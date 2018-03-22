Clean Energy Fuels: Dead End Road

Introduction

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) has declined over 33% the past 52 weeks - clearly the market does not think much of CLNE, whose main business is providing alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the form of natural gas. Several years ago the company was on the forefront of alternative energy in the transportation field as natural gas was cleaner and cheaper when compared to the standard diesel fuel used for large trucks. The most daunting task to complete was the development of a fueling network to supply the natural gas – enter CLNE. Unfortunately things have not gone according to plan as oil prices have significantly decreased and electric vehicles have become far more advanced and are looking more and more like a reality every day and the future is not looking so great for the company.

Efforts to Trim Expenses are not Enough

The company closed some “low volume legacy stations” and are forecasting $20 million in savings annually, also they have offloaded the majority of its compressor manufacturing business to SAFE, but still retains 49% ownership. While every investor loves to see reduced expense, this is only half of the equation to net income, and revenue has been falling the past two years, resulting in financial losses.

$25 million of revenue will be added to CLNE’s 2017 revenues coming from tax credits according to the latest quarter’s call. This $25 million is would boost 2017 revenue by 7.3%, and it is important to note that these credits are retroactive as they were for the year 2017 just recently approved in February of this year. Currently all of CLNE’s sales in 2018 have no guarantee of receiving any AFTC payments as they will have to be approved at some point. An important factor of these revenues is that they cost practically nothing and is essentially “free money”. This is important as net loss for 2017 was $79.2 million – this included the $70.7 million in proceeds from sales of assets to BP as well as the loss of $81.1 million from the LCFS charge and the elimination of underperforming assets. This of course is slightly inflated as the AFTC was not included due to timing, but it paints a picture of what things could look like should they go away. Once factored in, net loss for 2017 is $54.2 million, which is still significantly more than the $12.1 million in 2016.

Shareholder Dilution & Slowing Growth

While CEO Andrew Littlefair was quick to point out that debt had been reduced $545 million in 2016 to $235 million at the end of 2017, he neglected to mention that shares outstanding had increased almost 151 million

It also appears growth may be slowing when looking at the drastically reduced CapEx for the core business as figures from 2017 and the projection for 2018 total $18.4 million and $15 million respectively, both of which are well below 2016’s $192 million. If the company would be nearing completion of building out its infrastructure of refueling stations, I would understand; but it’s not. This is likely due to the issue interest expenses from the debt are dragging down the company, which in turn has resulted in equity being the only viable option to fund projects. With share prices below $2, it’s going to take a lot of shares to fund much of anything.

New Partnerships Are Not Enough to Overcome Electric Vehicles

CLNE has recently announced a partnership with the Harbor Trucking Association which has over 100 member companies and over 8,000 trucks, but no specifics of the exclusive partnership have been announced in terms of dollar figures or assurances. While this is good news and should help the company, it is not enough to sustain it over the long term and overcome the fundamental, long-term issue of electric modes of transportation being more cost effective, and eventually more prevalent. If natural gas cannot be scaled fast enough to satisfy demands of consumers, more cost-effective technologies like electric will replace it; Tesla (TSLA) already has notable customers such as UPS (UPS) and Pepsi (PEP) pre-ordering. This has those who are still using diesel as a primary fuel source more likely to sit and wait on the sidelines to see if electric semis really pan out, and they can also afford to do so over the short-term as diesel prices are not what they were historically thanks to the boom in U.S. shale.

Conclusion

While CLNE’s idea is a noble one and was highly relevant at its inception, the attractiveness of using natural gas for transportation has significantly been diminished through the advances in batteries and electric vehicles. While the company has taken efforts to focus its business on a smaller segment and is reducing expenses today, natural gas eventually won’t be able to compete with electric as an alternative transportation fuel in the future. Other than Tesla, traditional truck companies such as Volvo and Paccar are even investing in their own electric trucks, with Volvo claiming to put them on the road this year. Present times do not favor CLNE, and the future certainly does not either. I think over the next couple of years the stock price may get kicked around – especially with more dilution likely – but I think the end is just a matter of “when” not “if.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.