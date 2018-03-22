Omeros Corporation: Omidria Faltered But OMS-721 Is The Crown Jewel

Results of the phase 2 trial for the HCT-TMA franchise was stellar, which prompted the company to seek accelerated/conditionals approvals with both the FDA and EMA.

OMS-721 posted robust data for the three conditions (IgA nephropathy, aHUS, and HCT-TMA). And, the said molecule is the crown jewel of this investment.

“In this business, if you’re good, you’re right six times out of ten. You’re never going to be right nine times out of ten.” - Peter Lynch

In the previous 6-months, the shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) - a bioscience company focusing on the therapeutics innovation and commercialization to service both large as well as rare diseases - tumbled over 46% to currently trade at $11.25. The aforesaid depreciation is due to the fact that the flag-ship product Omidria lost its pass-through status from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (“CMS”) on Jan. 2018. Prior to that debacle, ophthalmologists can charge $492.90 on top of the usual reimbursement for cataract surgeries. Though Omidria sales are now in jeopardy, Omeros remains a stellar buy due to the substantial prospects of OMS-721 and its recent data development. In this report, we’ll go over the latest earnings highlight and to elucidate on what investors can expect going forward.

Figure 1: Omeros stock chart. (Source: Yahoo Finance).

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Seattle WA, Omeros is specializing in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, and central nervous system disorders. Generated $64.8M sales for fiscal 2017, Omidria is utilized during cataract surgeries to maintain the pupil size as well as to prevent the postoperative pain.

Without the CMS coverage for Omidria (as mentioned), doctors can only charge about $992 for a cataract surgery. Therefore, the total amount for the procedure now tallied to $500, as they have to absorb the $492 for Omidria. Consequently, what will most likely to happen is that the physician can request a compounding pharmacist at the hospital to make the phenylephrine and ketorolac 1%/0.3% combinations (which are the active pharmaceutical ingredients of Omidria itself).

While Omeros is appealing to policymakers (to either extend the pass-through or to revert the prior decision), we are not concerned about Omidria’s fate. The reason is that the most substantial value in this investment resides in the stellar prospects of OMS-721 and the developing pipeline.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Omeros).

As the crown jewel of the pipeline, OMS-721 is currently being investigated as a potential treatment for three conditions: atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (“aHUS”), IgA nephropathy, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathies (“HCT-HMA”), and lupus nephritis. Of note, OMS-721 is a monoclonal antibody against the mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (“MASP-2”) that, in and of itself, is a novel pro-inflammatory protein target involved in the activation of the complement system (an important component of the immune system per se).

Excluding lupus nephritis, all three aforementioned franchises are in their phase 3 trials. Moreover, OMS-721 received the breakthrough, fast-tracked, and orphan status from both the FDA as well as the EMA. Due to the stellar data (that we’ll elucidate), Omeros is seeking for accelerated and conditional approval for OMS-721. In the Q4 2017 earnings report, Dr. Gregory Demopulos (Chairman and CEO) enthused,

The company’s progress during the fourth quarter of 2017 continued to build on our accomplishments earlier in the year. Following consistently positive OMS-721 data, we now have three ongoing phase 3 clinical programs – IgA nephropathy, aHUS and, most recently, HCT-TMA. With breakthrough therapy, fast track and orphan designations across these indications, we are continuing our interactions with FDA and European regulatory authorities to expedite approval pathways and, in the near term, to discuss accelerated and conditional approvals in HCT-TMA. Next up is OMS-527, on track to enter the clinic in mid-year for the treatment of nicotine addiction. Our frustration, shared by physicians nationwide, remains patients’ restricted access to Omidria following its pass-through expiration on January 1. Congressional and administrative efforts are ongoing, and we look forward to resolving this issue soon. We are confident that Omidria in 2018 will continue to fuel the advancement of our pipeline and OMS-721 toward commercialization, helping to save lives.

In Feb. 2018, Omeros reported new findings from the ongoing phase 2 study of OMS-721 (that is assessing patients with HCT-TMA). The data, from 19 patients, showed an increase in estimated median overall survival in the OMS-721 arm versus the control: 347 days compared to 21 days (via Kaplan-Meier analysis P<0.0001).

Asides from the increased survival, there were lab values - platelet count, lactate dehydrogenase (“LDH”), and haptoglobin - improvement, which signifies that there was less blood cell lysis (or a reduction in TMA activity). These said lab values change also correlated with a reduction in transfusion requirement. Notably, the transfusions were either stopped completely or significantly reduced for the 8 of 19 patients, who were receiving blood at the beginning of the study.

For Q4 2017, Omeros reported $13.8M revenues (all from Omidria sales). The figure is slightly higher than the $12.9M for the same period a year prior. Nonetheless, this represents a 36.5% decline compared to Q3 2017. For fiscal 2017, total revenues came in at $64.8M, thereby representing a 55.8% improvement from the $41.6M last year. In addition, the net loss for the year was $53.5M ($1.17 per share) compared to $66.7M ($1.65 per share) net decline for the similar period of comparison.

In assessing the balance sheet, there were $83.7M in cash and investments as of Dec. 31, 2017. Notably, the firm has the ability to borrow $45M through May 20, 2018, if needed. With Omidria sales on its declining trend, we anticipate that the company will issue more shares to raise money in the foreseeable future. Dilutive financing is prudent for the majority of early-stage biosciences as over a billion dollars are needed to support a molecule from bench research to commercialization.

Final Remarks

In all, we expect sales of Omidria to continue to decline. Nevertheless, the investment prospects of Omeros resides in lead molecule OMS-721 that has a very good chance of becoming a blockbuster in the foreseeable future. The data seen thus far are highly promising. If you have a long-term outlook on Omeros, Omidria's $64.8M peak sales will be minuscule compared to OMS-721 future revenues. At this point, we'll come back to the wisdom of Lynch (as stated at the beginning of this report). Accordingly, investing is a number game that is dependent on statistics. That being said, you’re bound to pick both winners and losers. The key is having more winners so that your overall portfolio returns can beat the market. When a stock (say Omeros goes lower) it’s important to check the underlying fundamentals. Of notes, In the Integrated BioSci Research, we explicated the prospects of OMS-721 in-depth and provided specific data forecasting and guidance.

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, and Kite procured over 468%, 139%, 183%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a REAL TIME FOLLOWER, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence.