that have performed as the first step towards a larger multiyear recurring data deal. In total, the data revenue to the company in the quarter was in the hundreds of thousands, and we are optimistic that this will continue and grow on a quarterly basis going forward.

For the full year, total revenue increased 46% year-over-year to $43.1 million compared to $29.4 million in 2016. When you consider that as an organization, SITO had 3 different management teams in place during 2017, a contested solicitation that led to an overhaul of the Board of Directors, litigation, dispositions of noncore assets, equity offerings and deleveraging transaction as well as numerous other distractions that could have impacted operations, it highlights just how strong our team is. So a big thank you to all of our employees for your perseverance and hard work during the year. We are certainly pleased with our top line growth, operational achievements, and we enter 2018 with strong momentum.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $6.8 million or 46% of total revenue compared to $3.7 million or 50% of total revenue for the corresponding period last year. The decline in our gross margin percentage is due to the change in our advertising mix. As we mentioned on our Q3 call, we will occasionally see large swings in our gross margin when we run more traditional, lower gross margin media campaigns for some of our customers. This revenue, which we internally call our agency revenue, totaled almost $2 million in Q4. If you net this lower margin revenue out of our total revenue, our gross margin actually increased year-over-year -- our gross margin percentage increased year-over-year to 51%.

Despite the lower gross margin percentage on our agency revenue, we will continue to place these advertisements on behalf of our customers, assuming the economics don't change for us because it is just as profitable as our mobile media placement business is from a bottom line perspective. Despite the decline in gross margin percentage, our gross profit was up 83% year-over-year.

Sales and marketing expense increased to $3.9 million in the 3 months ended December 31, 2017, from $2.8 million in the 3 months ended December 31, 2016. This increase is related to the expansion of the direct sales force and customer management personnel, which trends in line with the increase in our media placement revenue.

G&A expenses increased to $6.2 million for the 3 months ended December 31, 2017, from $1.8 million in the 3 million -- the 3 months ending December 31, 2016. Much of this increase was due to a $2.2 million expense relating to the accrual of bonuses earned by the company's executive management team under their respected employment agreements with the company, in connection with the achievement of certain performance-based targets. As we previously announced, management has agreed to take 75% of this bonus in equity. The increase in G&A year-over-year is also due to some nonrecurring costs that are broken out in our press release and the general expansion of our business.

The $3.5 million legal settlement line on our income statement is the expense incurred as a result of the settlement of litigation and termination of the IP revenue sharing agreement with TAR SITO LendCo LLC, which we announced on February 20, 2018. Once we agreed on this settlement amount, we determined that a liability could be reasonably estimated as of the balance sheet date and, therefore, took a charge in the fourth quarter of 2017.

In our press release, we have carved out of adjusted EBITDA and reported our nonrecurring expenses, which, in the fourth quarter, included our litigation expense, including settlement expenses, charges related to the contested solicitations pending or threatened against the company, the investigation related to former executives and the class action lawsuit.

Operating loss for the quarter was $6.9 million compared to an operating loss of $1 million for the corresponding period last year. Net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $6.8 million or a negative $0.31 per basic and diluted share compared to a loss of $1.6 million or a negative $0.07 per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2016. For the fourth quarter, our adjusted EBITDA was slightly negative at $38,736.

Now turning to the balance sheet. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately $3.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as compared to $8.7 million at December 31, 2016. Subsequent to December 31, the company closed a $14.8 million public offering and terminated the IP revenue sharing agreement with TAR SITO LendCo LLC and settled all related litigations for $3.5 million. The net effect of these subsequent events strengthens SITO's capital position and balance sheet. Management believes current cash levels and cash flow from future operations will be adequate to meet anticipated working capital needs, anticipated levels of capital expenditures and contractual obligations for the next 12 months.

With that, I would like to turn the call back over to Tom.

Thomas Pallack

Thanks, Mark. In summary, we are aggressively advancing new initiatives focused on deploying a unique and differentiated strategy designed to transform SITO Mobile. Based on our bookings to date, we expect to generate at least $10 million in media placement revenue in the first quarter of 2018, a 54% increase year-over-year from the same period last year. We entered 2018 with a strong momentum, and we are working hard to augment our revenues by layering on syndicated recurring revenues from our new location-based, insight-driven data offering to complement and expand our growing media placement sales.

With that, I'd like to open it up -- the call for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is with Mike Malouf with Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

Eric Des Lauriers

This is Eric, on for Mike. So a couple of questions on the data front before one on the media placement business. I'm just wondering how your expectations regarding the size of the data monetization opportunity for SITO and the timing of the ramp in revenues. How has that changed since you've joined last year?

William Seagrave

This is Bill Seagrave. Answering both your questions here. First of all, the opportunity for data insights and the research intelligence-based marketing transactions is quite a bit larger than we anticipated, and that's very exciting for us. The brands have effectively reacted to our offering by opening the doors to their market discovery groups or market model groups in order to understand how they can leverage our data. They certainly very quickly agree that this is a very new set of information that they need to understand how to leverage. So we're very excited about it. And we're moving all the opportunities down the sales process. I don't think that it's -- from our early -- coming into the business, our early anticipation was that it would be very exciting. I think that what we've discovered is that it's much more exciting than we anticipated, and that's wonderful for all of us here.

Eric Des Lauriers

That's great. That's good to hear. And following up on that, there's been talk of a number of ad tech companies trying to monetize their data, and AI capabilities seemed to be a differentiator in terms of making the data more actionable. Can you talk about what your potential partners have been looking for in terms of making your data as actionable as possible? And then just any AI capabilities you guys either currently have or are exploring?

William Seagrave

Yes. There's two different models that the groups are seeking to understand with us. One is a temporal-based set of research that says, if I go back 1 year or 2 years as a brand, how is my consumer base changed? You might think of that as who no longer is -- if you're a CPG company, who no longer buys my products. Or if I go back a year ago, I go back 2 years, I had certain people in the stores, now they're not in there, where are they shopping? What are they doing? How do I get them back? So it's a temporal-based model. That is not a real-time need. That is a need to be able to look at data that exists in great detail, depth, strength and so forth over that 2-year period, where one, that the brands tell us is extremely unique and having that amount of data with that amount of depth of demographics and so forth associated with it for this type of research. The other piece that you touched on was once you've decided to create a campaign or run a business model, audit a campaign and so forth, all things that we do, we would -- they want to be able to do that with machine learning, with AI involvement.

And the most exciting thing that we see with that is in order to effectively have a real-time impact in the stream on a campaign, you have to have a tech stack that delivers the campaign, monitors the results and can bring forth the data elements that your AI algorithms need to use that can then punch back changes in real time, in real stream. That tech stack only functions well if you have essentially zero latency because SITO built all their tech stack in-house, we have removed essentially all of the latency in terms of processing all of the interconnecting APIs that are required in order to do that AI function. So if you consider that, if you blink your eyes now, 300 milliseconds is about 1/3 of an eye blink. That is the total latency that exists in SITO's stack for identifying something that is happening out in the market that we're monitoring for and being able to react to it. It's a phenomenal capability and one that we intend to highly leverage with all of our brands via AI business models, business learnings and so forth, and then pump all that back into the research stack so that it helps us impact decisioning on that temporal-based research that I talked about before. So it's very circular in nature. Both of them feed on each other.

Eric Des Lauriers

And just a clarification there. Was the AI ability to take advantage of your 0 latency and adjust campaigns on the fly, is that a capability that you guys are looking at sort of layering into your tech stack or just ones that brands and agencies with that AI capability are really taking advantage of?

William Seagrave

Well, we have that capability in our tech stack, and we're expanding it. And so the brands and agencies with people running campaigns and so forth far taking advantage of that right now.

Eric Des Lauriers

All right, that's great. And then final question for me, just on the more traditional media placement business. Competition with other location-driven DSPs. How do you see your market share changing over the next year or 2, kind of given the fragmentation of the overall DSP industry?

William Seagrave

Well, I think that with all the capabilities that we have, our goal is to take market share from all places. And if we were operating just as a DSP, we'd be in that tough competitive mix. But since we have all these other capabilities and we have a focus on data intelligence and delivering the insights that brands need in order to effect change, we believe that, that's our destiny, take market share and grow accordingly.

Operator

Our next question is with Tom Champion with Cowen and Company.

Thomas Champion

Curious if you could just elaborate a little bit more on the pilot programs. Any details there in terms of the number of pilots you have going and the early experience and maybe how long those pilots last? And then I'm wondering if you could just talk a little bit more about the sales force. Sounds like that's been a really positive surprise. How large is the sales force at this point? And is there any difference in the sales process for the data offering relative to kind of the more traditional core media placement business?

Thomas Pallack

This is Tom Pallack. I think a couple of things. One is, is that we're finding that any large brand that were approaching, once we have been able to show them all the bells and whistles, basically, the product, they've been stepping into the pilot piece. So we're really, really increasing the amount and size of those pilots. And as we're learning through the process, the pilots are getting bigger in size and money, so that's exciting for us. And do we have a sales number?

Mark Del Priore

I think that's about 24, 25.

Thomas Pallack

25 sales feet on the street right now.

Mark Del Priore

Our sales and account management group as a whole is 66 people now. About 25 of those are direct sales people, customer facing, directly customer facing.

William Seagrave

Yes. This is Bill again. I'd like to add one more comment about the pilots, in general. The science that we've applied to pushing all of our clients along these very complex decisioning processes includes a pilot allocation for them, so that as we pretty quickly move through the decision process with this interaction and research and data access and so forth be valuable to them, that moves very quickly. The next case that they come across is, all right, how do I get my hands around it and how do I validate that what you're saying is fact and that you actually have the type of information available that I need. That's the function of the pilot. So these pilots are not to prove value. These pilots are to validate existence. So it's a really interesting and natural credentialization that we do along the line with all of these processes. And it also helps us move them along the process. So very much a step function, very much a gate and very helpful for both of us.

Operator

Our next question is with Jason Helfstein with Oppenheimer.

Jason Helfstein

So a few questions. Just to start with, do you have that sales number, the number of salespeople as of second quarter of '17 so we can do the compare?

Mark Del Priore

I'll follow up with you offline with that.

Jason Helfstein

Okay. And then can you just talk about what type of KPIs are you thinking about? Obviously, we have the financial data in the release and you've talked about it, but are you thinking about helping us understand perhaps the revenue mix between -- or the gross margin mix between media versus data agreements, number of clients in pilots versus those who've already signed multiyear. Just if there is any way you can help us think about how investors should think about -- thinking about the business beyond just revenue and gross profit. And then one more. Obviously, there's going to be a lot of attention in the coming weeks on consumer data, consumer privacy, i.e. Facebook. And can you just talk about how you're addressing that with your customers and just broadly thinking about consumer privacy?

William Seagrave

Sure. Let me take the Facebook privacy issue first. What's distressing for all of us, both the public and the industry, is that what happened with Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, the researcher -- if we believe what's in the news and what's alleged to have occurred, what that person did was he sold illegally data that he had obtained legally from Facebook. So in point of fact, just looking at it, the initial criminal act was not that this researcher was gathering data. He actually had a license to do so with Facebook for purposes to write his research paper. He then sold that data to Cambridge Analytica and so forth and -- who then used it within -- allegedly used it within campaigns and so forth. So it's a criminal act in my mind. I don't know what will happen when it gets to legal and all of that. What I do know is that the privacy issue associated with it is interesting, on one hand. Facebook allows access to their social graph and the relationships around that social graph for stated purposes as licensed.

So as I said, initially, when you look at it, Facebook did nothing wrong. I think what was potentially egregious is that once it came to light that this had occurred, that it appears to -- the reaction from Facebook and their response at least appears through the news to lack in an aggressive posture to address it. And I think, for that, they will have to answer some questions. As it relates to privacy and what SITO does, fundamentally, at the technical level, no relationship at all. We do not, we have not and we will continue to not collect any PII of any nature. We do not on site retain any PII that could be used to identify an individual, name, e-mail. Any true PII is just not tolerated here. So we don't even address it by introducing it into our data stacks and segregating it. We don't allow it in the doors. So I think that moving forward, we're in great stead, and I hope that many people in the market understand that and take care of their shops as well. We do need to aggressively protect everybody's privacy. The other issue that is related to this and mentioned in articles is the GDPR privacy changes that are coming out of Europe, and we intend to be fully compliant by the time that rolls out in May. And we're at the tail end of putting in place our processes and documentation to ensure that that's there as well. We're very much on top of our privacy stewardship. I had only wished that this hadn't happened between the researcher and Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. Mark?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. And regarding the KPIs, internally, we have hundreds of KPIs that were looking at. When it comes to an RFP or -- and our win percentage and stuff like that, I think for you guys, for sort of modeling purposes, the 2 key ones would be the number of campaigns we run in a period and the average campaign size. In Q4, we did over 600 campaigns, and that's defined as campaigns that ran media and were billed during the quarter. So you can back into the average campaign size by dividing our media revenue during that period. That should give you a rough number for that. And then we expect the average campaign size to increase going forward. The number of campaigns, while year-over-year, we think, will increase, that's going to be somewhat seasonal based on the number of advertisers that are in the market placing ads.

Jason Helfstein

And then is there a percentage you could share, perhaps, on the same client basis or like repeat clients?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. I don't have it in front of me, though, so I'll follow up with you afterwards.

Operator

Our next question is with Mark Argento with Lake Street Capital Markets.

Mark Argento

I just wanted to follow up on a couple questions. In particular, I know you talked a little bit about the sales cycle and how running test pilots is now part of that. Can you talk a little bit about -- I know you guys have been out in the market for at least a few months with the data products. How do you see that sales cycle, maybe the length, kind of the process? Obviously, when you're selling into larger organization, you got to get it not only sold to the divisional or the unit heads, but you got to -- you run it through the whole procurement process. So maybe you could talk through the sales cycle, how you see live pilots working into that equation and hopefully, the total time of the cycle, where do you see it shaking out?

Thomas Pallack

This is Tom. This is truly related to -- the first ones are a little bit longer-proven process. Nobody wants to be the first kind of block to place something out. So we're seeing as we're getting further along with some of the newer clients that the time period is dwindling, so that's good. Not only proven concept but -- and we're understanding much -- having -- or developing different approaches to driving insights, that would drive their decision-making process. So as we're getting more experienced in it, we're seeing the time frame narrow, but -- and I think that will continue on that basis.

Mark Argento

That's helpful. And then maybe just pivoting over to the legacy business, the media placement business. Obviously, that business continues to be incredibly strong. Can you talk a little bit about what's going on with that business? Obviously, it sounds like you got pretty strong sales force. Do you think you guys are taking share? Have some competition exited the market? What are you seeing going on with that business, allowing you guys to grow the way you're growing it?

Thomas Pallack

I think you answered a couple of them right there. We're definitely taking share because we're seeing new business, and that's replacing some of the other guys. Some people are dropping out. I think the value of our data has really driven the other side of the fence. People are seeing value there. And as they start looking at that and piloting one side of it, they're placing ads and allowing us more opportunity on the ad media side.

Mark Del Priore

And Mark, I'll just add to that. The overall pie is growing. Even when you strip out Facebook and Google, the pie for this space is growing. And so we have that tailwind helping us out as well as the expectation that we're going to be -- continue to take share from our competition.

Mark Argento

Right. And then I know in the -- I think, actually, it was just in the last few weeks Bruce Rogers joined you guys full time to run -- or be the Chief Marketing Officer, which obviously is a big win. He's well known in the industry. I also see you guys launching the SITO Institute. Maybe -- is that more of a think tank? Are you going to invite competitors? Is it kind of an industry confab? What's the strategy there and leveraging Bruce there?

William Seagrave

It's Bill. Yes, I'm very excited about the launching of the SITO Institute. And our goal there -- walking in back in July, we wanted to introduce to the industry, which does not have a central voice of this nature, that central voice. And so launching the Institute, it certainly is SITO operations group. We're going to start by first -- and we have begun to invite CMOs of the top companies on a global scale to join it and create a series of roundtables, if you will. We're also inviting data scientists and globally known or renowned behavioral scientists that will all participate in think tank discussions for how do you use location-based technologies and data to create brand momentum. And along that line, at some point, we do believe there is room for having our competition participate with us in that, but that's certainly not how we're going to start it up. We want to get it organized. We want to get the CMOs in there.

We want these very interesting scientists that Bruce is introducing us to, to start to participate and understand what we believe we're trying to do for the industry. Our goal at SITO, number one is, of course, to evolve and grow SITO crazy rates. But it's also we believe that right now, the industry, advertising and marketing, is at a crossroads and that we at SITO have the ability -- if we execute, we certainly have the opportunity to make a very monumental change in advertising and marketing and how brands leverage technology and data in a much, much more efficient and effective manner going forward. And we see that also expressed when you look at the lack of differentiation out on the market for a lot of the ad tech vendors. It just says that, hey, lack of differentiation means that there's something not being addressed within the market to the customers, and we intend to identify that, find that, leverage that and capitalize our own success on that, but it's also in good stead with bringing forth to the market, something really, really positive. And so there is the voice of the SITO Institute right there. Bruce is very excited about it. Much of his work -- when you consider that he had a long-tailed career at Forbes, where the job was talking to, essentially, every major CMO on the planet to understand what was working in their business, what wasn't working from a marketing standpoint, what was not being provided by the suppliers of technology and data and insights and knowledge and so forth. So that man singularly has a vision for the Institute and also an amazing set of contacts to reach out on behalf of SITO. So you're right, I mean, it's an extraordinary add for us to land him here, and we're going to have fun.

Mark Argento

Great. And then just one last housekeeping one for Mark. Just pro forma for everything that's happened at the end of the quarter, including the raise and the settlement, what's kind of the shares outstanding right now and kind of current cash levels?

Mark Del Priore

Current cash levels are going to be north of -- little north of $12 million. And shares outstanding is going to be 23 million?

Thomas Pallack

I think.

Mark Del Priore

23 million.

Operator

Our next question is with Brian Kinstlinger with Maxim Group.

Brian Kinstlinger

Can you tell us more specifically what data sales were in 4Q? And then what are reasonable targets do you think for the first half and second half maybe of 2018?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. We're not going to get into data sales until -- what the exact number is until it starts to become more significant and we can break it out. And again, we're doing a lot of pilots. So while we do have some recurring part of it, it could get lumpy. So once it's more of a recurring substantial piece, we'll break it out separately for everybody to see. Because the pilots that we're doing are paid pilots, so if we do a couple hundred-thousand-dollar data campaign that's a pilot, that could throw it off in a given month or quarter while we're still growing this. So we'll get there. It's in the hundreds of thousands. It will grow from there, and we're excited about where we are with a lot of these people.

Brian Kinstlinger

Can you talk about how much has been booked already? And then can you talk about how many customers and then how many pilots you have going on right now?

Mark Del Priore

We kind of already talked about -- we were asked about the pilots. I don't think we want to get into the exact number that we're dealing with, but it certainly isn't 1 or 2. It's multiple, and they're all at different stages. So -- and what was your other question? What was booked? Again, I don't want to get into what's been booked to date. We do have multiple recurring contracts, though. So that is -- there is booked data revenue for the year already.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And the strategy of the firm, I think historically, although you did talk about last quarter getting into it, it's been not to get too involved with low-margin TV ad placement or agency revenue. So what goes into the company and management decision whether to seek this business out or not from time to time?

Mark Del Priore

I don't think we really seek it out. I think it's more something that we're doing it for a large customer or two. We actually could consider seeking it out because it is very profitable to us. So we're not against seeking it out. But right now, it's really just one-off that we're doing on behalf of a few customers that we're doing a lot of media -- traditional media placement business with.

Brian Kinstlinger

And so I think it was asked before, but I didn't hear the answer. Can you go through the margins of media placement versus agency? And then when you do have significant data, what that might look like on the gross margin?

Mark Del Priore

Yes. So the media placement business, our traditional business, continues to be in the 50% to 53% type gross margin range -- gross margin percentage range. And then the TV or the agency business runs typically between high -- 18% to 25% type number. And there's really no -- there's no cost to us other than a sales commission, so that really drops straight to the bottom line.

Brian Kinstlinger

Okay. And then you pointed out on a few occasions the $2.2 million bonus. Was that based on a revenue mix which I think I read? And was profit involved at all? And then as you look to '18, is the same performance metrics in place mostly on revenue? Or is profits become more of an emphasis?

Mark Del Priore

So in 2017, it was revenue as well as the achievement of a certain number of data deals, which is the main reason why we couldn't accrue for it in Q3 is because we didn't know whether or not any of the data deal part of the equation would be met. That's why it was all accrued for in Q4. For 2018, there absolutely is a profitability piece of it, a large piece of it. So yes, we are not just driving revenue. We have to achieve certain EBITDA targets as well.

Operator

Our next question is with Jon Hickman with Ladenburg Thalmann.

Jon Hickman

So Mark, am I to assume that going forward you're going to have a line for media placement and a line for data that doesn't really have this amount associated with the media placement? I mean, there might be data revenues in there, but they're not -- the ones that are associated with media placement will just be that line, and then a few of these insight data deals, they'll be separate. Is that the...

Mark Del Priore

Yes. So we're still working through exactly how it will be presented going forward, but we have -- so what we have is we have our media placement business, and there's all sorts of measurement attribution and reports that we do along with that business. And we've done that traditionally. And there's a data component to that. There's also what we're -- this new insights data that might be recurring in nature or more sizable than an add-on to a campaign. I think where we'll get to is we'll have our ad placement business that will maintain -- that will include the data associated with that, the reports and the measurement and attribution, and then we'll split out data -- the recurring data stream once that becomes larger and more meaningful.

Jon Hickman

Okay. And then from past conversations, the goal was to, like, use your data and sell the data and then say to the client, now that we've shown you all this cool data and you're using it, we want all of your media placement business associated with -- a campaign associated with that data. Is that working out for you? Or are you getting that kind of -- I mean, can you get that kind of reaction from the customer, from the advertiser, the brand?

William Seagrave

It's Bill Seagrave. The short answer is yes. That's exactly the kind of contract that we are contracting into now. It's left hand, right hand as we grow the research. And remember that this is not spinning data into the client, into the customer. This is providing research and impact insights to the client on their behalf, using that to then construct different market mix models and campaigns and so forth. So on the left hand, we do the research. We do the data provisioning and all of that. And on the right hand, we get the spin that comes out of those types of research programs related to the types of advertising that we can place. So left hand is research. As that goes up and the value of that is impactful to the customer, then we get all the spin that results out of it. It's pretty cool. And they are more than happy to entertain it and talk to us and contract with us about it as they understand the value of the research that we are providing.

Jon Hickman

Okay. Just one last question for me. If you do a year-over-year comparison from $6.6 million in 2017 first quarter to $10 million-ish for the Q1 of -- for bookings that you've already done, that gives us like a 50% year-over-year growth rate. Am I doing that math correctly? And is that something that you can aspire to for the rest of the year?

Mark Del Priore

You are doing that math correct, and it's apples-to-apples. We're not in a position to really comment on how we think the rest of the year will go. It's -- we still don't have enough recurring revenue to really get comfortable with putting out any guidance beyond what we have. And I needed -- I just want to clarify to Mark Argento's question. I think he asked what our -- I guess our current share -- number of shares outstanding is, and it's 25 million. I had said 23 million.

Operator

