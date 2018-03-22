Beware Of These 'Sucker Yields': The Bracket Buster Edition

Today I’m going to provide you with six “sucker yield” REITs that have unsafe dividend payouts.

I simply cannot afford to wager on a REIT that could potentially cut its dividend.

Finding the right REIT at the right price – with a margin for safety against unknown market risk – is the ultimate goal.

As I have stated many times of the years, my primary goal as a REIT analyst is to not only steer investors towards promising picks, but to also help them avoid the losers. Simply put, the best advice I can offer any REIT investor is to pay close attention to underlying cash flows and most importantly to always “protect principal at ALL costs”.

Warren Buffett suggests that there is only one rule when it comes to money – don’t lose any, as he said,

To be clear, nobody likes losing money, and most of us have experienced bad investments. Buffett personally lost about $23 billion in the financial crisis of 2008, and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, lost its revered AAA ratings.

Part of the reason that I write on Seeking Alpha is to constantly remind investors that to pick good stocks, you must have a strategy for uncovering good REITs and maintain discipline. Always seek to avoid dangerous stocks and never underestimate the importance of staying away from dividend cuts.

It’s critical to get ahead of the curve, when you own shares in a company before a dividend cut, you are likely to experience a large drop in the stock price. For that reason, I am constantly own the prowl for dividend payouts that are dangerous and face an elevated risk of future dividend cuts.

I’m sure you’ve heard me refer to these higher-risk REITs as sucker yields. I’ll provide you the definition as I explained on Investopedia:

“When a company is paying a dividend beyond its earning power it is essentially eroding capital. Suppose an investor purchase shares in a company that is paying a dividend yield of 10%. The company has a track record of cutting dividends and its balance sheet has considerable leverage… When a stock is paying an extraordinarily high dividend yield combined with an unsustainable business model, there will almost always be loss of principal.” Finding the right REIT at the right price – with a margin for safety against unknown market risk – is the ultimate goal."

I am around half-way through my annual March Madness REIT bracketology series, thus far I have provided play-by-play action for the shopping center REITs, the mall REITs, the net lease REITs, and the healthcare REITs. Over the next week I will finish the other property sectors and the Final Four edition will be published on April 2nd in the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter.

I hope you didn’t get stung too badly with your NCAA bracket, there were certainly a few outliers, I am still in shock that the UNC Tar Heels aren’t going to the big dance. Who knows, maybe I can get a prize for the overall worst busted bracket…

It’s fun to pick winners in sports, but when it comes to REIT investing, I take it seriously, because I recognize that there is hard earned money on the line. I simply cannot afford to wager on a REIT that could potentially cut its dividend. As I explained,

“This chase for yield in the stock market leads to the same thing that all such chasing leads to – impulsively reacting to dividend quantity over dividend quality… Companies that fall under the “sucker-yield” definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.”

I hope you don’t find any of these REITs discussed today in your REIT bracket, and if you do, hopefully you will take a closer look (before it’s too late). I encourage all readers to only invest n REITs that you have thoroughly researched and never go into an investment prepared to lose, we all know that’s not much fun.

Remember These That Cut The Cheese?

Before getting into the “sucker yield” smackdown, I thought it would be appropriate to remind you of these four REITs that cut the cheese:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties began to unravel in 2014 when the company said it had falsified Q1-14 and Q2-14 earnings reports and restated $.04 per share in AFFO (for two quarters). But that was not the only reason the company cut the dividend, high borrowing costs, an SEC investigation, a new CEO and CFO, and loss of trust resulted in a complete makeover. VER suspended its dividend and then (in August 2015) with a new CEO on board, the company re-instated its dividend with a modest payout ratio.

More recently BlueRock Residential (NYSEMKT:BRG) cut its dividend in January 2018 from $11.6 per share to $.65 per share. I want to give my colleague on marketplace, Rubicon, credit for calling the dividend cut, prior to 2018, as he explained, “Paying out more than you make isn't sustainable.”

I’ll give myself credit for smelling the Wheeler Real Estate (NASDAQ:WHLR) odor. Back in March 2015 I wrote an article titled, “Wheeler Is No Longer A Sucker Yield, Just Plain Risky”.

“Remember, I rang the caution bell before the dividend cut (last week)…as I wrote, "Investors should always proceed with caution and focus more on dividend safety than dividend yield. Be careful of chasing sucker yields, as "the raised nail always gets hammered".”

I am referring to the fact that I wrote an article on WHLR one week before the company cut its “first” dividend from $.035 monthly to $.0175. But that was just the beginning, the wheels have completely come off the Wheeler bus, and the company’s Board recently fired the CEO and suspended the dividend. I stopped covering WHLR in 2017 but Beyond Saving wrote a detailed article on the company recently.

Last but certainly not least we have CBL Properties (NYSE:CBL).

I don’t think anyone suspected a dividend cut was coming and the mall REIT opted to reduce the common dividend to an annualized rate of $0.80 per share from $1.06 per share. According to a company release, “(the company) re-set to a rate that will preserve an estimated $50 million of cash on an annual basis. This enhanced liquidity will help to fund value-adding redevelopment activity and debt reduction.”

A month ago, Michael Boyd predicted that “in 2018, the dividend gets cut again or the company gets fully downgraded to junk. Both if results are bad.”

A few days ago, Boyd followed up as follows, “on February 15th Moody’s officially cut the debt to junk, citing many of the same reasons I did: poor 2017 results that included an acceleration in same store NOI declines throughout the year, extreme contractions in re-leasing spreads, over-exposure to distressed tenants versus other REITs, and a likely increase in net debt/EBITDA in 2018 despite the turning in of the keys at Acadiana mall.”

For the record, I called out “sucker yields” on all four of these REITs, before they actually announced a dividend cut. I don’t deserve the “Paul Revere” reward for shouting “the dividend cut is coming”. In fact, I have a am critical for not immediately jumping on the SELL of ARCP (instead of a HOLD) when I wrote

“There's plenty of cheese in the trap, but I'm not going to add more risk. Mr. Market has warned me by providing a signal that I should proceed with caution. I'm sitting on the sidelines for now.”

That article was published on October 23, 2014 and the ARCP news broke on October 29th. As I said, I went from a BUY to a HOLD, and here is the difference between a HOLD and SELL:

As far as I’m concerned, investing boils down to learning from your mistakes, and the ARCP debacle taught me one valuable lesson: when there is smoke, there is usually fire. From now one, I will immediately jump to a SELL when see red flags, because as I said earlier, my primary job is to protect principal at ALL costs.

Beware Of These 'Sucker Yields'

Now it’s time to steer you from the odor and allow you to focus on intelligent REIT Investing.

Today I’m going to provide you with six “sucker yield” REITs that have unsafe dividend payouts. I plan to maintain my list of sucker yield REITs in the Forbes Real Estate Investor newsletter. Hopefully this provides value to readers so that they do not make the same mistake that I did with ARCP (I should have immediately initiated a SELL when I knew there was smoke in the room).

I have covered most of these REITs in detail on Seeking Alpha, so you can refer to more detailed research by clicking these REITs:

Government Property Trust (GOV): SELL

New Senior (SNR): SELL

Washington Prime (WPG): SELL

Global Net Lease (GNL): SELL

Farmland Partners (FPI): SELL

Spirit Realty (SCR): SELL

Now let’s examine the dividend yields and P/AFFO multiples:

These yields look juicy don’t they?

Not so fast, take a look at the AFFO Payout Ratios (computed via FAST Graphs data):

Are these yields sustainable?

Take a look at the earnings forecasts for these REITs (data from FAST Graphs):

I know some of you are going to question me for including SRC in the “sucker yield” busted bracket list.

Keep in mind, the proposed spin-co deal is nothing more than a dividend cut in disguise. Clearly Spin-Co (that includes the Shopko assets and the other “junk”) is likely going to have a higher dividend yield (than Remain-Co) given the higher risk components of the portfolio. What do you think a portfolio of ShopKo leases should yield?

My answer: double digits

Think of it this way: You are a shareholder on SRC now and your pie gets sliced into ¼ and 3/4 . The ¼ slice of pie has mold (not creating value) so just because you get two classes of stock, you still hold the slice with mold.

I suspect that the combined dividend payout for SpinCo and RemainCo will be decreased from $.72/share to around $.65/share. Not huge, but nobody really knows how the market will react to the “ugly duckling” REIT. Also, remember, they have the same management team, so there’s something called “distraction risk”.

If you want to generate sound returns in the Net Lease REIT sector, Realty Income (NYSE:O) and STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) represent better picks as the dividend is well-covered and they can grow by leaps and bounds (compared with SRC).

So this concludes my “Bracket Buster” March Madness series, it’s time to get back to work so I can finish the Final Four picks for the newsletter. April 2nds is just a few days away….

…and don’t forget, also remember to protect your principal at ALL costs and before you decide to buy a “sucker yield” REIT, ask yourself,

