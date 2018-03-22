Weekly Oil Storage Report - Now Is The Time To Shine

By our estimate, crude storage will continuously draw from now to September.

We currently have a forecast of -4.6 million bbls for next week's oil storage report.

Welcome to the weekly oil storage report edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Highlights

EIA reported a very bullish oil storage report today. The crude storage draw of 2.622 million bbls was much different than our forecast for a build of +0.15 million bbls. The draw came as a surprise as refinery throughput and US crude exports were much higher than we expected. Crude imports also came in much lower w-o-w, however, we think the positive adjustment likely reflected the lower than actual imports.

On the product side, gasoline draw was slightly lower than expected at 1.693 million bbls versus the 2.558 million bbl draw five-year average. Distillate storage came in lower by 2.022 million bbls, which was higher than the five-year average draw of 657k bbls.

Total liquid stockpile saw a drop of 6.948 million bbls, which was substantially higher than the five-year average draw of 1.28 million bbls.

Cushing storage saw a build of 905k bbls versus the five-year average build of 426k bbls.

EIA's weekly US oil production figure came in higher w-o-w by 26k b/d, but this shouldn't be a surprise to anyone as EIA's STEO indicated an average of 10.39 million b/d for March. You can see what the EIA weekly estimates will be for April here.

Adjustments came in lower w-o-w, but unaccounted for crude oil was +491k b/d. The positive adjustment puts trued-up US oil production at 10.898 million b/d, but given that we know the adjustment factor this week is more related to understated crude imports, this trued-up figure is not a realistic reflection of where US oil production is at today.

Crude exports came in at 1.573 million b/d or a jump of 86k b/d w-o-w. With Brent - WTI spreads now widening, crude exports for the second half of 2018 should be elevated and we are currently expecting an average of 1.75 million b/d.

Overall, it's oil bulls' time to shine. This was supposedly the last crude storage build forecast we had until September 2018, and with this report behind us, we can look forward to the storage declines ahead. With refinery throughput on track to average at a new record this year alongside elevated crude exports thanks to tight global oil market fundamentals, US crude storage will drop steeply in the coming months. This will coincide with our forecast showing much higher oil prices ahead. We see WTI hitting a new high within the next month given the backdrop of our crude storage forecast.

Next Week's Forecast

For next week, we currently have a storage draw estimate of 4.6 million bbls. You can see the inputs above as we expect crude imports to rebound to ~7.5 million b/d. Refinery throughput is expected to march onto new highs for this time of the year next week coming in at around ~17.08 million b/d.

Overall, next week will be the start of the storage draw we expected for 2018.

Crude

For next week, our crude storage draw estimate of 4.6 million bbls will be compared to a five-year average build of 4.262 million bbls. This will once again widen the deficit y-o-y and illustrate how fundamentally undersupplied the market is at the moment.

Below is our forecast into month end:

As you can see, we are expected to finish Q1 crude storage basically unchanged from the start of the year. This can also be illustrated in this YTD crude storage build comparison chart:

The delta in 2018 will only get wider as we go along this year, and this goes back to our thesis that Q1 storage will be the key to storage for the rest of this year. And with storage coming in so low, we think this is fundamentally very bullish.

US Oil Production + Adjustment

EIA's US weekly oil production rose to 10.407 million b/d or higher w-o-w by 26k b/d. As we explained before, the weekly US oil production is derived from the EIA short-term energy outlook, which you can find here. The increases are an estimate and March currently has an average of 10.39 million b/d, so the weekly figures will reflect the average. For example, in April, EIA has US oil production at 10.47 million b/d, so do not be surprised to see that inching higher.

On the adjustment side, it came in again at +491k b/d. This puts the trued-up US oil production (weekly + adjustment) at 10.898 million b/d, but this week's adjustment can easily be explained by the sizable drop in imports.

As a result of the two back to back positive adjustment, you can see our rolling 8-week average jump.

Overall, we maintain the view that US oil production will exit 2018 at ~11.25 million b/d.

Gasoline

Gasoline storage declined less than the five-year average last week. With refinery throughput at all-time highs for this time of the year, it's surprising to see refined production storage hold-up so well (e.g. declining). The demand increase along with higher refined product exports have supported elevated refinery throughput and this is to be expected for the rest of the year. Such high refined product demand in the overseas market indicates a very tight global oil supply and demand outlook, which continues to be the key driver of why US oil storages are declining so rapidly.

Next week's gasoline storage shows a 2.994 million bbl draw.

Distillate

Distillate storage dropped higher than the five-year average again last week. Solid demand along with higher than normal exports help explain the recent tightness in storage, and once again, the export demand is expected to remain elevated as global distillate storage remains in deficit. The refinery margins support the elevated runs and global deficit supports the exports.

Next week's distillate storage shows a 1.31 million bbl draw.

Refinery Throughput

Refinery throughput came in much higher than we expected, and we have since revised all of our refinery throughput assumptions for the rest of 2018. The jump w-o-w and our forecast indicates refinery throughput could average 16.6 million b/d in Q1, which would be a new record.

This will bode very positively for Q2 and refinery throughput could average ~17 million b/d, which would put a real dent on crude storage.

Refinery throughput is expected to be materially higher than 2017's.

Crude Imports

Crude imports dropped materially w-o-w, but as we've explained in the past, the timing issue becomes very apparent when we use third-party tanker tracking data and what EIA reports.

We think imports could have been understated by 600k b/d, but this was already reflected in the huge positive adjustment factor.

In our assumptions, we do expect crude imports to remain below the 5-year average.

Crude Exports

Crude exports rebounded this week. Brent is also leading WTI higher, which is a very supportive bullish signal we have been watching. We expect US crude exports to increase in the second half of this year to average at 1.75 million b/d. We see Brent - WTI spreads widening back above $5/bbl which should support the elevated export levels.

Higher crude exports will help push crude storage even lower.

Total Liquid Stockpile

Days of Supply

Conclusion

With refinery maintenance season and the seasonal demand lull behind us, it's finally oil bulls' time to shine. In our latest crude storage forecast (exclusive to HFI Research subscribers), we see US crude storage materially declining to the end of 2018.

The severe crude storage declines will come at a time when US shale production is on the rise leading many to question, "if US shale will really push the oil markets into oversupply." The material draws we expect come despite the expected SPR release, and we think this will further fuel the current bullish rally in oil prices.

As we wrote at the end of 2017, Q1 was going to be a real test for just how tight global oil storage balance really was. Even with Brent - WTI spreads shrinking in February, US crude exports have remained around ~1.5 million b/d which indicates to us that global oil markets are much more undersupplied than we initially thought. In addition, the lack of build in storage to start the year should send warning signals to market participants that the real severe storage draws are about to come in Q2 and Q3.

Will market pariticpants be ready for another year of record storage decline? Judging by the lack of interest still in energy stocks, we don't think so.

Buckle up, it's the oil bulls' time to shine.

Thank you for reading this article. If you enjoyed this, leave a like at the bottom of this article and be sure to follow us. Also, if you thought the public oil articles were insightful, we think you will find even more insights in our exclusive write-ups. Our incentive is aligned with our readers as we put our money where our mouth is, and our contrarian analytical framework was what set us apart when we made the $65/bbl Brent call in June 2017 and $60/bbl WTI call for the end of 2017. For more information about our service, please click here. We look forward to seeing you join the HFI Research community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.