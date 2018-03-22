Is Kraft Heinz A Buy At 52-Week Lows?

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) have had a rough year. In the low $90s almost a year ago, shares are at 52 week lows after closing Tuesday at $63 per share. A combination of factors including lack of growth and a high debt load have the market painting a negative outlook for Kraft Heinz. Shares are now getting to the point where it's becoming harder to overlook the robust brand portfolio, and juicy dividend. Is the time right to buy Kraft Heinz? What can investors expect going forward?

source: The Kraft Heinz Company

Share Price Struggles

Shares have undergone a steady slide over the past year. With shares currently at $63, we are now at fresh 52 week lows.

KHC data by YCharts

There appears to be two main factors at work here. The first is simply disappointing business performance. Kraft Heinz ended the year on a very soft note.

Once adjusted for special items (tax reform), adjusted EPS were down 1.1% year over year. Organic sales were also negative 0.6%, and volumes were down 1.6%. Kraft Heinz saw nuts, cheese, and cold cuts struggle in the US, while cheese and coffee struggled in Canada. The United States accounts for the majority of Kraft Heinz revenues, approximately 70%. For the full year, volumes at Kraft Heinz finished down 1.5% from last year. Organic sales were down -1%, as pricing increases managed to make up 0.5%.

The other issue on the minds of investors, is the amount of debt that Kraft Heinz has accumulated since the merger closed in 2015. Net debt now stands at almost $30B.

This is a potential problem, because the free cash flows aren't enough to make a meaningful dent in the debt once the dividend is paid. If you strip out the one time adjustments from this year's -$690M cash flow figure, Kraft Heinz would have thrown off approximately $3.1B. Kraft Heinz did have $1.2B worth of CAPEX this year, which will shrink by $350M in 2018. The issue is that when we tally this out, we come up with about $3.45B in cash flows - assuming 2018 cash flows won't be drastically higher than this figure without some sort of meaningful growth. The dividend amounts to approximately $2.9B. Once the dividend is paid, Kraft Heinz is only looking at roughly $550M left over to throw at its debt. Kraft Heinz will however see a boost thanks to a lesser tax rate (approximately 23% in 2018 vs 27% in 2016).

Does this mean that Kraft Heinz is in financial trouble, or that the dividend is in danger of a cut? I would think not. Kraft Heinz is backed by tremendous ownership stakes by both Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), and 3G Capital Group. What it does mean, is that Kraft Heinz seems to currently lack the financial resources to invest towards organic growth, and aggressively clean up its balance sheet. It may take another acquisition to take Kraft Heinz to a new level of performance. This is alluded to by the recent big game hunting that saw Kraft Heinz and 3G Capital attempt to buy out consumer staples conglomerate Unilever (UL).

Brands With Room To Grow

Despite the "growth via acquisition" mindset that 3G has instilled in Kraft Heinz, there is still opportunity for organic growth. As previously mentioned, approximately 70% of sales come from the United States market. This leaves tremendous opportunity for Kraft Heinz in emerging markets. The brand portfolio of Kraft Heinz is extensive with multiple tiers of brands including core brands with more than $1B in sales.

Despite this strong collection of brands, there is still a ton of room for Kraft Heinz to scale these brands across foreign markets.

Kraft Heinz currently considers three of its most important brands (Heinz, Kraft, and Planters) to be "global" brands. Its goal over the next 3-5 years is to bring at least two of these three brands to 80% of the market. To do so would obviously spark meaningful organic sales growth considering the current state of its international sales, so this should be monitored for progress over the next couple of years.

Nice Dividend Yield, But Don't Expect A Ton Of Growth

One of the headliners for potential Kraft Heinz investors is the juicy dividend that it currently pays out. The dividend is currently $2.50 per share paid out as four quarterly payments of $0.625 per share. At current prices, the dividend yields just under 4%, making it a nice play for income investors. While Kraft Heinz is currently searching for growth, the strength of its brands also make for stability (and a safe dividend).

Unfortunately, the dividend doesn't appear to have much room to grow. As calculated earlier, the cash flows just aren't there at this point in time for meaningful growth thanks to the presence of $30B in net debt. At this point, it would be in the best interest of Kraft Heinz to get a handle on its balance sheet as interest rates rise, making the debt more cost prohibitive to refinance down the road. Kraft Heinz could always borrow money to grow the dividend (it wouldn't be the first company to do that), but that is neither wise, nor sustainable over the long run. Kraft Heinz's most recent dividend raise was 4.2%, and I would expect it to remain in the 3-4% range for the near term (which places it just ahead of the historical inflation rate). If Kraft Heinz successfully scales into foreign markets over time, this could change as more free cash flows are generated.

The Berkshire & 3G Factor

A lot of the answers to questions (such as the direction of the dividend) revolve around two ownership groups that have control of the company.

Between Berkshire Hathaway and 3G, the two groups own a majority of shares at 50.6% ownership of outstanding shares. This can result in the actions of the company aligning with the initiatives of these two groups.

For example, 3G Capital has a reputation in the market for seeking growth through cutting costs, and seeking out bolt-on acquisitions. This seems to ring true as we looked at Kraft Heinz's failed bid for Unilever. There doesn't seem to be an initiative for internal investment at Kraft Heinz. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, it is just something to keep in mind as you do your due diligence. The dividend is still too young to get a great read on, as the company has only existed in this state since the merger in 2015. Kraft Heinz is still establishing behavior trends. The company has set the dividend bar high and followed it with small, incremental raises. Again - reading the tea leaves, it appears that resources are dedicated to external growth investments first. The dividend will likely continue to rise, albeit at a controlled, and moderate pace. This isn't a huge deal when you are yielding almost 4% at initial investment. This reinforces how important valuation is for a stock such as Kraft Heinz.

Valuation Very Much Matters

The elements of the stock - moderate growth (both earnings and dividend) mean that valuation is ultra critical for perspective investors. Overpaying for shares will lock you into subpar returns as the company is not currently structured to outgrow frothy valuations with rapid growth.

Analysts currently expect Kraft Heinz to earn about $3.55 per share in 2018. Given its current share price of about $63, we are looking at a current valuation of just over 17X earnings. For a company that analysts predict will grow earnings at a CAGR of around 7% over the next five years, this is a reasonable price to pay. It isn't a drop dead bargain, but the high quality of the brands give the stock a strong floor.

Growth would likely come from cost cuts and continued efforts to bring its global brands into foreign markets. If we expect a growth range of 5-7% (to maintain some conservative measures), we can expect total returns to be in the 9-11% range as I don't see much more downward pressure in shares barring a huge turn in the markets. An enormous amount of money has come out of shares since their 52 week highs.

Should You Buy?

Never a black and white question to answer, we can look at multiple angles to help determine who might be interested in Kraft Heinz stock. First and foremost, I think that the stock is trading at a reasonable valuation considering what you are getting in blue chip brand ownership. 17X earnings presents a nice jumping off point for Kraft Heinz as an investment given its current growth prospects. Consider that at its highs near $94 per share, the valuation was a staggering 26X earnings! The point is to illustrate just how far Kraft Heinz has fallen since last summer.

Along with a lower valuation comes a higher dividend yield. The current dividend yield of 4% makes it a strong income play for investors seeking a high quality company that throws off a generous amount of cash. At 2.898%, the yield of the Kraft Heinz dividend easily outpaces that of 10 year treasuries. The combination of reasonable valuation and high dividend yield make Kraft Heinz appealing to value and income focused investors.

The growth outlook of Kraft Heinz is a little bit more choppy. The growth of Kraft Heinz will rely mostly on the efforts to expand internationally, which is not a certainty to succeed. The wildcard is that 3G could push Kraft Heinz in the direction of a blockbuster acquisition that could change the structure of Kraft Heinz as a whole. A quick internet search will quickly reveal analysts who expect Kraft Heinz to stay active on this front, with speculation looking at another bid at Unilever, or some other large target such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO). Growth investors will likely want to look elsewhere, as Kraft Heinz is not a growth stock, and neither are the companies that 3G has eyed up for Kraft Heinz.

Final Call

As a dividend growth investor who is biased towards total returns, I find Kraft Heinz to be a reasonable buy at current levels. Because of the moderate growth profile that currently exists, total returns are likely to be in the high single digit to low double digit range (essentially on par with historic market performance). Kraft Heinz does possess a high quality stable of brands, so I find the outlook for Kraft Heinz to come at a low to moderate risk level. At the end of the day, Kraft Heinz represents a blue chip stock that is likely to perform inline with markets over the long run. Investors get the added bonus of a potential blockbuster bolt-on acquisition down the road.

